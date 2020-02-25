Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Mardi 25 février 2020
Collegium Vocale Gent (2/5)
La programmation musicale :
- 10h30Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 101 Nimm von uns Herr du treuer Gott : 1. Nimm von uns Herr du treuer Gott (Choeur-choral)Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Damien Guillon : Contralto, Thomas Hobbs : Ténor, Peter Kooij : Basse (voix)Album Bach : Cantates de Leipzig BWV 101 115 et 103 Label Phi (LPH027) Année 2017
- 10h39Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Messe en si min BWV 232 : Gloria in excelsis Deo (Choeur)Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Hana Blazikova : Soprano, Damien Guillon : Haute-contre, Thomas Hobbs : Ténor, Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)Album Messe en si min BWV 232 Label Outhere (LPH004) Année 2011
- 10h40Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Messe en si min BWV 232 : Et in terra pax hominibus (Choeur)Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Hana Blazikova : Soprano, Damien Guillon : Haute-contre, Thomas Hobbs : Ténor, Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)Album Messe en si min BWV 232 Label Outhere (LPH004) Année 2011
- 10h45Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Messe en si min BWV 232 : Laudamus te (Air de soprano)Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Hana Blazikova : Soprano, Damien Guillon : Haute-contre, Thomas Hobbs : Ténor, Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)Album Messe en si min BWV 232 Label Outhere (LPH004) Année 2011
- 10h50Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 8 : Liebster Gott wenn werd ich sterben : Liebster Gott wenn werd ich sterben (Choeur)Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Deborah York : Soprano, Ingeborg Danz : Contralto, Mark Padmore : Ténor, Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901659) Année 1998
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
