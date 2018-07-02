Gershwin et l'opéra
de "Blue Monday" à "Porgy and Bess"
BIBLIOGRAPHIE
George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Auteur : Howard Pollack
Editeur : University of California Press, 2006
Gershwin : His life and music
Auteur : Charles Schwartz
Editeur : Da Capo, 1973
George Gershwin
Auteur : Franck Médioni
Editeur : Folio. Biographies
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
- COMPOSITEUR GEORGE GERSHWIN
Porgy and Bess
My man's gone now (Acte I)
Barbara Hendricks, soprano
Orchestre De Cleveland
Lorin Maazel, direction
Blue monday (opera a la afro-american)
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Erich Kunzel, direction
The general's gone to a party (Acte I)
Le lieutenant Wintergreen Tweedledee
Maury McGovern
Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York
Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction
Mothers of the Nation (Acte I) Mary
Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York
Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction
Blue blueblue (Acte II) Choeur
New York Choral Artists
Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York
Michael Tilson-Thomas, direction
Porgy and Bess
I got plenty o' nuttin' (Acte II Sc 1) Porgy Choeur
Todd Duncan
Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles
Alexander Steinert, direction
Gershwin performs Gershwin
Porgy and Bess
George Gershwin, piano
Porgy and bess / Gershwin, 1989
Acte II - Oh, what you want wid Bess
Act II - scene 4 - oh, doctor jesus
Willard White
Cynthia Haymon
Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
Simon Rattle, direction
George Gershwin : Oeuvres orchestrales
Catfish row : Good mornin' sistuh - suite pour orchestra
Elaine Donohoe, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin
Seiji Ozawa, direction
