Le Duo Rigutti ; Benedict Kloeckner ; Albane Carrère ; Ismaël Margain ; Thibaut Garcia ; Tangomotán

Duo Rigutti, piano à quatre mains
Paolo Rigutto et Audrey Lonca-Alberto
Benedict Kloeckner, violoncelle
Anna Fedorova, piano
Ismäel Margain, piano
Albane Carrère, mezzo-soprano
Avec le Quatuor Alfama :
Elsa de Lacerda, violon
Céline Bodson, violon
Morgan Huet, alto
Renaat Ackaert, violoncelle
Et Johan Farjot, piano
Thibaut Garcia et Antoine Morinière, guitares
Ensemble Tangomotán, dir. David Haroutunian
Marion Chiron, bandonéon
David Haroutunian, violon
Leandro Lacapère, piano
Blanche Stromboni, contrebasse
Programme musical
Gregor Piatigorsky
Variations Paganini
Benedict Kloeckner et Anna Fedorova
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano à quatre mains en si bémol majeur D. 617 (extraits)
II. Andante con moto III. Allegretto
Duo Rigutti
Johannes Brahms
Valses op. 39 (extraits)
I. en si majeur II. en mi majeur III. en sol dièse mineur IV. en mi mineur V. en mi majeur VI. en ut dièse majeur
Duo Rigutti
Franz Schubert / arrangement Jean-Luc Fafchamps
Erster Verlust D. 226
Dass Sie hier gewesen D. 775
Gretchen am Spinnrade D. 118
Du bist die Ruh D. 776
Albane Carrère / Quatuor Alfama
Claude Debussy
Mandoline
Albane Carrère / Johan Farjot
Agustin Barrios Mangoré
La Catedral (extraits)
II. Andante religioso III. Allegro solemne
Thibaut Garcia
César Franck / transcription Matanya Ophee
Prélude, Fugue et Variation
Thibaut Garcia / Antoine Morinière
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fantaisie en ut mineur K. 475
Ismaël Margain
Claude Debussy
La Plus que lente
Ismaël Margain
Lucio Demare / Osvaldo Pugliese
Malena
Tangomotán
Leandro Lacapère
Armas Antiguas
Tangomotán
Matthieu Chedid / arrangement Tangomotán
Je dis aime
Tangomotán
Entrée dans la cour des grands
Concours Corneille 2018 : Clavecin
Premier Prix : Louise Acabo
Deuxième Prix : Constance Taillard
Prix du Public : Mathieu Valfré
Agenda
Jeunes Talents: demandez le programme d'octobre !
Le Ban des Arts de Gadagne proposeLes Musicales: Saison 2018-2019
En partenariat avec Générations France Musique, le live
10 concerts d'octobre à juin
Dimanche 7 octobre - 16 h et 19 h : Louis Rodde joue les sixSuites pour violoncelle seulde Bach
Châteauneuf de Gadagne, Chapelle des Pénitents blancs
www.musicalesdelorangerie.fr
- Clément RochefortProduction
- Perine MenguyRéalisation
- Xavier CarrèreCollaboration