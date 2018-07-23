Gershwin le Magnifique
Programmation musicale
Gershwin le Magnifique
Par Laurent Valière
le samedi de 17h à 18hComédies musicales
Samedi 18 août 2018
58 min

Gershwin à Hollywood

"2d rhapsody", "Shall we dance"

Gershwin à Hollywood
George Gerswhin Playing Piano on Set of Shall We Dance, © Getty
  BIBLIOGRAPHIE 
Howard Pollack / George Gershwin : His Life and Work
University of California Press, 2006

George Gershwin : His Life and Work
Auteur : Howard Pollack  
Editeur : University of California Press, 2006 

Gershwin : His life and music
Charles Schwartz / Da Capo, 1973

Gershwin : His life and music
Auteur : Charles Schwartz  
Editeur : Da Capo, 1973 

Franck Médioni /George Gershwin
Folio. Biographies

George Gershwin
Auteur : Franck Médioni  
Editeur : Folio. Biographies  

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

  COMPOSITEUR GEORGES GERSHWIN
Ella & Louis again VERVE
Ella & Louis again VERVE

Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong : Let's call the whole thing off 

Lyrics by Ira Gershwin HARBINGER RECORDS
Lyrics by Ira Gershwin HARBINGER RECORDS

Delicious (film)
David Craig, John Morris, (piano), David Baker (piano) : Blah blah blah

George and ira Gershwin in hollywood TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES MUSIC
George and ira Gershwin in hollywood TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES MUSIC

Sally Sweetland :Delishious 

Michael Tilson Thomas conducts Gershwin SONY CLASSICAL
Michael Tilson Thomas conducts Gershwin SONY CLASSICAL

Rhapsody n°2 - pour piano et orchestra
Orchestre Symphonique de San Francisco
Michael Tilson-Thomas (piano et direction) 

Mstislav Rostropovitch : Return to Russia / Le retour en Russie SONY
Mstislav Rostropovitch : Return to Russia / Le retour en Russie SONY

Shall we dance (film)
Promenade (Walking the dog)
Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
Mstislav Rostropovitch 

Gershwin in hollywoodIra Gershwin : Mélodies et musique de comédies musicales WARNER CLASSICS
Gershwin in hollywoodIra Gershwin : Mélodies et musique de comédies musicales WARNER CLASSICS

Shall we dance : Shall we dance
Louise Dearman
Orchestre John Wilson
John Wilson (direction)

George Gershwin : Blue Monday VOX
George Gershwin : Blue Monday VOX

The Jolly Tar and the Milk Maid
Catherine Aks, soprano
Jeffrey Meyer, ténor
Oresta Cybriwsky, piano
Gregg Smith Singers
Gregg Smith, chef de Choeur
Sing of Spring
Oresta Cybriwsky, piano
Gregg Smith Singers
Gregg Smith, chef de Choeur

The Gershwins in Hollywood PHILIPS
The Gershwins in Hollywood PHILIPS

Love is here to stay (from the goldwyn follies)
Hoolywood Bowl Orchestra
John Mauceri, direction

Gershwin Memorial Concert CITADEL
Gershwin Memorial Concert CITADEL

They can't take that away from me
Fred Astaire
Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles
Victor Young, direction

58 min
