Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Jeudi 27 février 2020
Collegium Vocale Gent (4/5)
La programmation musicale :
- 10h30Carlo Gesualdocompositeur
Madrigaux Livre VI : Se la mia morte bramiPhilippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De GandAlbum Carlo Gesualdo : Madrigaux Livre VI Label Phi (123173) Année 2016
- 10h34Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Stabat Mater op 58 B 71 : Eia mater fons amoris (Choeur)Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Ilse Eerens : Soprano, Michaela Selinger : Mezzo-soprano, Maximilian Schmitt : Ténor, Florian Boesch : Basse (voix)Album Anton Dvorak : Stabat Mater Label Outhere (LPH009) Année 2012
- 10h41Félix Mendelssohncompositeur
Paulus op 36 : Siehe wir preisen selig (1ère partie)Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Champs Elysees, Choeur De La Chapelle Royale, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Julius Schubring : auteurAlbum Felix Mendelssohn : Paulus op 36 Label Harmonia Mundi Année 1996
- 10h46Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Requiem en si bémol min op 89 B 165 : Introit : Requiem aeternamPhilippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Ilse Eerens : Soprano, Bernarda Fink : Contralto, Maximilian Schmitt : Ténor, Nathan Berg : Basse (voix)Album Anton Dvorak : Requiem Label Out Here Records (LPH016) Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
