Fanny Clamagirand / le Trio Eluard / Gabriel Pidoux / Thomas Enhco / Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan

Fanny Clamagirand, violon, et David Bismuth, piano ; le Trio Eluard ; Gabriel Pidoux, hautbois, Théo Sarazin, basson, et Jorge Gonzalez Buajasan, piano ; Thomas Enhco, piano ; Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan, piano à quatre mains.

Gabriel Pidoux (Révélation soliste intrumental : hautbois) - 27e édition des Victoires de la Musique Classique à l'Arsenal à Metz le 21 Février 2020, © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage