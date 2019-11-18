Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Lundi 18 novembre 2019
28 min

Cécile Ousset, pianiste (1/5)

Cecile Ousset - The Decca France Recordings, © Eloquence
La programmation musicale :
  • 10h30
    10 pièces pittoresques : 7. Danse villageoise - CECILE OUSSET
    EMMANUEL CHABRIERcompositeur

    10 pièces pittoresques : 7. Danse villageoise

    Album Cécile Ousset : The Decca France Recordings / Cd 1 Label Decca Eloquence (4827396) Année 2019
  • 10h36
    6 études op 52 : 6. Etude en forme de valse en Ré bémol Maj - CECILE OUSSET
    CAMILLE SAINT SAENScompositeur

    6 études op 52 : 6. Etude en forme de valse en Ré bémol Maj

    Album Cécile Ousset : The Decca France Recordings / Cd 1 Label Decca Eloquence (4827396) Année 2019
  • 10h43
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 3. Presto - CECILE OUSSET
    CAMILLE SAINT SAENScompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 3. Presto

    SIMON RATTLE : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA VILLE DE BIRMINGHAM
    Album Saint Saens Et Liszt : Concertos Pour Violoncelle Label Emi Année 1982
  • 10h50
    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 1. Allegro maestoso - CECILE OUSSET
    FRANZ LISZTcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 1. Allegro maestoso

    SIMON RATTLE : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA VILLE DE BIRMINGHAM
    Album Saint Saens Et Liszt : Concertos Pour Violoncelle Label Emi Année 1982
L'équipe de l'émission :
