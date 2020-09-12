Générations France Musique, le live
Magazine
Générations France Musique, le live
Par Clément Rochefort
Le samedi à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Assister à l'émission
Samedi 12 septembre 2020
1h 57mn

Fanny Clamagirand / le Trio Eluard / Gabriel Pidoux / Thomas Enhco / Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan

Fanny Clamagirand, violon, et David Bismuth, piano ; le Trio Eluard ; Gabriel Pidoux, hautbois, Théo Sarazin, basson, et Jorge Gonzalez Buajasan, piano ; Thomas Enhco, piano ; Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan, piano à quatre mains.

Fanny Clamagirand / le Trio Eluard / Gabriel Pidoux / Thomas Enhco / Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan
Gabriel Pidoux (Révélation soliste intrumental : hautbois) - 27e édition des Victoires de la Musique Classique à l'Arsenal à Metz le 21 Février 2020, © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage

Invités

Fannny Clamagirand / David Bismuth
Fannny Clamagirand / David Bismuth, © Laeticia Carrette / Jean-Philippe Raibaud
  • Trio Eluard :
    Fiona Mato, piano
    Théotime Langloisde Swarte, violon
    Hanna Salzenstein, violoncelle
Trio Eluard
Trio Eluard, © Victor Toussaint
Gabriel Pidoux, Théo Sarazin et Jorge González Buajasan
Gabriel Pidoux, Théo Sarazin et Jorge González Buajasan, © Capture écran Youtube / Sophie Palmier / Facebook Jorge González Buajasan
Thomas Enhco
Thomas Enhco, © Franck Loriou
Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan
Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan, © Festival clé de soleil

Agenda

Septembre musical d'Argent-sur-Sauldre : édition 2020
Trio Musica Humana, Trio SR9, Quatuor Zahir, Quatuor Elysée
Du 6 septembre au 14 octobre

Le Ban des Arts de Gadagne propose
Les Musicales de Gadagne : Saison 2020-2021
En partenariat avec Générations France Musique, le Live
10 concerts de septembre à juin
Dimanche 13 septembre - 16 h : Ingmar Lazar, piano (Chopin)
Grande Salle, Parc de l'Arbousière

14ème Concours international de piano Albert Roussel
Premier tour les 15 et 17 septembre ; finale le 19 septembre (concerto)
Membres du jury : Jean-Marc Luisada, Bruno Rigutto, Nathalie  Bera-Tagrine, Caroline Sageman, Stéphane Friederich, Éric Wickstrom,  Olivier Gardon
Présidente du jury : Aïda Marcossian
Paris, Salle Cortot
Générations France Musique, le Liverecevra un des lauréats du concours

Les Pianissimes : Théo Fouchenneret
Beethoven, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Fauré
Mercredi 16 septembre - 20 h
Paris, musée Guimet

Programmation musicale

Felix Mendelssohn
Trio pour piano et cordes n° 2 en ut mineur op. 66 (extraits) :
I. Allegro energico e con fuoco   II. Andante espressivo
Trio Eluard

Joseph Haydn
Trio avec piano n° 39 en sol majeur Hob XV 25 : III. Rondo all'ongarese. Presto
Trio Eluard

Thomas Enhco / d'après Duke Ellington
Improvisation sur "Caravan"
Thomas Ehnco

Thomas Enhco
Concerto pour piano : II. "Love Theme"
Thomas Enhco

Thomas Enhco / d'après Jean-Sébastien Bach
Avalanche (Improvisation sur le Prélude n° 2 en ut mineur BWV 847 du Premier Livre du Clavier bien tempéré)
Thomas Enhco

Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano et violon n° 7 en ut mineur op. 30 n° 2 : I. Allegro con brio
David Bismuth / Fanny Clamagirand

George Gershwin / transcription Jascha Heifetz
Trois Préludes :   I. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso   II. Andante con moto e poco rubato (Blue Lullaby)   III. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Spanish Prelude)
Fanny Clamagirand / David Bismuth

Francis Poulenc
Trio pour hautbois, basson et piano   I. Presto   II. Andante   III. Rondo
Gabriel Pidoux / Théo Sarazin / Jorge Gonzalez Buajasan

Camille Saint-Saëns / transcription Lucien Garban
Le Carnaval des animaux (extraits) :
VII. Aquarium   XIII. Le Cygne
Gabriel Tacchino / Emmanuelle Stéphan

Maurice Ravel
Ma Mère l'Oye (extraits) :
III. Laideronnette, impératrice des pagodes   V. Le Jardin féerique
Gabriel Tacchino / Emmanuelle Stéphan

Edvard Grieg / transcription Edvard Grieg
Suite Peer Gynt n° 1 op. 46 (extraits) :
I. Au matin   IV. Dans l'antre du roi de la montagne
Gabriel Tacchino / Emmanuelle Stéphan

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
samedi 5 septembre 2020
1h 57mn
Trio Goldberg / Macha Kanza / Jean-François Novelli / Quatuor Ellipsos / Paul Lay
émission suivante
samedi 19 septembre 2020
1h 57mn
M. Delage & M. Albertini / Les Itinérantes / C. Dubois et A. Le Bozec / R. Menguy / A. Reinhold et F. Albrecht