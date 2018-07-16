Gershwin le Magnifique
Programmation musicale
Gershwin le Magnifique
Par Laurent Valière
le samedi de 17h à 18h
Samedi 11 août 2018
58 min

Gershwin le mélancolique

de "Lullaby" à "A Foggy day" et "The man I love"

Gershwin le mélancolique
(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.), © Getty / ullstein bild
  • BIBLIOGRAPHIE
Howard Pollack / George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Howard Pollack / George Gershwin : His Life and Work , © University of California Press, 2006

George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Auteur : Howard Pollack  
Editeur : University of California Press, 2006 

Gershwin : His life and music
Gershwin : His life and music , © Charles Schwartz / Da Capo, 1973

Gershwin : His life and music
Auteur : Charles Schwartz  
Editeur : Da Capo, 1973

Franck Médioni /George Gershwin
Franck Médioni /George Gershwin , © Folio. Biographies

George Gershwin
Auteur : Franck Médioni  
Editeur : Folio. Biographie

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE 

  • COMPOSITEUR  GEORGES GERSHWIN
Stephane Grappelli joue George Gershwin FESTIVAL
Stephane Grappelli joue George Gershwin FESTIVAL

Stephane Grappelli joue George Gershwin
Stephane Grapelli : Someone to watch over me

Michael Tilson Thomas conducts Gershwin SONY CLASSICAL
Michael Tilson Thomas conducts Gershwin SONY CLASSICAL

Michael Tilson Thomas conducts Gershwin
For Lily Pons - pour piano
Sleepless night - pour piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles
Michael Tilson-Thomas (piano et direction)

In the land of hi-fi
In the land of hi-fi In the land of hi-fi

Dinah Washington : I've got a crush on you

Best of EMI
Best of EMI

Chet Baker : How long has this been going on 

Oscar Levant plays Levant and Gershwin DRG RECORDS
Oscar Levant plays Levant and Gershwin DRG RECORDS

Gershwin a portrait by Levant - pot-pourri pour piano avec commentaires d'Oscar Levant
Pot-pourri : My cousin in Milwakee / A foggy day / the half of it dearie blues / but not for me - pot-pourri pour piano sur des mélodies de Gershwin
Oscar Levant (piano) 

Quatuors du nouveau monde CHANDOS
Quatuors du nouveau monde CHANDOS

Lullaby Berceuse - pour quatuor à cordes
Quatuor Brodsky

Porgy and Bess PS CLASSICS
Porgy and Bess PS CLASSICS

Porgy and Bess
Audra Mac Donald : Bess, You Is My Woman Now

George Gershwin : Concerto en Fa Rhapsody in blue et autres oeuvres RCA
George Gershwin : Concerto en Fa Rhapsody in blue et autres oeuvres RCA

Concerto en Fa Maj : Adagio - Andante con moto - pour piano et orchestre
Earl Wild (piano)
Boston Pops Orchestra
Arthur Fiedler (direction)

Gershwin performs Gershwin MUSICMASTERS
shwin performs Gershwin MUSICMASTERS

Music by gershwin : The man I love
George Gershwin (piano)  

L'équipe de l'émission :
