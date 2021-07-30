Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
du lundi au vendredi de 11h à 12h (été 2021)Musique classique
Vendredi 30 juillet 2021
Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano (5/5)
Pour ce dernier épisode consacré à la mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter, quelques pas de côté : son interprétation de Kurt Weill, Tchaïkovski, Stravinsky, Offenbach...
Née à Stockholm en 1955, Anne Sofie von Otter commence sa carrière en 1982 à l'opéra. Après avoir évoqué ses rôles les plus marquants, nous nous penchons aujourd'hui sur son interprétation d'œuvres moins classiques, comme Aleko de Rachmaninov, The Rake's Progress de Stravinsky ou encore Eugène Onéguine de Tchaïkovsky...
La programmation musicale :
- 11h00Kurt Weillcompositeur
One touch of venus (com mus) : I'm a stranger here myselfJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Ndr De Hambourg, Anne Sofie von OtterAlbum The artist's album : Anne Sofie von Otter Label Dgg (457688-2) Année 1998
- 11h03Kurt Weillcompositeur
Nannas Lied - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoAnne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Bengt Forsberg : PianoAlbum Speak low / Anne Sophie von Otter chante Kurt Weill Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (439894-2) Année 1994
- 11h07Kurt Weillcompositeur
Die sieben Todsünden : Introduction : Meine Schwester und ich stammen aus LouisianaJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Ndr De Hambourg, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, James Sims : Ténor, Karl Heinz Lampe : Ténor, Christfried Biebrach : Baryton (voix), Frederick Martin : Baryton (voix)Album Speak low / Anne Sophie von Otter chante Kurt Weill Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (439894-2) Année 1994
- 11h11Erich Wolfgang Korngoldcompositeur
4 Lieder des Abschieds op 14 / 4 Chants des adieux op 14 : Gefasster AbschiedAnne Sofie von Otter, Bengt Forsberg : PianoAlbum The artist's album : Anne Sofie von Otter Label Dgg (457688-2) Année 1998
- 11h15Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Eugene Oneguine : Uzh kak po mostu mostochku / Un jour traversant le pont (Acte I) air d'OlgaJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Anne Sofie von Otter, Mirella FreniAlbum The artist's album : Anne Sofie von Otter Label Dgg (457688-2) Année 1998
- 11h19Wilhelm Peterson-Bergercompositeur
Intet ar som vantanstider - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoAnne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Bengt Forsberg : PianoAlbum Wings in the night Label Deutsche Grammophon (449189-2) Année 1996
- 11h20Anne Sofie von Otter
Som stjarnorna pa himmelenWilhelm Peterson-Berger : compositeur, Bengt Forsberg : PianoAlbum Wings in the night Label Deutsche Grammophon (449189-2) Année 1996
- 11h25Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Mass : A simple songAnne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Bengt Forsberg : Orgue, Emily Dickinson : auteurAlbum A simple song Label Bis (BIS2327) Année 2018
- 11h30Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : Could it then have been known (Acte II Sc 2) Trio Anne Baba RakewellJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 11h33Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : As I was saying / Come sweet come Chanson de Baba / Scorned ! Abused (Acte II Sc 3) Airs de BabaJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 11h37Benjamin Brittenauteur
8 folksongs : La Noël passéeTradit France : compositeur, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, Bengt Forsberg : PianoAlbum Anne Sofie von Otter : Folksongs Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (463479-2) Année 2000
- 11h41Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur
La Cenerentola : Nacqui all'affanno (Acte II) Air d'AngelinaJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera De Francfort, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum The artist's album : Anne Sofie von Otter Label Dgg (457688-2) Année 1998
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Charlotte Landru-ChandèsProduction
- Félix LevacherRéalisation
- Alice EscriouCollaboration