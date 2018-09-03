Générations France Musique, le live
Magazine
Générations France Musique, le live
Par Clément Rochefort
Le samedi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Samedi 29 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Le Duo Rigutti ; Benedict Kloeckner ; Albane Carrère ; Ismaël Margain ; Thibaut Garcia ; Tangomotán

Le Quatuor Alfama et Albane Carrère, © Celine Bodson

Duo Rigutti, piano à quatre mains
Paolo Rigutto et Audrey Lonca-Alberto

Benedict Kloeckner, violoncelle
Anna Fedorova, piano

Ismäel Margain, piano

Albane Carrère, mezzo-soprano

Avec le Quatuor Alfama :
Elsa de Lacerda, violon
Céline Bodson, violon
Morgan Huet, alto
Renaat Ackaert, violoncelle

Et Johan Farjot, piano

Thibaut Garcia et Antoine Morinière, guitares

Ensemble Tangomotán, dir. David Haroutunian
Marion Chiron, bandonéon
David Haroutunian, violon
Leandro Lacapère, piano
Blanche Stromboni, contrebasse

Programme musical

Gregor Piatigorsky
Variations Paganini
Benedict Kloeckner et Anna Fedorova

Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano à quatre mains en si bémol majeur D. 617 (extraits)
II. Andante con moto      III. Allegretto
Duo Rigutti

Johannes Brahms
Valses op. 39 (extraits)
I. en si majeur   II. en mi majeur   III. en sol dièse mineur   IV. en mi mineur   V. en mi majeur   VI. en ut dièse majeur
Duo Rigutti

Franz Schubert / arrangement Jean-Luc Fafchamps
Erster Verlust D. 226
Dass Sie hier gewesen D. 775
Gretchen am Spinnrade D. 118
Du bist die Ruh D. 776
Albane Carrère / Quatuor Alfama

Claude Debussy
Mandoline
Albane Carrère / Johan Farjot

Agustin Barrios Mangoré
La Catedral (extraits)
II. Andante religioso   III. Allegro solemne
Thibaut Garcia

César Franck / transcription Matanya Ophee
Prélude, Fugue et Variation
Thibaut Garcia / Antoine Morinière

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fantaisie en ut mineur K. 475
Ismaël Margain

Claude Debussy
La Plus que lente
Ismaël Margain

Lucio Demare / Osvaldo Pugliese
Malena
Tangomotán

Leandro Lacapère
Armas Antiguas
Tangomotán

Matthieu Chedid / arrangement Tangomotán
Je dis aime
Tangomotán

Entrée dans la cour des grands

Concours Corneille 2018 : Clavecin
Premier Prix : Louise Acabo
Deuxième Prix : Constance Taillard
Prix du Public : Mathieu Valfré

Agenda

Jeunes Talents: demandez le programme d'octobre !

Le Ban des Arts de Gadagne proposeLes Musicales: Saison 2018-2019
En partenariat avec Générations France Musique, le live
10 concerts d'octobre à juin
Dimanche 7 octobre - 16 h et 19 h : Louis Rodde joue les sixSuites pour violoncelle seulde Bach
Châteauneuf de Gadagne, Chapelle des Pénitents blancs
www.musicalesdelorangerie.fr

L'équipe de l'émission :
