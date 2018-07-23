Gershwin à Hollywood
"2d rhapsody", "Shall we dance"
- BIBLIOGRAPHIE
George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Auteur : Howard Pollack
Editeur : University of California Press, 2006
Gershwin : His life and music
Auteur : Charles Schwartz
Editeur : Da Capo, 1973
George Gershwin
Auteur : Franck Médioni
Editeur : Folio. Biographies
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
- COMPOSITEUR GEORGES GERSHWIN
Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong : Let's call the whole thing off
Delicious (film)
David Craig, John Morris, (piano), David Baker (piano) : Blah blah blah
Sally Sweetland :Delishious
Rhapsody n°2 - pour piano et orchestra
Orchestre Symphonique de San Francisco
Michael Tilson-Thomas (piano et direction)
Shall we dance (film)
Promenade (Walking the dog)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
Mstislav Rostropovitch
Shall we dance : Shall we dance
Louise Dearman
Orchestre John Wilson
John Wilson (direction)
The Jolly Tar and the Milk Maid
Catherine Aks, soprano
Jeffrey Meyer, ténor
Oresta Cybriwsky, piano
Gregg Smith Singers
Gregg Smith, chef de Choeur
Sing of Spring
Oresta Cybriwsky, piano
Gregg Smith Singers
Gregg Smith, chef de Choeur
Love is here to stay (from the goldwyn follies)
Hoolywood Bowl Orchestra
John Mauceri, direction
They can't take that away from me
Fred Astaire
Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles
Victor Young, direction
- Laurent ValièreProduction
- Philippe PetitRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration