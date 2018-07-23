Gershwin à Hollywood

BIBLIOGRAPHIE

, © University of California Press, 2006

George Gershwin : His Life and Work

Auteur : Howard Pollack

Editeur : University of California Press, 2006

, © Charles Schwartz / Da Capo, 1973

Gershwin : His life and music

Auteur : Charles Schwartz

Editeur : Da Capo, 1973

, © Folio. Biographies

George Gershwin

Auteur : Franck Médioni

Editeur : Folio. Biographies

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

COMPOSITEUR GEORGES GERSHWIN

Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong : Let's call the whole thing off

Delicious (film)

David Craig, John Morris, (piano), David Baker (piano) : Blah blah blah

Sally Sweetland :Delishious

Rhapsody n°2 - pour piano et orchestra

Orchestre Symphonique de San Francisco

Michael Tilson-Thomas (piano et direction)

Shall we dance (film)

Promenade (Walking the dog)

Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington

Mstislav Rostropovitch

Shall we dance : Shall we dance

Louise Dearman

Orchestre John Wilson

John Wilson (direction)

The Jolly Tar and the Milk Maid

Catherine Aks, soprano

Jeffrey Meyer, ténor

Oresta Cybriwsky, piano

Gregg Smith Singers

Gregg Smith, chef de Choeur

Sing of Spring

Oresta Cybriwsky, piano

Gregg Smith Singers

Gregg Smith, chef de Choeur

Love is here to stay (from the goldwyn follies)

Hoolywood Bowl Orchestra

John Mauceri, direction

They can't take that away from me

Fred Astaire

Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles

Victor Young, direction