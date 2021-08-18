Grand Large
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi durant l'été 2021, de 17h à 18h
Mercredi 18 août 2021
Go West ! (8/15) : Minneapolis, la ville du Prince

Pour aller de Chicago à Minneapolis, il faut emprunter la route inter états 90 puis celle numéro 94...

Minneapolis, Minnesota, © Getty

650 kilomètres, on monte encore plus au nord. On traverse l'Illinois, le Wisconsin et ses fameux fromages cheddar qui n’ont rien à envier aux fromages affinés français.

Et on arrive dans l’état du Minnesota essentiellement rural où se niche Minneapolis. Ferde Grofé a composé une suite autour du Mississipi où il dépeint entre autre cet état américain.

Programmation musicale

Ferde Grofé
Mississippi Suite – Father of Waters
William Stromberg (dir.)
Orchestre Symphonique de Bournemouth
NAXOS 

Eyvind Alnaes / Tradit. Norvège
Jeg lagde mig sa sildig – arrangement pour chœur mixte a cappella
Grete Pedersen (chef de chœur)
Chœur des Solistes Norvégiens
BIS 

Polkas : The Glenside No.1 / The Glenside No.2
Maureen Minogue (violon)
Tadgh Kearney (accordéon)
Tom Cussen (banjo)
Jimmy Hogan (piano)
TOPIC RECORDS 

Robert Schumann
Symphonie n°1 en si bémol Majeur op 38 : 2. Larghetto
Dimitri Mitropoulos (dir.)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
ORFEO 

John Dowland
Lachrimae antiquae novae or Seven Teares : Pavane – pour quintette à cordes
Patricia Kopatchinskaja (violon)
Orchestre de chambre de Saint Paul
ALPHA 

Lester Young
Lester Leaps In
Basie Count
BDMUSIC 

The Andrew Sisters
Oh Johnny, Oh Johnny, Oh !
ASV 

Bob Dylan
Man of Constant Sorrow
COLUMBIA 

Herman Jones
I Love You
NUMEROGROUP 

The Valdons
All Day Long
SECRET STASH 

Prince
I Wanna Be Your Lover
WB RECORDS 

Michel Portal
On Nicolet Avenue
EMARCY RECORDS 

Bibliographie

Joseph Horowitz : « Classical Music in America, A history of its rise and fall » (W. W. Norton)
Richard Crawford : “America’s Musical Life, a History” (W. W. Norton)

L'équipe de l'émission :
