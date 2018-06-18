Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Mercredi 4 juillet 2018
Frans Brüggen dirige l'Orchestre du XVIIIème siècle et Mozart

Un programme Mozart au menu de ce portrait musical de Frans Brüggen, à la tête de l'Orchestre du XVIIIème siècle !

Frans Brüggen dirige l'Orchestre du XVIIIème siècle et Mozart
Frans Brüggen ca 1986 /Collection Gamma-Rapho , © Getty / Gerard Uferas

Programmation musicale 

W.A Mozart
Symphonie n°31 K 297 : finale
Orchestre du XVIIIème siècle, dir. Frans Brüggen
Philips 416490-2

W.A Mozart
Symphonie n°40 en sol min K 550: Allegro molto
Orchestre du XVIIIème siècle, dir. Frans Brüggen
Glossa GCD 921119

W.A Mozart
La Clémence de Titus K 621 : Non piu di fiori (Acte II) Air de Vitellia
Joyce di Donato, mezzo-soprano
Orchestre du XVIIIème siècle, dir. Frans Brüggen
Glossa GCD 921107

W.A Mozart
Concerto en La Maj K 622: Adagio
Eric Hoeprich, clarinette
Orchestre du XVIIIème siècle, dir. Frans Brüggen
Glossa GCD 921107

W.A Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°23 K488: Allegro
Maria Joao Pires, piano
Orchestre du Mozarteum de Salzbourg, dir. Frans Brüggen
DGG 2894776607

W.A Mozart
Messe du couronnement : Sanctus et Bennedictus
Marinella Pennicchi, soprano
Catherine Patriasz, contralto
Zeger Vandersteene, ténor
Jelle Draijer, basse
Netherland Chamber Choir
Orchestre du XVIIIème siècle, dir. Frans Brüggen
Philips 434799-2

W.A Mozart
Requiem : Recordare et Confutatis
Mona Julsrud, soprano
Wilde te Brummelstroete, contralto
Zeger Vandersteene, ténor
Jelle Draijer, basse
Netherland Chamber Choir
Orchestre du XVIIIème siècle, dir. Frans Brüggen
Glossa GCD 921105

W.A Mozart
Concerto n°4 en Ré Maj K 218: Allegro   
Thomas Zehetmair, violon
Orchestre du XVIIIème siècle, dir. Frans Brüggen
Glossa GCD 921108

