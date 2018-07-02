Gershwin et l'opéra

BIBLIOGRAPHIE

George Gershwin : His Life and Work

Auteur : Howard Pollack

Editeur : University of California Press, 2006

Gershwin : His life and music

Auteur : Charles Schwartz

Editeur : Da Capo, 1973

George Gershwin

Auteur : Franck Médioni

Editeur : Folio. Biographies



PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

COMPOSITEUR GEORGE GERSHWIN

Porgy and Bess

My man's gone now (Acte I)

Barbara Hendricks, soprano

Orchestre De Cleveland

Lorin Maazel, direction

Blue monday (opera a la afro-american)

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Erich Kunzel, direction

The general's gone to a party (Acte I)

Le lieutenant Wintergreen Tweedledee

Maury McGovern

Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York

Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction

Mothers of the Nation (Acte I) Mary

Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York

Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction

Blue blueblue (Acte II) Choeur

New York Choral Artists

Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York

Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction

Porgy and Bess

I got plenty o' nuttin' (Acte II Sc 1) Porgy Choeur

Todd Duncan

Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles

Alexander Steinert, direction

Gershwin performs Gershwin

Porgy and Bess

George Gershwin, piano

Porgy and bess / Gershwin, 1989

Acte II - Oh, what you want wid Bess

Act II - scene 4 - oh, doctor jesus

Willard White

Cynthia Haymon

Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres

Simon Rattle, direction

George Gershwin : Oeuvres orchestrales

Catfish row : Good mornin' sistuh - suite pour orchestra

Elaine Donohoe, piano

Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin

Seiji Ozawa, direction