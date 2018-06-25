Gershwin le flambeur
"Concerto en fa", "Ouverture cubaine", "3 Préludes" et George Gershwin au piano
BIBLIOGRAPHIE
George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Auteur : Howard Pollack
Editeur : University of California Press, 2006
Gershwin : His life and music
Auteur : Charles Schwartz
Editeur : Da Capo, 1973
George Gershwin
Auteur : Franck Médioni
Editeur : Folio. Biographies
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
- COMPOSITEUR GEORGE GERSHWIN
Oh, kay! Mmedlsy
George Gershwin, piano
Lady be good : I'd rather charleston (duo)
Fred Astaire, claquette ; George Gershwin, piano
Lady, be good! : A wonderful party
Lbg Ensemble
Swanee
Rhapsody in blue
GeorgeGershwinjoue trois préludes
George Gershwin plays george Gershwin
Prélude n°1 en Si bémol Maj - arrangement pour violon et piano
Prélude n°2 en ut dièse min - arrangement pour violon et piano
Prélude n°3 en mi bémol min - arrangement pour violon et piano
Jascha Heifetz, violon ; Emanuel Bay, piano
They Can't Take That Away from Me
Dizzy Gillespie, trompette
Pardon my English
Freud & Jung & Adler
GeorgeGerswin plays George Gershwin
That certain feeling
Iv'e got a crush on you
Orchestre Lind & His Swedish All Stars Ove
Ove Lind, direction
Ouverture cubaine
Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago
James Levine, direction
An American in Paris : Shall we dance
Jill Paice interprète Mio Davenport
An American In Paris Orchestra
Todd Ellison, direction
