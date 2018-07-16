Gershwin le mélancolique
de "Lullaby" à "A Foggy day" et "The man I love"
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
- COMPOSITEUR GEORGES GERSHWIN
Stephane Grappelli joue George Gershwin
Stephane Grapelli : Someone to watch over me
Michael Tilson Thomas conducts Gershwin
For Lily Pons - pour piano
Sleepless night - pour piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles
Michael Tilson-Thomas (piano et direction)
Dinah Washington : I've got a crush on you
Chet Baker : How long has this been going on
Gershwin a portrait by Levant - pot-pourri pour piano avec commentaires d'Oscar Levant
Pot-pourri : My cousin in Milwakee / A foggy day / the half of it dearie blues / but not for me - pot-pourri pour piano sur des mélodies de Gershwin
Oscar Levant (piano)
Lullaby Berceuse - pour quatuor à cordes
Quatuor Brodsky
Porgy and Bess
Audra Mac Donald : Bess, You Is My Woman Now
Concerto en Fa Maj : Adagio - Andante con moto - pour piano et orchestre
Earl Wild (piano)
Boston Pops Orchestra
Arthur Fiedler (direction)
Music by gershwin : The man I love
George Gershwin (piano)
