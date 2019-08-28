Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Mercredi 28 août 2019
Emanuel Ax, pianiste (3/5)
Cette semaine, Les Grands interprètes de la musique classique reviennent sur le parcours du pianiste Emanuel Ax
Franz Schubert/Franz Liszt
Schwanengesang D.957 : 1. Liebesbotschaft
Franz Schubert
Quintette la truite D667 : 4. Thème et variations
Avec John Dalley (violon), Julius Levine (contrebasse), David Soyer (violoncelle), Michael Tree (alto)
Franz Schubert
Sonate arpeggione en la mineur D.821 : 3. Allegretto
Avec Richard Stoltzman (clarinette)
Franz Schubert
La belle meunière D. 795 : Das Wandern - Wohin ? - Halt !
Avec Håkan Hagegård (baryton)
La programmation musicale :
- 10h33Franz Schubertcompositeur
Quintette pour piano en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 (La truite) : 4. Thème et variationsEmanuel Ax : Piano, Quatuor Guarneri : Cordes (instrument), John Vdalley : Violon, Michael Tree : Alto (instrument), David Soyer : Violoncelle, Julius Levine : ContrebasseAlbum The Complete Rca Album Collection Emanuel Ax / Cd 15 Label Rca (8898548519215) Année 2018
- 10h42Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate en la min D 821 : 3. Allegretto - arrangement pour clarinette et pianoRichard Stoltzman : Clarinette, Emanuel Ax : Piano, Richard Stoltzman : auteurAlbum The Complete Rca Album Collection Emanuel Ax / Cd 12 Label Rca (8898548549212) Année 2018
- 10h52Franz Schubertcompositeur
Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 (La belle meunière) : 1. Das WandernHakan Hagegard : Baryton (voix), Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum The Complete Rca Album Collection Emanuel Ax / Cd 23 Label Rca (8898548519223) Année 2018
- 10h54Franz Schubertcompositeur
Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 (La belle meunière) : 2. WohinHakan Hagegard : Baryton (voix), Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum The Complete Rca Album Collection Emanuel Ax / Cd 23 Label Rca (8898548519223) Année 2018
