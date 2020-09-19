Générations France Musique, le live
Magazine
Générations France Musique, le live
Par Clément Rochefort
Le samedi à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Assister à l'émission
Samedi 19 septembre 2020
1h 57mn

Cyrille Dubois et Anne Le Bozec / Matthieu Delage / Les Itinérantes / Rodolphe Menguy / Anna Reinhold

Cyrille Dubois, ténor, et Anne Le Bozec, piano ; Matthieu Delage, saxophone, et Magali Albertini, piano ; Les Itinérantes, trio de sopranos ; Rodolphe Menguy, piano ; Anna Reinhold, mezzo-soprano, et Florent Albrecht, piano

Cyrille Dubois et Anne Le Bozec / Matthieu Delage / Les Itinérantes / Rodolphe Menguy / Anna Reinhold
Cyrille Dubois , © Cyrille-dubois.fr

Invités

Matthieu Delage
Matthieu Delage , © Capture écrant Matthieudelage.com
Magali Albertini
Magali Albertini, © www.estivales-musique-medoc com
CD "Inner Voice", 1er album de Matthieu Delage avec Magali Albertini et Frank Woeste
CD "Inner Voice", 1er album de Matthieu Delage avec Magali Albertini et Frank Woeste, © Chapeau l'Artiste
  • Les Itinérantes
     Elodie Pont, soprano
     Manon Cousin, mezzo-soprano
     Pauline Langlois de Swarte, mezzo-soprano
Les Itinérantes
Les Itinérantes , © www lesintinerantes fr
CD "Au fil de l'air" : répertoire éclectique alliant musique ancienne, musique du monde, airs jazzy, gospel, chanson française...
CD "Au fil de l'air" : répertoire éclectique alliant musique ancienne, musique du monde, airs jazzy, gospel, chanson française..., © Les Itinérantes
Rodolphe Menguy
Rodolphe Menguy , © Florent Drillon / Adami
Anna Reinhold et Florent Albrecht
Anna Reinhold et Florent Albrecht , © Capture écran youtube
Anne Le Bozec et Cyrille Dugois
Anne Le Bozec et Cyrille Dugois, © David Santini / http://test.cyrille-dubois.fr
"Benjamin Britten, Canticles" Cyrille Dubois & Anne Le Bozec, avec Paul-Antoine Bénos-Djian, Vladimir Dubois, Pauline Haas, Marc Mauillon
"Benjamin Britten, Canticles" Cyrille Dubois & Anne Le Bozec, avec Paul-Antoine Bénos-Djian, Vladimir Dubois, Pauline Haas, Marc Mauillon, © NoMadMusic

Programmation musicale

Benjamin Britten
The Salley Gardens
Cyrille Dubois / Anne Le Bozec

Benjamin Britten
The Last Rose of Summer
Cyrille Dubois / Anne Le Bozec

Benjamin Britten
Night Piece
Anne Le Bozec

Benjamin Britten
CanticleI
Cyrille Dubois / Anne Le Bozec

Camille Saint-Saëns / transcription Matthieu Delage
Sonate en sol majeur pour basson et piano op. 168 (extraits) :
I. Allegretto moderato   III. Molto adagio - Allegro moderato
Matthieu Delage / Magali Albertini

Serge Rachmaninov / transcription Matthieu Delage
Deux Pièces pour violoncelle et piano op. 2 :   I. Prélude   II. Danse orientale
Matthieu Delage / Magali Albertini

Joseph Haydn
Arianna a Naxos (cantate)
Anna Reinhold / Florent Albrecht

Zoltan Kodaly
Marosszeker Tänze
Rodolphe Menguy

Franz Liszt
Rhapsodie hongroise n° 10 en mi majeur "Preludio"
Rodolphe Menguy

Traditionnel corse / Patrizia Poli, Lydia Poli et Patricia Gattaceca
Ulisse
Les Itinérantes

Fabian Andre et Wilbur Schwandt / arrangement Manon Cousin
Dream a Little Dream
Les Itinérantes

Anonyme / arrangement Pauline Langlois de Swarte
Assez me plest et bien le voil (extrait du Lai du chèvrefeuille de Marie de France)
Les Itinérantes

Traditionnel lakota / Robert Tree Cody / arrangement Elodie Pont
Lakota Lullaby
Les Itinérantes

Petar Lyondev
Ergen Deda
Les Itinérantes

Michel Legrand / arrangement Elodie Pont
Les Moulins de mon coeur
Les Itinérantes

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
samedi 12 septembre 2020
1h 57mn
Fanny Clamagirand / le Trio Eluard / Gabriel Pidoux / Thomas Enhco / Gabriel Tacchino et Emmanuelle Stephan
émission suivante
samedi 26 septembre 2020
1h 57mn
Sequenza 9.3 / Jesús Noguera Guillén / Samuel Hasselhorn / Lydia Jardon / Philippe Bianconi