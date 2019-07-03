Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 3 juillet 2019
Giovanni Antonini, chef d'orchestre (3/5)
Le grand interprète de la semaine : le chef Giovanni Antonini
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00Henry Purcellcompositeur
Didon et Enée Z 626 : When I am laid in earth (Acte III) Air de DidonGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Anna Prohaska : Voix, SopranoAlbum Anna Prohaska : Serpent & Fire Label Alpha (108664) Année 2016
- 11h06Matthew Lockecompositeur
The tempest, The first musick : IntroductionGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum Biber : Battalia / Locke : The Tempest Label Teldec (3984-21464-2) Année 1998
- 11h07Matthew Lockecompositeur
The tempest, The first musick : GalliardGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum Biber : Battalia / Locke : The Tempest Label Teldec (3984-21464-2) Année 1998
- 11h08Matthew Lockecompositeur
The tempest, The first musick : GavotGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum Biber : Battalia / Locke : The Tempest Label Teldec (3984-21464-2) Année 1998
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration
