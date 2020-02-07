Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Vendredi 7 février 2020
Igor Markevitch (5/5)
La programmation musicale :
- 10h31Igor Markevitchcompositeur, Igor Markevitchchef d'orchestre
L'envol d'Icare : 2. Jeux des adolescents : Eveil de la ConnaissanceOrchestre National De BelgiqueAlbum Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 10 Label Intense Media (60053510) Année 2019
- 10h34Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Danse macabreIgor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Phlharmonia OrchestraAlbum Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 9 Label Intense Media (6005359) Année 2019
- 10h42Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Le carnaval des animaux : FossilesIgor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Phlharmonia Orchestra, Géza Anda : Piano, Bela Siki : PianoAlbum Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 9 Label Intense Media (6005359) Année 2019
- 10h43Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Le carnaval des animaux : Le cygneIgor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Phlharmonia Orchestra, Géza Anda : Piano, Bela Siki : PianoAlbum Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 9 Label Intense Media (6005359) Année 2019
- 10h46Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Le carnaval des animaux : FinaleIgor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Phlharmonia Orchestra, Géza Anda : Piano, Bela Siki : PianoAlbum Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 9 Label Intense Media (6005359) Année 2019
- 10h46Maurice Ravelcompositeur
La valse M 72 - pour orchestreIgor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum Igor Markevitch : Milestones of a Conductor Legend / The French and Russian Reference Recordings / CD 3 Label Intense Media (6005353) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
