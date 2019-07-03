Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11h
Mercredi 3 juillet 2019
59 min

Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (3/5)

Le grand interprète de la semaine : le chef Giovanni Antonini

Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (3/5)
Giovanni Antonini, © Getty / Wöstmann/ullstein bild
La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    Didon et Enée Z 626 : When I am laid in earth (Acte III) Air de Didon - Anna Prohaska
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Didon et Enée Z 626 : When I am laid in earth (Acte III) Air de Didon

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Anna Prohaska : Voix, Soprano
    Album Anna Prohaska : Serpent & Fire Label Alpha (108664) Année 2016
  • 11h06
    The tempest, The first musick : Introduction
    Matthew Lockecompositeur

    The tempest, The first musick : Introduction

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album Biber : Battalia / Locke : The Tempest Label Teldec (3984-21464-2) Année 1998
  • 11h07
    The tempest, The first musick : Galliard
    Matthew Lockecompositeur

    The tempest, The first musick : Galliard

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album Biber : Battalia / Locke : The Tempest Label Teldec (3984-21464-2) Année 1998
  • 11h08
    The tempest, The first musick : Gavot
    Matthew Lockecompositeur

    The tempest, The first musick : Gavot

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album Biber : Battalia / Locke : The Tempest Label Teldec (3984-21464-2) Année 1998
L'équipe de l'émission :
