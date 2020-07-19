Europe 1720
Programmation musicale
Europe 1720
Par Philippe Venturini
Tous les dimanche de 16h à 17h (été 2020)Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 19 juillet 2020
1h

Europe 1720 par Philippe Venturini : La revanche de l'instrument (3/8)

"C'est à l'époque baroque qu'apparaissent après l'opéra et l'oratorio portés par la voix, le concerto, la suite et la sonate, qui feront triompher l'instrument en groupe ou en soliste et les compositeurs que la postérité a retenu, ont essentiellement œuvré dans ces années 1720..." Philippe Venturini

Europe 1720 par Philippe Venturini : La revanche de l'instrument (3/8)
Victoire de France (1733–1799) jouant du clavecin, au centre de la vie musicale, plus de trois siècles en Europe (détail) , © Anne Baptiste Nivelon (1754–1771)

"...Couperin , Rameau, Leclair, Handel, Bach, Telemann, Scarlatti, Albinoni, Vivaldi. Tour d'Europe des années 1720 !" Philippe Venturini

Réécouter ! 

♫Europe 1720 - Générique

Label Archiv Produktion
Label Archiv Produktion

♪Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) :Ouverture En Ut Majeur Wassermusik "Hamburger Ebb' Und Flut" & Gavotte "Die Spielenden Najaden" Musica Antiqua Köln, direction Reinhard Goebel – De l'album "Georg Philipp Telemann ‎– Wassermusik / 3 Konzerte • Concertos / Musica Antiqua Köln • Reinhard Goebel (1984)" – Label Archiv Produktion ‎413 788-2

♫Europe 1720 - Programme...

Recording : 11-14 April 1999, Abbazia di Rosazzo, Italy... 

Label Erato
Label Erato

♪Antonio  Vivaldi (1678-1741) :Concerto pour Violon "La Tempesta di mare"opus 8 n° 5, RV 253. Giuliano Carmignola (violon), Les Sonatori de la Gioiosa Marca de Treviso – De l'album "Vivaldi - Concerti Della Natura - Sonatori De La Gioiosa Marca, Giuliano Carmignola (2000)" ‎–Label Erato 8573-80225-2 

Trevor Pinnock is one of the pioneering figures in historically informed performance, having founded the English Concert in 1973...

Label Wigmore Hall
Label Wigmore Hall

♪George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) :Suite pour clavecin n° 2 fa majeur HWV 427 (Recueil de 1720) Trevor Pinnock (clavecin) – De l'album "Trevor Pinnock - Suites by Purcell and Handel, Sonatas by Haydn (2009)" – Label Wigmore Hall WHLIVE0033

Compositeur-violoniste François Francoeur, célèbre membre des Vingt-quatre Violons du Roi et du Concert Spirituel, codirecteur, plus tard dans sa carrière, avec François Rebel, de l'Opéra de Paris. 

François Francoeur (1698-1787) compositeur et violoniste
François Francoeur (1698-1787) compositeur et violoniste

Recorded in the church of Kaustinen, Finland, in January 2018...  

Label Glossa
Label Glossa

♪François Francœur (1698-1787) :Sonates à violon seul (Livre I, 1720) : Sonate n° 7 ré mineur. Kreeta Maria Kentala (violon), Lauri Pulakka (violoncelle), Mitzi Meyerson (clavecin) – De l'album "FRANÇOIS FRANCŒUR - Sonates à violon seul et basse continue (2018)" – Label Glossa GCD921809

Label Mirare
Label Mirare

♪Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757) :Sonates pour clavecin K. 551 (Allegro) & 474 (Andante e cantabile) Pierre Hantaï (clavecin) – De l'album "Pierre Hantaï, Scarlatti ‎– Sonates (2017) – Label Mirare MIR 326

Label Archiv Produktion
Label Archiv Produktion

♪Johann David Heinichen (1683-1729) : Concerto grosso pour trois flûtes à bec, cordes, deux hautbois, deux flûtes traversières en do majeur Seibel 211. Musica Antiqua Köln, direction Reinhard Goebel – De l'album "Johann David Heinichen – Dresden Concerti / Musica Antiqua Köln, Reinhard Goebel (1993)" – Label Archiv Produktion 437 549-2 

Réécouter !

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 12 juillet 2020
59 min
Europe 1720 par Philippe Venturini : Baroque ou rococo ? (2/8)
émission suivante
dimanche 26 juillet 2020
59 min
Europe 1720 par Philippe Venturini : Le théâtre du monde (4/8)