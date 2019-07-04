Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 4 juillet 2019
Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (4/5)
La programmation musicale :
- 11h01Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto n°2 en Ré Maj K 211: RondeauGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Isabelle Faust : ViolonAlbum Mozart : Concertos Pour Violon Label Harmonia Mundi (902230.31) Année 2016
- 11h06Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto n°5 en La Maj K 219 : Allegro apertoGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Isabelle Faust : ViolonAlbum Mozart : Concertos Pour Violon Label Harmonia Mundi (902230.31) Année 2016
- 11h16Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Exsultate Jubilate K 165 : Exsultate jubilate (Air) - pour soprano et orchestreGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Julia Lezhneva : SopranoAlbum Alleluia Label Decca (4785142) Année 2013
- 11h20Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Exsultate jubilate K 165 : Fulgat amica dies (Récitatif) - pour soprano et orchestreGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Julia Lezhneva : SopranoAlbum Alleluia Label Decca (4785142) Année 2013
- 11h21Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Exsultate jubilate K 165 : Tu virginum corona (Air) - pour soprano et orchestreGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Julia Lezhneva : SopranoAlbum Alleluia Label Decca (4785142) Année 2013
- 11h28Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Exsultate jubilate K 165 : Alleluia - pour soprano et orchestreGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Julia Lezhneva : SopranoAlbum Alleluia Label Decca (4785142) Année 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration
