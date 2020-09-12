Fanny Clamagirand / le Trio Eluard / Gabriel Pidoux / Thomas Enhco / Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan
Fanny Clamagirand, violon, et David Bismuth, piano ; le Trio Eluard ; Gabriel Pidoux, hautbois, Théo Sarazin, basson, et Jorge Gonzalez Buajasan, piano ; Thomas Enhco, piano ; Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan, piano à quatre mains.
Invités
- Fanny Clamagirand, violon
David Bismuth, piano
- Trio Eluard :
Fiona Mato, piano
Théotime Langloisde Swarte, violon
Hanna Salzenstein, violoncelle
- Gabriel Pidoux, hautbois
Théo Sarazin, basson
Jorge Gonzalez Buajasan, piano
- Thomas Enhco, piano
- Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan, piano à quatre mains
Agenda
Septembre musical d'Argent-sur-Sauldre : édition 2020
Trio Musica Humana, Trio SR9, Quatuor Zahir, Quatuor Elysée
Du 6 septembre au 14 octobre
Le Ban des Arts de Gadagne propose
Les Musicales de Gadagne : Saison 2020-2021
En partenariat avec Générations France Musique, le Live
10 concerts de septembre à juin
Dimanche 13 septembre - 16 h : Ingmar Lazar, piano (Chopin)
Grande Salle, Parc de l'Arbousière
14ème Concours international de piano Albert Roussel
Premier tour les 15 et 17 septembre ; finale le 19 septembre (concerto)
Membres du jury : Jean-Marc Luisada, Bruno Rigutto, Nathalie Bera-Tagrine, Caroline Sageman, Stéphane Friederich, Éric Wickstrom, Olivier Gardon
Présidente du jury : Aïda Marcossian
Paris, Salle Cortot
Générations France Musique, le Liverecevra un des lauréats du concours
Les Pianissimes : Théo Fouchenneret
Beethoven, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Fauré
Mercredi 16 septembre - 20 h
Paris, musée Guimet
Programmation musicale
Felix Mendelssohn
Trio pour piano et cordes n° 2 en ut mineur op. 66 (extraits) :
I. Allegro energico e con fuoco II. Andante espressivo
Trio Eluard
Joseph Haydn
Trio avec piano n° 39 en sol majeur Hob XV 25 : III. Rondo all'ongarese. Presto
Trio Eluard
Thomas Enhco / d'après Duke Ellington
Improvisation sur "Caravan"
Thomas Ehnco
Thomas Enhco
Concerto pour piano : II. "Love Theme"
Thomas Enhco
Thomas Enhco / d'après Jean-Sébastien Bach
Avalanche (Improvisation sur le Prélude n° 2 en ut mineur BWV 847 du Premier Livre du Clavier bien tempéré)
Thomas Enhco
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour piano et violon n° 7 en ut mineur op. 30 n° 2 : I. Allegro con brio
David Bismuth / Fanny Clamagirand
George Gershwin / transcription Jascha Heifetz
Trois Préludes : I. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso II. Andante con moto e poco rubato (Blue Lullaby) III. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Spanish Prelude)
Fanny Clamagirand / David Bismuth
Francis Poulenc
Trio pour hautbois, basson et piano I. Presto II. Andante III. Rondo
Gabriel Pidoux / Théo Sarazin / Jorge Gonzalez Buajasan
Camille Saint-Saëns / transcription Lucien Garban
Le Carnaval des animaux (extraits) :
VII. Aquarium XIII. Le Cygne
Gabriel Tacchino / Emmanuelle Stéphan
Maurice Ravel
Ma Mère l'Oye (extraits) :
III. Laideronnette, impératrice des pagodes V. Le Jardin féerique
Gabriel Tacchino / Emmanuelle Stéphan
Edvard Grieg / transcription Edvard Grieg
Suite Peer Gynt n° 1 op. 46 (extraits) :
I. Au matin IV. Dans l'antre du roi de la montagne
Gabriel Tacchino / Emmanuelle Stéphan
- Clément RochefortProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Xavier CarrèreCollaboration
- Nelly PortalCollaboration