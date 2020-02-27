Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11h
Jeudi 27 février 2020
28 min

Collegium Vocale Gent (4/5)

Collegium Vocale Gent (4/5)
Collegium Vocale Gent , © Michiel Hendryckx
La programmation musicale :
  • 10h30
    Madrigaux Livre VI : Se la mia morte brami
    Carlo Gesualdocompositeur

    Madrigaux Livre VI : Se la mia morte brami

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand
    Album Carlo Gesualdo : Madrigaux Livre VI Label Phi (123173) Année 2016
  • 10h34
    Stabat Mater op 58 B 71 : Eia mater fons amoris (Choeur) - ILSE EERENS
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Stabat Mater op 58 B 71 : Eia mater fons amoris (Choeur)

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Ilse Eerens : Soprano, Michaela Selinger : Mezzo-soprano, Maximilian Schmitt : Ténor, Florian Boesch : Basse (voix)
    Album Anton Dvorak : Stabat Mater Label Outhere (LPH009) Année 2012
  • 10h41
    Paulus op 36 : Siehe wir preisen selig (1ère partie)
    Félix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Paulus op 36 : Siehe wir preisen selig (1ère partie)

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Des Champs Elysees, Choeur De La Chapelle Royale, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Julius Schubring : auteur
    Album Felix Mendelssohn : Paulus op 36 Label Harmonia Mundi Année 1996
  • 10h46
    Requiem en si bémol min op 89 B 165 : Introit : Requiem aeternam - ILSE EERENS
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Requiem en si bémol min op 89 B 165 : Introit : Requiem aeternam

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Ilse Eerens : Soprano, Bernarda Fink : Contralto, Maximilian Schmitt : Ténor, Nathan Berg : Basse (voix)
    Album Anton Dvorak : Requiem Label Out Here Records (LPH016) Année 2014
