Vendredi 5 juillet 2019
59 min

Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (5/5)

Le grand interprète de la semaine : le chef Giovanni Antonini

Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (5/5)
Giovanni Antonini, © Getty / Wöstmann/ullstein bild
La programmation musicale :
  • 11h01
    Les créatures de Prométhée op 43 : Ouverture - GIULIANO CARMIGNOLA
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Les créatures de Prométhée op 43 : Ouverture

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bale
    Album Beethoven : Triple Concerto Et Ouvertures Label Sony Classical (88883763622) Année 2015
  • 11h07
    Symphonie n°4 en Si Bemol Maj op 60 : Adagio - allegro vivace
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en Si Bemol Maj op 60 : Adagio - allegro vivace

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bale
    Album Beethoven / Symphonies N°3 & 4 / Antonini Label Sony Classical (88697192522-01)
  • 11h19
    Concerto pour violoncelle en la min op 129 : 2. Langsam - SOL GABETTA
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle en la min op 129 : 2. Langsam

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bale, Sol Gabetta : Violoncelle
    Album Sol Gabetta Interprète Des Oeuvres Pour Violoncelle De Schumann Label Sony Classical (88985352272) Année 2018
  • 11h23
    Concerto pour violoncelle en la min op 129 : 3. Sehr lebhaft - SOL GABETTA
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle en la min op 129 : 3. Sehr lebhaft

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bale, Sol Gabetta : Violoncelle
    Album Sol Gabetta Interprète Des Oeuvres Pour Violoncelle De Schumann Label Sony Classical (88985352272) Année 2018
  • 11h32
    Norma : Sinfonia (instrumental) - JURG HAMMERLI
    Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur

    Norma : Sinfonia

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre La Scintilla
    Album Vincenzo Bellini : Norma (Intégrale) Label Decca (478 3517) Année 2013
  • 11h38
    Norma : Norma viene (Acte I Sc 3) Choeur - JURG HAMMERLI
    Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur

    Norma : Norma viene (Acte I Sc 3) Choeur

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre La Scintilla, International Chamber Soloists, Felice Romani : auteur
    Album Vincenzo Bellini : Norma (Intégrale) Label Decca (478 3517) Année 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
