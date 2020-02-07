Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11h
Vendredi 7 février 2020
28 min

Igor Markevitch (5/5)

Igor Markevitch
La programmation musicale :
  • 10h31
    L'envol d'Icare : 2. Jeux des adolescents : Eveil de la Connaissance
    Igor Markevitchcompositeur, Igor Markevitchchef d'orchestre

    L'envol d'Icare : 2. Jeux des adolescents : Eveil de la Connaissance

    Orchestre National De Belgique
    Album Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 10 Label Intense Media (60053510) Année 2019
  • 10h34
    Danse macabre
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Danse macabre

    Igor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Phlharmonia Orchestra
    Album Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 9 Label Intense Media (6005359) Année 2019
  • 10h42
    Le carnaval des animaux : Fossiles - GEZA ANDA
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Le carnaval des animaux : Fossiles

    Igor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Phlharmonia Orchestra, Géza Anda : Piano, Bela Siki : Piano
    Album Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 9 Label Intense Media (6005359) Année 2019
  • 10h43
    Le carnaval des animaux : Le cygne - GEZA ANDA
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Le carnaval des animaux : Le cygne

    Igor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Phlharmonia Orchestra, Géza Anda : Piano, Bela Siki : Piano
    Album Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 9 Label Intense Media (6005359) Année 2019
  • 10h46
    Le carnaval des animaux : Finale - GEZA ANDA
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Le carnaval des animaux : Finale

    Igor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Phlharmonia Orchestra, Géza Anda : Piano, Bela Siki : Piano
    Album Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 9 Label Intense Media (6005359) Année 2019
  • 10h46
    La valse M 72 - pour orchestre
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    La valse M 72 - pour orchestre

    Igor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 3 Label Intense Media (6005353) Année 2019
