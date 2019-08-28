Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Mercredi 28 août 2019
28 min

Emanuel Ax, pianiste (3/5)

Cette semaine, Les Grands interprètes de la musique classique reviennent sur le parcours du pianiste Emanuel Ax

Emanuel Ax, pianiste (3/5)
Emanuel Ax - the Complete Rca Album Collection

Franz Schubert/Franz Liszt
Schwanengesang D.957 : 1. Liebesbotschaft

Franz Schubert
Quintette la truite D667 : 4. Thème et variations
Avec John Dalley (violon), Julius Levine (contrebasse), David Soyer (violoncelle), Michael Tree (alto)

Franz Schubert
Sonate arpeggione en la mineur D.821 : 3. Allegretto
Avec Richard Stoltzman (clarinette)

Franz Schubert
La belle meunière D. 795 : Das Wandern - Wohin ? - Halt !
Avec Håkan Hagegård (baryton)

La programmation musicale :
  • 10h33
    Quintette pour piano en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 (La truite) : 4. Thème et variations - EMANUEL AX
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Quintette pour piano en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 (La truite) : 4. Thème et variations

    Emanuel Ax : Piano, Quatuor Guarneri : Cordes (instrument), John Vdalley : Violon, Michael Tree : Alto (instrument), David Soyer : Violoncelle, Julius Levine : Contrebasse
    Album The Complete Rca Album Collection Emanuel Ax / Cd 15 Label Rca (8898548519215) Année 2018
  • 10h42
    Sonate en la min D 821 : 3. Allegretto - arrangement pour clarinette et piano - RICHARD STOLTZMAN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate en la min D 821 : 3. Allegretto - arrangement pour clarinette et piano

    Richard Stoltzman : Clarinette, Emanuel Ax : Piano, Richard Stoltzman : auteur
    Album The Complete Rca Album Collection Emanuel Ax / Cd 12 Label Rca (8898548549212) Année 2018
  • 10h52
    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 (La belle meunière) : 1. Das Wandern - HAKAN HAGEGARD
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 (La belle meunière) : 1. Das Wandern

    Hakan Hagegard : Baryton (voix), Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album The Complete Rca Album Collection Emanuel Ax / Cd 23 Label Rca (8898548519223) Année 2018
  • 10h54
    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 (La belle meunière) : 2. Wohin - HAKAN HAGEGARD
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 (La belle meunière) : 2. Wohin

    Hakan Hagegard : Baryton (voix), Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album The Complete Rca Album Collection Emanuel Ax / Cd 23 Label Rca (8898548519223) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 27 août 2019
28 min
Emanuel Ax, pianiste (2/5)
émission suivante
jeudi 29 août 2019
28 min
Emanuel Ax, pianiste (4/5)