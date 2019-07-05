Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Vendredi 5 juillet 2019
Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (5/5)
Le grand interprète de la semaine : le chef Giovanni Antonini
La programmation musicale :
- 11h01Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Les créatures de Prométhée op 43 : OuvertureGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De BaleAlbum Beethoven : Triple Concerto Et Ouvertures Label Sony Classical (88883763622) Année 2015
- 11h07Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en Si Bemol Maj op 60 : Adagio - allegro vivaceGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De BaleAlbum Beethoven / Symphonies N°3 & 4 / Antonini Label Sony Classical (88697192522-01)
- 11h19Robert Schumanncompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle en la min op 129 : 2. LangsamGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bale, Sol Gabetta : VioloncelleAlbum Sol Gabetta Interprète Des Oeuvres Pour Violoncelle De Schumann Label Sony Classical (88985352272) Année 2018
- 11h23Robert Schumanncompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle en la min op 129 : 3. Sehr lebhaftGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bale, Sol Gabetta : VioloncelleAlbum Sol Gabetta Interprète Des Oeuvres Pour Violoncelle De Schumann Label Sony Classical (88985352272) Année 2018
- 11h32Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur
Norma : SinfoniaGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre La ScintillaAlbum Vincenzo Bellini : Norma (Intégrale) Label Decca (478 3517) Année 2013
- 11h38Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur
Norma : Norma viene (Acte I Sc 3) ChoeurGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre La Scintilla, International Chamber Soloists, Felice Romani : auteurAlbum Vincenzo Bellini : Norma (Intégrale) Label Decca (478 3517) Année 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Céline ParfenoffProduction
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 4 juillet 2019
émission suivantelundi 8 juillet 2019