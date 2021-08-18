Go West ! (8/15) : Minneapolis, la ville du Prince
Pour aller de Chicago à Minneapolis, il faut emprunter la route inter états 90 puis celle numéro 94...
650 kilomètres, on monte encore plus au nord. On traverse l'Illinois, le Wisconsin et ses fameux fromages cheddar qui n’ont rien à envier aux fromages affinés français.
Et on arrive dans l’état du Minnesota essentiellement rural où se niche Minneapolis. Ferde Grofé a composé une suite autour du Mississipi où il dépeint entre autre cet état américain.
Programmation musicale
Ferde Grofé
Mississippi Suite – Father of Waters
William Stromberg (dir.)
Orchestre Symphonique de Bournemouth
NAXOS
Eyvind Alnaes / Tradit. Norvège
Jeg lagde mig sa sildig – arrangement pour chœur mixte a cappella
Grete Pedersen (chef de chœur)
Chœur des Solistes Norvégiens
BIS
Polkas : The Glenside No.1 / The Glenside No.2
Maureen Minogue (violon)
Tadgh Kearney (accordéon)
Tom Cussen (banjo)
Jimmy Hogan (piano)
TOPIC RECORDS
Robert Schumann
Symphonie n°1 en si bémol Majeur op 38 : 2. Larghetto
Dimitri Mitropoulos (dir.)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
ORFEO
John Dowland
Lachrimae antiquae novae or Seven Teares : Pavane – pour quintette à cordes
Patricia Kopatchinskaja (violon)
Orchestre de chambre de Saint Paul
ALPHA
Lester Young
Lester Leaps In
Basie Count
BDMUSIC
The Andrew Sisters
Oh Johnny, Oh Johnny, Oh !
ASV
Bob Dylan
Man of Constant Sorrow
COLUMBIA
Herman Jones
I Love You
NUMEROGROUP
The Valdons
All Day Long
SECRET STASH
Prince
I Wanna Be Your Lover
WB RECORDS
Michel Portal
On Nicolet Avenue
EMARCY RECORDS
Bibliographie
