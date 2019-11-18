Programmation musicale
Lundi 18 novembre 2019
Cécile Ousset, pianiste (1/5)
- 10h30EMMANUEL CHABRIERcompositeur
10 pièces pittoresques : 7. Danse villageoiseAlbum Cécile Ousset : The Decca France Recordings / Cd 1 Label Decca Eloquence (4827396) Année 2019
- 10h36CAMILLE SAINT SAENScompositeur
6 études op 52 : 6. Etude en forme de valse en Ré bémol MajAlbum Cécile Ousset : The Decca France Recordings / Cd 1 Label Decca Eloquence (4827396) Année 2019
- 10h43CAMILLE SAINT SAENScompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 3. PrestoSIMON RATTLE : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA VILLE DE BIRMINGHAMAlbum Saint Saens Et Liszt : Concertos Pour Violoncelle Label Emi Année 1982
- 10h50FRANZ LISZTcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 1. Allegro maestosoSIMON RATTLE : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA VILLE DE BIRMINGHAMAlbum Saint Saens Et Liszt : Concertos Pour Violoncelle Label Emi Année 1982
