Go West ! (8/15) : Minneapolis, la ville du Prince

Pour aller de Chicago à Minneapolis, il faut emprunter la route inter états 90 puis celle numéro 94...

650 kilomètres, on monte encore plus au nord. On traverse l'Illinois, le Wisconsin et ses fameux fromages cheddar qui n’ont rien à envier aux fromages affinés français.

Et on arrive dans l’état du Minnesota essentiellement rural où se niche Minneapolis. Ferde Grofé a composé une suite autour du Mississipi où il dépeint entre autre cet état américain.

Programmation musicale

Ferde Grofé

Mississippi Suite – Father of Waters

William Stromberg (dir.)

Orchestre Symphonique de Bournemouth

NAXOS

Eyvind Alnaes / Tradit. Norvège

Jeg lagde mig sa sildig – arrangement pour chœur mixte a cappella

Grete Pedersen (chef de chœur)

Chœur des Solistes Norvégiens

BIS

Polkas : The Glenside No.1 / The Glenside No.2

Maureen Minogue (violon)

Tadgh Kearney (accordéon)

Tom Cussen (banjo)

Jimmy Hogan (piano)

TOPIC RECORDS

Robert Schumann

Symphonie n°1 en si bémol Majeur op 38 : 2. Larghetto

Dimitri Mitropoulos (dir.)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne

ORFEO

John Dowland

Lachrimae antiquae novae or Seven Teares : Pavane – pour quintette à cordes

Patricia Kopatchinskaja (violon)

Orchestre de chambre de Saint Paul

ALPHA

Lester Young

Lester Leaps In

Basie Count

BDMUSIC

The Andrew Sisters

Oh Johnny, Oh Johnny, Oh !

ASV

Bob Dylan

Man of Constant Sorrow

COLUMBIA

Herman Jones

I Love You

NUMEROGROUP

The Valdons

All Day Long

SECRET STASH

Prince

I Wanna Be Your Lover

WB RECORDS

Michel Portal

On Nicolet Avenue

EMARCY RECORDS

Bibliographie

Joseph Horowitz : « Classical Music in America, A history of its rise and fall » (W. W. Norton)

Richard Crawford : “America’s Musical Life, a History” (W. W. Norton)