Gershwin le Magnifique
Par Laurent Valière
le samedi de 17h à 18hComédies musicales
Samedi 28 juillet 2018
58 min

Gershwin et l'opéra

de "Blue Monday" à "Porgy and Bess"

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: (AUSTRALIA OUT) Photo of US composer and pianist George Gershwin , © Getty / GAB Archive/Redferns

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

  • COMPOSITEUR GEORGE GERSHWIN
Porgy and Bess (Intégrale) DECCA
Porgy and Bess
My man's gone now (Acte I)
Barbara Hendricks, soprano
Orchestre De Cleveland
Lorin Maazel, direction

Blue monday (opera a la afro-american) TELARC
Blue monday (opera a la afro-american)
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Erich Kunzel, direction

Let'em eat cake (com mus) CBS
The general's gone to a party (Acte I)
Le lieutenant Wintergreen Tweedledee
Maury McGovern
Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York
Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction
Mothers of the Nation (Acte I) Mary
Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York
Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction
Blue blueblue (Acte II) Choeur
New York Choral Artists
Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York
Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction

Gershwin Memorial Concert CITADEL
Porgy and Bess
I got plenty o' nuttin' (Acte II Sc 1) Porgy Choeur
Todd Duncan
Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles
Alexander Steinert, direction

Gershwin performs Gershwin MUSICMASTERS
Gershwin performs Gershwin
Porgy and Bess
George Gershwin, piano

Porgy and bess / Gershwin, 1989 EMI
Porgy and bess / Gershwin, 1989
Acte II - Oh, what you want wid Bess
Act II - scene 4 - oh, doctor jesus
Willard White
Cynthia Haymon
Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
Simon Rattle, direction

George Gershwin : Oeuvres orchestrales WARNER CLASSICS
George Gershwin : Oeuvres orchestrales
Catfish row : Good mornin' sistuh - suite pour orchestra
Elaine Donohoe, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin
Seiji Ozawa, direction 

58 min
