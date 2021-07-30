Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 12h (été 2021)Musique classique
Vendredi 30 juillet 2021
57 min

Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano (5/5)

Pour ce dernier épisode consacré à la mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter, quelques pas de côté : son interprétation de Kurt Weill, Tchaïkovski, Stravinsky, Offenbach...

William W. White, Anne Sofie von Otter et Peter Hoare interprétant l'opéra de Kurt Weill, Grandeur et décadence de la ville de Mahagonny, Royal Opera House, Londres, © Getty / Robbie Jack / Corbis

Née à Stockholm en 1955, Anne Sofie von Otter commence sa carrière en 1982 à l'opéra. Après avoir évoqué ses rôles les plus marquants, nous nous penchons aujourd'hui sur son interprétation d'œuvres moins classiques, comme Aleko de Rachmaninov, The Rake's Progress de Stravinsky ou encore Eugène Onéguine de Tchaïkovsky...

La programmation musicale :
  • 11h00
    One touch of venus (com mus) : I'm a stranger here myself - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Kurt Weillcompositeur

    One touch of venus (com mus) : I'm a stranger here myself

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Ndr De Hambourg, Anne Sofie von Otter
    Album The artist's album : Anne Sofie von Otter Label Dgg (457688-2) Année 1998
  • 11h03
    Nannas Lied - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Kurt Weillcompositeur

    Nannas Lied - pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Bengt Forsberg : Piano
    Album Speak low / Anne Sophie von Otter chante Kurt Weill Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (439894-2) Année 1994
  • 11h07
    Die sieben Todsünden : Introduction : Meine Schwester und ich stammen aus Louisiana - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Kurt Weillcompositeur

    Die sieben Todsünden : Introduction : Meine Schwester und ich stammen aus Louisiana

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Ndr De Hambourg, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, James Sims : Ténor, Karl Heinz Lampe : Ténor, Christfried Biebrach : Baryton (voix), Frederick Martin : Baryton (voix)
    Album Speak low / Anne Sophie von Otter chante Kurt Weill Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (439894-2) Année 1994
  • 11h11
    4 Lieder des Abschieds op 14 / 4 Chants des adieux op 14 : Gefasster Abschied - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Erich Wolfgang Korngoldcompositeur

    4 Lieder des Abschieds op 14 / 4 Chants des adieux op 14 : Gefasster Abschied

    Anne Sofie von Otter, Bengt Forsberg : Piano
    Album The artist's album : Anne Sofie von Otter Label Dgg (457688-2) Année 1998
  • 11h15
    Eugene Oneguine : Uzh kak po mostu mostochku / Un jour traversant le pont (Acte I) air d'Olga - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Eugene Oneguine : Uzh kak po mostu mostochku / Un jour traversant le pont (Acte I) air d'Olga

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Anne Sofie von Otter, Mirella Freni
    Album The artist's album : Anne Sofie von Otter Label Dgg (457688-2) Année 1998
  • 11h19
    Intet ar som vantanstider - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Wilhelm Peterson-Bergercompositeur

    Intet ar som vantanstider - pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Bengt Forsberg : Piano
    Album Wings in the night Label Deutsche Grammophon (449189-2) Année 1996
  • 11h20
    Som stjarnorna pa himmelen - BENGT FORSBERG
    Anne Sofie von Otter

    Som stjarnorna pa himmelen

    Wilhelm Peterson-Berger : compositeur, Bengt Forsberg : Piano
    Album Wings in the night Label Deutsche Grammophon (449189-2) Année 1996
  • 11h25
    Mass : A simple song - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Mass : A simple song

    Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Bengt Forsberg : Orgue, Emily Dickinson : auteur
    Album A simple song Label Bis (BIS2327) Année 2018
  • 11h30
    The Rake's progress : Could it then have been known (Acte II Sc 2) Trio Anne Baba Rakewell - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : Could it then have been known (Acte II Sc 2) Trio Anne Baba Rakewell

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 11h33
    The Rake's progress : As I was saying / Come sweet come Chanson de Baba / Scorned ! Abused (Acte II Sc 3) Airs de Baba - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : As I was saying / Come sweet come Chanson de Baba / Scorned ! Abused (Acte II Sc 3) Airs de Baba

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 11h37
    8 folksongs : La Noël passée - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Benjamin Brittenauteur

    8 folksongs : La Noël passée

    Tradit France : compositeur, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Bengt Forsberg : Piano
    Album Anne Sofie von Otter : Folksongs Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (463479-2) Année 2000
  • 11h41
    La cenerentola : Nacqui all'affanno (Acte II) Air d'Angelina - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur

    La Cenerentola : Nacqui all'affanno (Acte II) Air d'Angelina

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera De Francfort, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano
    Album The artist's album : Anne Sofie von Otter Label Dgg (457688-2) Année 1998
