Cyrille Dubois et Anne Le Bozec / Matthieu Delage / Les Itinérantes / Rodolphe Menguy / Anna Reinhold

Cyrille Dubois, ténor, et Anne Le Bozec, piano ; Matthieu Delage, saxophone, et Magali Albertini, piano ; Les Itinérantes, trio de sopranos ; Rodolphe Menguy, piano ; Anna Reinhold, mezzo-soprano, et Florent Albrecht, piano

Cyrille Dubois , © Cyrille-dubois.fr