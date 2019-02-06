André Prévin, pianiste et chef d’orchestre (3/5)
A l’occasion des 90 ans du maestro en novembre dernier sortait chez Sony Classical un coffret regroupant l’intégralité des enregistrements d’André Previn.
Andreas Ludwing Previn, dit André Previn, est un pianiste, chef d'orchestre et compositeur né le 6 avril 1929 à Berlin d'une famille juive allemande d'origine russe. Enfant prodige, il étudie le piano à 7 ans à la Berlin Hochschule für Musik.
Portrait de la semaine
3. André Previn, chef d'orchestre
Aron Copland
The red pony : Happy ending - pour orchestra
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra
André Prévin, chef d’orchestre
Serge Rachmaninov
Symphonie n°2 en mi min op 27 : 4. Allegro vivace
London Synphony Orchestra
André Prévin, chef d’orchestre
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphonie n°4 en fa min : 4. Finale con epilogo fugato
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
André Prévin, chef d’orchestre
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Concerto pour tuba basse en fa min : 3. Finale. Ronda alla tedesca
John Fletscher, tuba
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
André Prévin, chef d’orchestre
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Rodolphe Bruneau-BoulmierProduction
- Martine MonyCollaboration