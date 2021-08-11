Go West ! (3/15) : La bataille des opéras
Si Boston est la ville de la musique classique au commencement des Etats-Unis, New York sera celle de l’opéra. Certes ce n’est pas la première ville qui dispose d’une troupe régulière : la Nouvelle Orléans est précurseur, mais l’opéra va compter dans le prestige international de la ville.
Les new yorkais vont adorer les grandes voix : avec même une bataille homérique entre deux opéras : le Metropolitan Opera et le Manhattan Opera House. Ce sera une bataille de voix, une bataille de stars et Caruso fera certainement partie des munitions.
Programmation musicale
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Eugène Onéguine op 24 : Pour moi ce jour est tout mystère (Acte II)
Enrico Caruso (ténor)
RCA
John Gay
Beggar’s opera : Virgins are like the fair flow’r
Kiri Te Kanawa (soprano)
Richard Bonynge (dir.)
National Philharmonic Orchestra
DECCA
Vincenzo Bellini
Norma : Casta Diva (Acte I) : Air de Norma
Angela Gheorghiu (soprano)
Ion Marin (dir.)
Orchestre de l’Opera Royal de Covent Garden
EMI
Gioacchino Rossini
Le barbier de Séville : Se il moi nome (Acte I)
Luigi Alva (ténor) : le comte Almaviva
Maria Callas (soprano) : Rosina
Tito Gobbi (baryton) : Figaro
Alceo Galliera (dir.)
Philharmonia Orchestra
WARNER CLASSICS
Richard Wagner
Tristan et Isolde : Liebestod
John Barbirolli (dir.)
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
DUTTON LABORATORIES
Jacques Offenbach
Les contes d’Hoffmann : Va pour Kleinzach (Acte I)
Nicolai Gedda (ténor) : Hoffmann
Andre Mallabrera (ténor) : Nathanaël
Chœur Rene Duclos
Andre Cluytens (dir.)
Orchestre de la Société des concerts du conservatoire
EMI
Virgil Thomson
Four Saints in Three Acts : Part 1
Beatrice Robinson-Wayne (soprano)
Ruby Greene (contralto)
Inez Matthews (soprano)
Edward Matthews (baryton)
RCA
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess : My man’s gone now (Acte I, scène 2)
Latonia Moore (soprano) : Serena
David Robertson (dir.)
Orchestre du Metropolitan Opera de New York
Donald Palumbo (chef de chœur)
David Moody (chef de chœur)
Chœur du Metropolitan Opera de New York
THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Samuel Barber
Antony and Cleopatra : From Alexandria (Acte I – Prologue)
Christian Badea (dir.)
Orchestre du Festival de Spolete
Chœur de Westminster
NEW WORLD REC
Philip Glass
Einstein on the beach : Knee 1
Iris Hiskey (soprano)
Ucinda Childs (voix)
Sheryl Sutton (voix)
Jon Gibson (saxophone soprano)
Richard Landry (clarinette basse)
Philip Glass (orgue)
George Andoniadis (orgue)
Paul Zufosky (violon)
CBS
Bibliographie
Joseph Horowitz : « Classical Music in America, A history of its rise and fall » (W. W. Norton)
Richard Crawford : “America’s Musical Life, a History” (W. W. Norton)
