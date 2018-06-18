Gershwin le Magnifique
Programmation musicale
Gershwin le Magnifique
Par Laurent Valière
le samedi de 17h à 18hComédies musicales
Contactez-nous
Samedi 7 juillet 2018
58 min

Gershwin et le Jazz Age

de "Fascinating Rhythm" à "Rhapsody in blue"

Gershwin et le Jazz Age
Shall We Dance Actor Fred Astaire (1899 - 1987) with composer and lyricist George and Ira Gershwin on the Hollywood set of the musical 'Shall We Dance', 1937, © Getty / Archive Photos/Getty Images

BIBLIOGRAPHIE

Howard Pollack : George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Howard Pollack : George Gershwin : His Life and Work, © University of California Press, 2006

George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Auteur : Howard Pollack
Editeur : University of California Press, 2006  
 

Charles Schwartz : Gershwin : His life and music
Charles Schwartz : Gershwin : His life and music, © Da Capo, 1973

Gershwin : His life and music
Auteur : Charles SCHWARTZ
Editeur : Da Capo, 1973
 

Franck Médioni : George Gershwin
Franck Médioni : George Gershwin , © Folio. Biographies

George Gershwin
Auteur : Franck MEDIONI
Editeur : Folio. Biographies   

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

  • COMPOSITEUR  GEORGES GERSHWIN
George Gershwin : Concerto en Fa Rhapsody in blue et autres oeuvres RCA
George Gershwin : Concerto en Fa Rhapsody in blue et autres oeuvres RCA

Variations sur I got rhythm - pour piano et orchestre
Earl Wild, piano
Boston Pops Orchestra
Arthur Fiedler, direction

The piano rolls NONESUCH
The piano rolls NONESUCH

Rialto ripples - pour piano mécanique (fox trott de G.Gershwin et W.Donalson)
George Gershwin, piano

George and Ira Gershwin songbook VERVE
George and Ira Gershwin songbook VERVE

The real american folk song
Ella Fitzgerald, chant 

The Astaire story DRG RECORDS
The Astaire story DRG RECORDS

Fascinating rhythm
Fred Astaire, chant ;  Oscar Peterson, piano

Five classic albums plus 3 AVID JAZZ
Five classic albums plus 3 AVID JAZZ

Embraceable you
Sidney Bechet, saxophone
Sidney Bechet Witch Claude Luter's Orchestra

George Gershwin : Blue Monday Caprice et Concerto en Fa ANGEL
George Gershwin : Blue Monday Caprice et Concerto en Fa ANGEL

Blue monday : 1. Ouverture et prologue
Amy Burton, soprano ; Gregory Hopkins, tenor ; William Sharp, baryton ; Arthur Woodley, baryton basse ; Jamie Offenbach, basse
Concordia Orchestra  
Marin Alsop, direction

The creators : Les compositeurs jouent leurs oeuvres MCPS
The creators : Les compositeurs jouent leurs oeuvres MCPS

Rhapsody in blue
George Gershwin, piano (enregistrement sur piano mécanique)

André Previn interprète George Gershwin PHILIPS
André Previn interprète George Gershwin PHILIPS

Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro - pour piano et orchestre 3e mvt
Orchestre Symphonique de Pittsburgh
Andre Previn, piano et direction

Gershwin performs Gershwin MUSICMASTERS
Gershwin performs Gershwin MUSICMASTERS

Music by Gershwin : Variations on I got rhythm
George Gershwin, piano

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission suivante
samedi 14 juillet 2018
58 min
Gershwin et la France