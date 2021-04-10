Générations France Musique, le live
Magazine
Générations France Musique, le live
Par Clément Rochefort
Le samedi à 16hMusique classique
Samedi 10 avril 2021
1h 58mn

Adélaïde Ferrière / Trio Lemniscate / Raúl da Costa / Les Récréations / Edoardo Torbianelli

Adélaïde Ferrière, vibraphone, et Pierre-Yves Hodique, piano • le Trio Lemniscate (flûte, cor anglais, guitare) • Raúl da Costa, piano • Les Récréations, direction Matthieu Camilleri • Edoardo Torbianelli, pianoforte

Adelaïde Ferrière, © Radio France / France Musique

Invités

Adélaïde Ferrière / Pierre-Yves Hodique
Adélaïde Ferrière / Pierre-Yves Hodique, © www.adelaideferriere.com/ Béatrice Cruveiller
  • Trio Lemniscate
    PierreGolse, flûte
    Clémentine Buonomo, cor anglais
    Maxime Froment, guitare
Trio Lemniscate
Trio Lemniscate, © Facebook @triolemniscate
Raúl da Costa
Raúl da Costa, © Neda Navaee
  • Les Récréations
    MatthieuCamilleri et Sandrine Dupé, violons
    Clara Mühlethaler, alto
    Keiko Gomi, violoncelle
Les Récréations
Les Récréations, © www.ensemblesrecreations.com
Edoardo Torbianelli
Edoardo Torbianelli, © Choukhri Dje / Royaumont

Pour tout savoir sur la programmation de La Nouvelle Athènes, Centre des pianos romantiques

Programme

José Vianna da Motta
Ballada op. 16
Raúl da Costa

Luiz Costa
Murmúrios das Fontes
Raúl da Costa

José Vianna da Motta
Scenas Portuguezas op. 9 : I. Cantiga d’Amor
Raúl da Costa

Ferruccio Busoni
Elégie n° 4 « Turandots Frauengemach » (Intermezzo)
Raúl da Costa

Mario Castelnuovo Tedesco
Eclogue op. 206 :   I. Andantino quieto   II. Allegro con spirito (Tempo di Saltarello)
Trio Lemniscate

Gustav Mahler / arrangement Trio Lemniscate
Kindertotenlieder : I. Nun will die Sonn’ so hell aufgehen
Trio Lemniscate

Igor Stravinsky / arrangement Trio Lemniscate
Le Sacre du Printemps. Deuxième Tableau « Le Sacrifice » : Action rituelle des ancêtres
Trio Lemniscate

Joe Hisaishi / arrangement Trio Lemniscate
Le Château dans le ciel (film de Hayao Miyazaki)
Trio Lemniscate

Lodovico Giustini
Sonate en sol mineur op. 1 n° 1 :
I. Balletto : Spiritoso, ma non presto   II. Corrente : Allegro   III. Sarabanda : Grave   IV. Gigue : Presto   V. Minuet : Affettuoso
Edoardo Torbianelli

Giovanni Bononcini
Andante ed Affettuoso en sol mineur (Divertimenti da camera)
Edoardo Torbianelli

Alessandro Scarlatti
Sonata a quattro n° 1 en fa mineur :
I. Grave   II. Allegro (Fuga)   III. Largo   IV. Alemanda
Les Récréations

Alessandro Scarlatti / Francesco Scarlatti / transcription Matthieu Camilleri
Sonata a quattro en la mineur :
I.  Adagio (A. Scarlatti / M. Camilleri)
II. Fuga in secundo tono (A. Scarlatti / M. Camilleri)
III. Largo e come sta (F. Scarlatti)
IV. Baletto (A. Scarlatti / M. Camilleri)
Les Récréations

Domenico Scarlatti / transcription Matthieu Camilleri
Sonate en si mineur K. 87
Les Récréations

François Narboni
Scintillations (création mondiale)
Adélaïde Ferrière / Pierre-Yves Hodique

Antônio Carlos Jobim / arrangement Gary Burton
Chega de Saudade
Adélaïde Ferrière

émission précédente
samedi 3 avril 2021
1h 58mn
Cyrielle Ndjiki Nya & Kaoli Ono / Trio Arnold / Olga Kirpicheva / Ensemble Exit / François Mardirossian
émission suivante
samedi 17 avril 2021
1h 58mn
Edwin Fardini / Mickaël Lipari-Mayer / Stéphanie Paulet & Elisabeth Geiger / Trio Pascal / Vittorio Forte