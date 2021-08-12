Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Jeudi 12 août 2021
Glenn Gould, pianiste (4/5) : l’insoupçonné musicien chambriste

Aujourd’hui, nous nous intéressons aux collaborations de Glenn Gould avec certaines des plus passionnantes personnalités de son époque : Elizabeth Schwarzkopf, Leonard Bernstein, Yehudi Menuhin, Leonard Rose, Leopold Stokowski

Parfois  misanthrope, souvent énergumène, mais toujours plein d’esprit,  poursuivons notre portrait du pianiste canadien à la lumière de  plusieurs anecdotes mémorables.

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h01
    Quatuor pour piano et cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 47 : 4. Finale. Vivace - GLENN GOULD
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Quatuor pour piano et cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 47 : 4. Finale. Vivace

    Glenn Gould : Piano, Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : Violoncelle
    Album Gould Bernstein et le quatuor Juillard interprètent Schumann Label Cbs (MPK44848) Année 1973
  • 11h09
    Morgen op 27 n°4 TrV 170 n°4 - GLENN GOULD
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Morgen op 27 n°4 trv 170 n°4

    Glenn Gould : Piano, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Soprano
    Album Glenn Gould : The Schwarzkopf Tapes Label Sony Classical (88725441362) Année 2012
  • 11h14
    Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : 3. Rondo. Vivace - GLENN GOULD
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°4 en sol Maj op 58 : 3. Rondo. Vivace

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album The remastered Edition Leonard Bernstein / CD 21 Label Sony Classical (889854171426566/21)
  • 11h27
    Sonate nº4 en ut min bwv 1017 - I. Siciliano. Largo / Pour piano et violon - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate nº4 en ut min bwv 1017 - I. Siciliano. Largo / Pour piano et violon

    Glenn Gould : Piano, Yehudi Menuhin : Violon
    Album Gould Meets Menuhin Label Sony (SMK 52688) Année 1993
  • 11h31
    Sonate n°3 en sol min BWV 1029 : 1. Vivace - pour violoncelle et piano - LEONARD ROSE
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate n°3 en sol min BWV 1029 : 1. Vivace - pour violoncelle et piano

    Leonard Rose : Violoncelle, Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Leonard Rose : The complete concerto and sonata recordings / CD 14 Label Sony Classical (88985490172-14) Année 1974
  • 11h36
    Sonate n°3 en sol min BWV 1029 : 2. Adagio - pour violoncelle et piano - LEONARD ROSE
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate n°3 en sol min BWV 1029 : 2. Adagio - pour violoncelle et piano

    Leonard Rose : Violoncelle, Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Leonard Rose : The complete concerto and sonata recordings / CD 14 Label Sony Classical (88985490172-14) Année 1974
  • 11h43
    Quatuor pour piano et cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 47 : 2. Scherzo - GLENN GOULD
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Quatuor pour piano et cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 47 : 2. Scherzo

    Glenn Gould : Piano, Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : Violoncelle
    Album Gould Bernstein et le quatuor Juillard interprètent Schumann Label Cbs (MPK44848) Année 1973
  • 11h49
    Concerto n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'empereur) : Adagio un poco moto - GLENN GOULD
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'empereur) : Adagio un poco moto

    Leopold Stokowski : chef d'orchestre, American Symphony Orchestra, Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Concerto n°5 / Vol.3 Label Columbia (MS 6888) Année 2012
