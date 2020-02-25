Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Mardi 25 février 2020
28 min

Collegium Vocale Gent (2/5)

Collegium Vocale Gent (2/5)
Collegium Vocale Gent , © Michiel Hendryckx
La programmation musicale :
  • 10h30
    Cantate BWV 101 Nimm von uns Herr du treuer Gott : 1. Nimm von uns Herr du treuer Gott (Choeur-choral) - DOROTHEE MIELDS
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 101 Nimm von uns Herr du treuer Gott : 1. Nimm von uns Herr du treuer Gott (Choeur-choral)

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Damien Guillon : Contralto, Thomas Hobbs : Ténor, Peter Kooij : Basse (voix)
    Album Bach : Cantates de Leipzig BWV 101 115 et 103 Label Phi (LPH027) Année 2017
  • 10h39
    Messe en si min BWV 232 : Gloria in excelsis Deo (Choeur) - COLLEGIUM VOCALE DE GAND
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Messe en si min BWV 232 : Gloria in excelsis Deo (Choeur)

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Hana Blazikova : Soprano, Damien Guillon : Haute-contre, Thomas Hobbs : Ténor, Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)
    Album Messe en si min BWV 232 Label Outhere (LPH004) Année 2011
  • 10h40
    Messe en si min BWV 232 : Et in terra pax hominibus (Choeur) - COLLEGIUM VOCALE DE GAND
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Messe en si min BWV 232 : Et in terra pax hominibus (Choeur)

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Hana Blazikova : Soprano, Damien Guillon : Haute-contre, Thomas Hobbs : Ténor, Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)
    Album Messe en si min BWV 232 Label Outhere (LPH004) Année 2011
  • 10h45
    Messe en si min BWV 232 : Laudamus te (Air de soprano) - COLLEGIUM VOCALE DE GAND
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Messe en si min BWV 232 : Laudamus te (Air de soprano)

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Hana Blazikova : Soprano, Damien Guillon : Haute-contre, Thomas Hobbs : Ténor, Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)
    Album Messe en si min BWV 232 Label Outhere (LPH004) Année 2011
  • 10h50
    Cantate BWV 8 : Liebster Gott wenn werd ich sterben : Liebster Gott wenn werd ich sterben (Choeur) - COLLEGIUM VOCALE DE GAND
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 8 : Liebster Gott wenn werd ich sterben : Liebster Gott wenn werd ich sterben (Choeur)

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Deborah York : Soprano, Ingeborg Danz : Contralto, Mark Padmore : Ténor, Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901659) Année 1998
