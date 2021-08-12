Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 12h (été 2021)Musique classique
Jeudi 12 août 2021
Glenn Gould, pianiste (4/5) : l’insoupçonné musicien chambriste
Aujourd’hui, nous nous intéressons aux collaborations de Glenn Gould avec certaines des plus passionnantes personnalités de son époque : Elizabeth Schwarzkopf, Leonard Bernstein, Yehudi Menuhin, Leonard Rose, Leopold Stokowski
Parfois misanthrope, souvent énergumène, mais toujours plein d’esprit, poursuivons notre portrait du pianiste canadien à la lumière de plusieurs anecdotes mémorables.
La programmation musicale :
- 11h01Robert Schumanncompositeur
Quatuor pour piano et cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 47 : 4. Finale. VivaceGlenn Gould : Piano, Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : VioloncelleAlbum Gould Bernstein et le quatuor Juillard interprètent Schumann Label Cbs (MPK44848) Année 1973
- 11h09Richard Strausscompositeur
Morgen op 27 n°4 trv 170 n°4Glenn Gould : Piano, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : SopranoAlbum Glenn Gould : The Schwarzkopf Tapes Label Sony Classical (88725441362) Année 2012
- 11h14Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°4 en sol Maj op 58 : 3. Rondo. VivaceLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum The remastered Edition Leonard Bernstein / CD 21 Label Sony Classical (889854171426566/21)
- 11h27Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate nº4 en ut min bwv 1017 - I. Siciliano. Largo / Pour piano et violonGlenn Gould : Piano, Yehudi Menuhin : ViolonAlbum Gould Meets Menuhin Label Sony (SMK 52688) Année 1993
- 11h31Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate n°3 en sol min BWV 1029 : 1. Vivace - pour violoncelle et pianoLeonard Rose : Violoncelle, Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Leonard Rose : The complete concerto and sonata recordings / CD 14 Label Sony Classical (88985490172-14) Année 1974
- 11h36Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate n°3 en sol min BWV 1029 : 2. Adagio - pour violoncelle et pianoLeonard Rose : Violoncelle, Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Leonard Rose : The complete concerto and sonata recordings / CD 14 Label Sony Classical (88985490172-14) Année 1974
- 11h43Robert Schumanncompositeur
Quatuor pour piano et cordes en Mi bémol Maj op 47 : 2. ScherzoGlenn Gould : Piano, Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : VioloncelleAlbum Gould Bernstein et le quatuor Juillard interprètent Schumann Label Cbs (MPK44848) Année 1973
- 11h49Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'empereur) : Adagio un poco motoLeopold Stokowski : chef d'orchestre, American Symphony Orchestra, Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Concerto n°5 / Vol.3 Label Columbia (MS 6888) Année 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Julien HanckProduction
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
