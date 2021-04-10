Adélaïde Ferrière / Trio Lemniscate / Raúl da Costa / Les Récréations / Edoardo Torbianelli
Adélaïde Ferrière, vibraphone, et Pierre-Yves Hodique, piano • le Trio Lemniscate (flûte, cor anglais, guitare) • Raúl da Costa, piano • Les Récréations, direction Matthieu Camilleri • Edoardo Torbianelli, pianoforte
Invités
- Adélaïde Ferrière, vibraphone
Pierre-Yves Hodique, piano
- Trio Lemniscate
PierreGolse, flûte
Clémentine Buonomo, cor anglais
Maxime Froment, guitare
- Raúl da Costa, piano
- Les Récréations
MatthieuCamilleri et Sandrine Dupé, violons
Clara Mühlethaler, alto
Keiko Gomi, violoncelle
- Edoardo Torbianelli, pianoforte
Pour tout savoir sur la programmation de La Nouvelle Athènes, Centre des pianos romantiques
Programme
José Vianna da Motta
Ballada op. 16
Raúl da Costa
Luiz Costa
Murmúrios das Fontes
Raúl da Costa
José Vianna da Motta
Scenas Portuguezas op. 9 : I. Cantiga d’Amor
Raúl da Costa
Ferruccio Busoni
Elégie n° 4 « Turandots Frauengemach » (Intermezzo)
Raúl da Costa
Mario Castelnuovo Tedesco
Eclogue op. 206 : I. Andantino quieto II. Allegro con spirito (Tempo di Saltarello)
Trio Lemniscate
Gustav Mahler / arrangement Trio Lemniscate
Kindertotenlieder : I. Nun will die Sonn’ so hell aufgehen
Trio Lemniscate
Igor Stravinsky / arrangement Trio Lemniscate
Le Sacre du Printemps. Deuxième Tableau « Le Sacrifice » : Action rituelle des ancêtres
Trio Lemniscate
Joe Hisaishi / arrangement Trio Lemniscate
Le Château dans le ciel (film de Hayao Miyazaki)
Trio Lemniscate
Lodovico Giustini
Sonate en sol mineur op. 1 n° 1 :
I. Balletto : Spiritoso, ma non presto II. Corrente : Allegro III. Sarabanda : Grave IV. Gigue : Presto V. Minuet : Affettuoso
Edoardo Torbianelli
Giovanni Bononcini
Andante ed Affettuoso en sol mineur (Divertimenti da camera)
Edoardo Torbianelli
Alessandro Scarlatti
Sonata a quattro n° 1 en fa mineur :
I. Grave II. Allegro (Fuga) III. Largo IV. Alemanda
Les Récréations
Alessandro Scarlatti / Francesco Scarlatti / transcription Matthieu Camilleri
Sonata a quattro en la mineur :
I. Adagio (A. Scarlatti / M. Camilleri)
II. Fuga in secundo tono (A. Scarlatti / M. Camilleri)
III. Largo e come sta (F. Scarlatti)
IV. Baletto (A. Scarlatti / M. Camilleri)
Les Récréations
Domenico Scarlatti / transcription Matthieu Camilleri
Sonate en si mineur K. 87
Les Récréations
François Narboni
Scintillations (création mondiale)
Adélaïde Ferrière / Pierre-Yves Hodique
Antônio Carlos Jobim / arrangement Gary Burton
Chega de Saudade
Adélaïde Ferrière
- Clément RochefortProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Xavier CarrèreCollaboration
- Nelly PortalCollaboration