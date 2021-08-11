Go West ! (3/15) : La bataille des opéras

Si Boston est la ville de la musique classique au commencement des Etats-Unis, New York sera celle de l’opéra. Certes ce n’est pas la première ville qui dispose d’une troupe régulière : la Nouvelle Orléans est précurseur, mais l’opéra va compter dans le prestige international de la ville.

Les new yorkais vont adorer les grandes voix : avec même une bataille homérique entre deux opéras : le Metropolitan Opera et le Manhattan Opera House. Ce sera une bataille de voix, une bataille de stars et Caruso fera certainement partie des munitions.

Programmation musicale

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky

Eugène Onéguine op 24 : Pour moi ce jour est tout mystère (Acte II)

Enrico Caruso (ténor)

RCA

John Gay

Beggar’s opera : Virgins are like the fair flow’r

Kiri Te Kanawa (soprano)

Richard Bonynge (dir.)

National Philharmonic Orchestra

DECCA

Vincenzo Bellini

Norma : Casta Diva (Acte I) : Air de Norma

Angela Gheorghiu (soprano)

Ion Marin (dir.)

Orchestre de l’Opera Royal de Covent Garden

EMI

Gioacchino Rossini

Le barbier de Séville : Se il moi nome (Acte I)

Luigi Alva (ténor) : le comte Almaviva

Maria Callas (soprano) : Rosina

Tito Gobbi (baryton) : Figaro

Alceo Galliera (dir.)

Philharmonia Orchestra

WARNER CLASSICS

Richard Wagner

Tristan et Isolde : Liebestod

John Barbirolli (dir.)

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

DUTTON LABORATORIES

Jacques Offenbach

Les contes d’Hoffmann : Va pour Kleinzach (Acte I)

Nicolai Gedda (ténor) : Hoffmann

Andre Mallabrera (ténor) : Nathanaël

Chœur Rene Duclos

Andre Cluytens (dir.)

Orchestre de la Société des concerts du conservatoire

EMI

Virgil Thomson

Four Saints in Three Acts : Part 1

Beatrice Robinson-Wayne (soprano)

Ruby Greene (contralto)

Inez Matthews (soprano)

Edward Matthews (baryton)

RCA

George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess : My man’s gone now (Acte I, scène 2)

Latonia Moore (soprano) : Serena

David Robertson (dir.)

Orchestre du Metropolitan Opera de New York

Donald Palumbo (chef de chœur)

David Moody (chef de chœur)

Chœur du Metropolitan Opera de New York

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Samuel Barber

Antony and Cleopatra : From Alexandria (Acte I – Prologue)

Christian Badea (dir.)

Orchestre du Festival de Spolete

Chœur de Westminster

NEW WORLD REC

Philip Glass

Einstein on the beach : Knee 1

Iris Hiskey (soprano)

Ucinda Childs (voix)

Sheryl Sutton (voix)

Jon Gibson (saxophone soprano)

Richard Landry (clarinette basse)

Philip Glass (orgue)

George Andoniadis (orgue)

Paul Zufosky (violon)

CBS

Bibliographie

Joseph Horowitz : « Classical Music in America, A history of its rise and fall » (W. W. Norton)

Richard Crawford : “America’s Musical Life, a History” (W. W. Norton)