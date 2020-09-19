Cyrille Dubois et Anne Le Bozec / Matthieu Delage / Les Itinérantes / Rodolphe Menguy / Anna Reinhold
Cyrille Dubois, ténor, et Anne Le Bozec, piano ; Matthieu Delage, saxophone, et Magali Albertini, piano ; Les Itinérantes, trio de sopranos ; Rodolphe Menguy, piano ; Anna Reinhold, mezzo-soprano, et Florent Albrecht, piano
Invités
- Matthieu Delage, saxophone baryton
Magali Albertini, piano
- Les Itinérantes
Elodie Pont, soprano
Manon Cousin, mezzo-soprano
Pauline Langlois de Swarte, mezzo-soprano
- Rodolphe Menguy, piano
- Anna Reinhold, mezzo-soprano
Florent Albrecht, piano
- Cyrille Dubois, ténor
Anne Le Bozec, piano
Programmation musicale
Benjamin Britten
The Salley Gardens
Cyrille Dubois / Anne Le Bozec
Benjamin Britten
The Last Rose of Summer
Cyrille Dubois / Anne Le Bozec
Benjamin Britten
Night Piece
Anne Le Bozec
Benjamin Britten
CanticleI
Cyrille Dubois / Anne Le Bozec
Camille Saint-Saëns / transcription Matthieu Delage
Sonate en sol majeur pour basson et piano op. 168 (extraits) :
I. Allegretto moderato III. Molto adagio - Allegro moderato
Matthieu Delage / Magali Albertini
Serge Rachmaninov / transcription Matthieu Delage
Deux Pièces pour violoncelle et piano op. 2 : I. Prélude II. Danse orientale
Matthieu Delage / Magali Albertini
Joseph Haydn
Arianna a Naxos (cantate)
Anna Reinhold / Florent Albrecht
Zoltan Kodaly
Marosszeker Tänze
Rodolphe Menguy
Franz Liszt
Rhapsodie hongroise n° 10 en mi majeur "Preludio"
Rodolphe Menguy
Traditionnel corse / Patrizia Poli, Lydia Poli et Patricia Gattaceca
Ulisse
Les Itinérantes
Fabian Andre et Wilbur Schwandt / arrangement Manon Cousin
Dream a Little Dream
Les Itinérantes
Anonyme / arrangement Pauline Langlois de Swarte
Assez me plest et bien le voil (extrait du Lai du chèvrefeuille de Marie de France)
Les Itinérantes
Traditionnel lakota / Robert Tree Cody / arrangement Elodie Pont
Lakota Lullaby
Les Itinérantes
Petar Lyondev
Ergen Deda
Les Itinérantes
Michel Legrand / arrangement Elodie Pont
Les Moulins de mon coeur
Les Itinérantes
