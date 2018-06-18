Gershwin et le Jazz Age

BIBLIOGRAPHIE

George Gershwin : His Life and Work

Auteur : Howard Pollack

Editeur : University of California Press, 2006



Gershwin : His life and music

Auteur : Charles SCHWARTZ

Editeur : Da Capo, 1973



George Gershwin

Auteur : Franck MEDIONI

Editeur : Folio. Biographies

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

COMPOSITEUR GEORGES GERSHWIN

Variations sur I got rhythm - pour piano et orchestre

Earl Wild, piano

Boston Pops Orchestra

Arthur Fiedler, direction

Rialto ripples - pour piano mécanique (fox trott de G.Gershwin et W.Donalson)

George Gershwin, piano

The real american folk song

Ella Fitzgerald, chant

Fascinating rhythm

Fred Astaire, chant ; Oscar Peterson, piano

Embraceable you

Sidney Bechet, saxophone

Sidney Bechet Witch Claude Luter's Orchestra

Blue monday : 1. Ouverture et prologue

Amy Burton, soprano ; Gregory Hopkins, tenor ; William Sharp, baryton ; Arthur Woodley, baryton basse ; Jamie Offenbach, basse

Concordia Orchestra

Marin Alsop, direction

Rhapsody in blue

George Gershwin, piano (enregistrement sur piano mécanique)

Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro - pour piano et orchestre 3e mvt

Orchestre Symphonique de Pittsburgh

Andre Previn, piano et direction

Music by Gershwin : Variations on I got rhythm

George Gershwin, piano