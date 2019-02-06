Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Programmation musicale
Grands interprètes de la musique classique
Par Emilie Munera et Rodolphe Bruneau-Boulmier
du lundi au vendredi de 10h30 à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Mercredi 6 février 2019
28 min

André Prévin, pianiste et chef d’orchestre (3/5)

A l’occasion des 90 ans du maestro en novembre dernier sortait chez Sony Classical un coffret regroupant l’intégralité des enregistrements d’André Previn.

André Prévin, pianiste et chef d’orchestre (3/5)
Andre Previn rehearsing Strauss's 'Symphonia Domestica' with the Juilliard Orchestra at the Juilliard School on Monday morning, April 9, 2007., © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito

Andreas Ludwing Previn, dit André Previn, est un pianiste, chef d'orchestre et compositeur né le 6 avril 1929 à Berlin d'une famille juive allemande d'origine russe. Enfant prodige, il étudie le piano à 7 ans à la Berlin Hochschule für Musik.

Portrait de la semaine

3. André Previn, chef d'orchestre

The classic André Previn : The complete RCA and Columbia album collection / CD 06
The classic André Previn : The complete RCA and Columbia album collection / CD 06

Aron Copland
The red pony : Happy ending - pour orchestra
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra
André Prévin, chef d’orchestre

The classic André Previn : The complete RCA and Columbia album collection / CD 12
The classic André Previn : The complete RCA and Columbia album collection / CD 12

Serge Rachmaninov
Symphonie n°2 en mi min op 27 : 4. Allegro vivace
London Synphony Orchestra
André Prévin, chef d’orchestre

Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphonie n°4 en fa min : 4. Finale con epilogo fugato
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
André Prévin, chef d’orchestre 

The classic André Previn : The complete RCA and Columbia album collection / CD 31
The classic André Previn : The complete RCA and Columbia album collection / CD 31

Ralph Vaughan Williams
Concerto pour tuba basse en fa min : 3. Finale. Ronda alla tedesca
John Fletscher, tuba
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
André Prévin, chef d’orchestre 

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 5 février 2019
28 min
Emission supprimée ce jour en raison d'un mouvement social
émission suivante
jeudi 7 février 2019
28 min
André Previn, pianiste et chef d’orchestre (4/5)