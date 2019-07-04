Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Jeudi 4 juillet 2019
59 min

Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (4/5)

Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (4/5)
Giovanni Antonini, © Getty / Wöstmann/ullstein bild
La programmation musicale :
  • 11h01
    Concerto n°2 en Ré Maj K 211: Rondeau - ISABELLE FAUST
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en Ré Maj K 211: Rondeau

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Isabelle Faust : Violon
    Album Mozart : Concertos Pour Violon Label Harmonia Mundi (902230.31) Année 2016
  • 11h06
    Concerto n°5 en La Maj K 219 : Allegro aperto - Isabelle Faust
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto n°5 en La Maj K 219 : Allegro aperto

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Isabelle Faust : Violon
    Album Mozart : Concertos Pour Violon Label Harmonia Mundi (902230.31) Année 2016
  • 11h16
    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : Exsultate jubilate (Air) - pour soprano et orchestre - JULIA LEZHNEVA
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Exsultate Jubilate K 165 : Exsultate jubilate (Air) - pour soprano et orchestre

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Julia Lezhneva : Soprano
    Album Alleluia Label Decca (4785142) Année 2013
  • 11h20
    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : Fulgat amica dies (Récitatif) - pour soprano et orchestre - JULIA LEZHNEVA
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : Fulgat amica dies (Récitatif) - pour soprano et orchestre

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Julia Lezhneva : Soprano
    Album Alleluia Label Decca (4785142) Année 2013
  • 11h21
    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : Tu virginum corona (Air) - pour soprano et orchestre - JULIA LEZHNEVA
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : Tu virginum corona (Air) - pour soprano et orchestre

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Julia Lezhneva : Soprano
    Album Alleluia Label Decca (4785142) Année 2013
  • 11h28
    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : Alleluia - pour soprano et orchestre - JULIA LEZHNEVA
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Exsultate jubilate K 165 : Alleluia - pour soprano et orchestre

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Julia Lezhneva : Soprano
    Album Alleluia Label Decca (4785142) Année 2013
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 3 juillet 2019
59 min
Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (3/5)
émission suivante
vendredi 5 juillet 2019
59 min
Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (5/5)