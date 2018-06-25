Gershwin le flambeur

BIBLIOGRAPHIE

George Gershwin : His Life and Work

Auteur : Howard Pollack

Editeur : University of California Press, 2006

Gershwin : His life and music

Auteur : Charles Schwartz

Editeur : Da Capo, 1973

George Gershwin

Auteur : Franck Médioni

Editeur : Folio. Biographies

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

COMPOSITEUR GEORGE GERSHWIN

Oh, kay! Mmedlsy

George Gershwin, piano

Lady be good : I'd rather charleston (duo)

Fred Astaire, claquette ; George Gershwin, piano

Lady, be good! : A wonderful party

Lbg Ensemble

Swanee

Rhapsody in blue

GeorgeGershwinjoue trois préludes

George Gershwin plays george Gershwin

Prélude n°1 en Si bémol Maj - arrangement pour violon et piano

Prélude n°2 en ut dièse min - arrangement pour violon et piano

Prélude n°3 en mi bémol min - arrangement pour violon et piano

Jascha Heifetz, violon ; Emanuel Bay, piano

They Can't Take That Away from Me

Dizzy Gillespie, trompette

Pardon my English

Freud & Jung & Adler

GeorgeGerswin plays George Gershwin

That certain feeling

Iv'e got a crush on you

Orchestre Lind & His Swedish All Stars Ove

Ove Lind, direction

Ouverture cubaine

Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago

James Levine, direction

An American in Paris : Shall we dance

Jill Paice interprète Mio Davenport

An American In Paris Orchestra

Todd Ellison, direction