Gershwin et le Jazz Age
de "Fascinating Rhythm" à "Rhapsody in blue"
BIBLIOGRAPHIE
George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Auteur : Howard Pollack
Editeur : University of California Press, 2006
Gershwin : His life and music
Auteur : Charles SCHWARTZ
Editeur : Da Capo, 1973
George Gershwin
Auteur : Franck MEDIONI
Editeur : Folio. Biographies
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
- COMPOSITEUR GEORGES GERSHWIN
Variations sur I got rhythm - pour piano et orchestre
Earl Wild, piano
Boston Pops Orchestra
Arthur Fiedler, direction
Rialto ripples - pour piano mécanique (fox trott de G.Gershwin et W.Donalson)
George Gershwin, piano
The real american folk song
Ella Fitzgerald, chant
Fascinating rhythm
Fred Astaire, chant ; Oscar Peterson, piano
Embraceable you
Sidney Bechet, saxophone
Sidney Bechet Witch Claude Luter's Orchestra
Blue monday : 1. Ouverture et prologue
Amy Burton, soprano ; Gregory Hopkins, tenor ; William Sharp, baryton ; Arthur Woodley, baryton basse ; Jamie Offenbach, basse
Concordia Orchestra
Marin Alsop, direction
Rhapsody in blue
George Gershwin, piano (enregistrement sur piano mécanique)
Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro - pour piano et orchestre 3e mvt
Orchestre Symphonique de Pittsburgh
Andre Previn, piano et direction
Music by Gershwin : Variations on I got rhythm
George Gershwin, piano
- Laurent ValièreProduction
- Martine MonyCollaboration