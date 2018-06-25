Gershwin le Magnifique
Gershwin le Magnifique
Par Laurent Valière
le samedi de 17h à 18hComédies musicales
Samedi 21 juillet 2018
58 min

Gershwin le flambeur

"Concerto en fa", "Ouverture cubaine", "3 Préludes" et George Gershwin au piano

Gershwin le flambeur
Gershwin Playing Piano (Original Caption) 2/19/1930-Miami Beach, FL- George Gershwin, foremost, present-day, music composer, is seen here at the piano, at the Deauville pool where he is vacationing., © Getty

BIBLIOGRAPHIE

Howard Pollack : George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Howard Pollack : George Gershwin : His Life and Work, © University of California Press, 2006

George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Auteur : Howard Pollack
Editeur : University of California Press, 2006

Charles Schwartz : Gershwin : His life and music
Charles Schwartz : Gershwin : His life and music, © Da Capo, 1973

Gershwin : His life and music
Auteur : Charles Schwartz
Editeur : Da Capo, 1973

Franck Médioni : George Gershwin
Franck Médioni : George Gershwin , © Folio. Biographies

George Gershwin
Auteur : Franck Médioni
Editeur : Folio. Biographies 

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE 

  • COMPOSITEUR GEORGE GERSHWIN
A century of glory FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES
A century of glory FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES

Oh, kay! Mmedlsy
George Gershwin, piano 

Com. mus. / The ultimate George Gershwin PEARL
Com. mus. / The ultimate George Gershwin PEARL

Lady be good : I'd rather charleston (duo)
Fred Astaire, claquette ; George Gershwin, piano

Lady, Be Good! (2015 Encores! Cast Recor NEW YORK CITY CENTER
Lady, Be Good! (2015 Encores! Cast Recor NEW YORK CITY CENTER

Lady, be good! : A wonderful party
Lbg Ensemble 

rhapsody in blue OMP
rhapsody in blue OMP

Swanee
Rhapsody in blue

GeorgeGershwinjoue trois préludes
George Gershwin plays george Gershwin 

Jascha Heifetz miniatures NAXOS
Jascha Heifetz miniatures NAXOS

Prélude n°1 en Si bémol Maj - arrangement pour violon et piano

Prélude n°2 en ut dièse min - arrangement pour violon et piano

Prélude n°3 en mi bémol min - arrangement pour violon et piano
Jascha Heifetz, violon ; Emanuel Bay, piano

BD Music presents Dizzy Gillespie BDMUSIC
BD Music presents Dizzy Gillespie BDMUSIC

They Can't Take That Away from Me
Dizzy Gillespie, trompette 

Pardon my English : Freud & Jung & Adler
Pardon my English : Freud & Jung & Adler

Pardon my English

Freud & Jung & Adler

Gershwin plays Gershwin NONESUCH
Gershwin plays Gershwin NONESUCH

GeorgeGerswin plays George Gershwin

That certain feeling

ove lind : i've got a crush on you
ove lind : i've got a crush on you

Iv'e got a crush on you

Orchestre Lind & His Swedish All Stars Ove
Ove Lind, direction

George Gershwin : Rhapsody in blue et Un Américain à Paris DEUTSCHE GRAMOPHON
George Gershwin : Rhapsody in blue et Un Américain à Paris DEUTSCHE GRAMOPHON

Ouverture cubaine
Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago
James Levine, direction

An American in Paris (A New Musical) OriginalBroadway Cast MASTERWORKS BROADWAY
An American in Paris (A New Musical) OriginalBroadway Cast MASTERWORKS BROADWAY

An American in Paris : Shall we dance
Jill Paice interprète Mio Davenport
An American In Paris Orchestra
Todd Ellison, direction 

