Europe 1720 par Philippe Venturini : La revanche de l'instrument (3/8)

"C'est à l'époque baroque qu'apparaissent après l'opéra et l'oratorio portés par la voix, le concerto, la suite et la sonate, qui feront triompher l'instrument en groupe ou en soliste et les compositeurs que la postérité a retenu, ont essentiellement œuvré dans ces années 1720..." Philippe Venturini

"...Couperin , Rameau, Leclair, Handel, Bach, Telemann, Scarlatti, Albinoni, Vivaldi. Tour d'Europe des années 1720 !" Philippe Venturini

♪Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) :Ouverture En Ut Majeur Wassermusik "Hamburger Ebb' Und Flut" & Gavotte "Die Spielenden Najaden" Musica Antiqua Köln, direction Reinhard Goebel – De l'album "Georg Philipp Telemann ‎– Wassermusik / 3 Konzerte • Concertos / Musica Antiqua Köln • Reinhard Goebel (1984)" – Label Archiv Produktion ‎413 788-2

Recording : 11-14 April 1999, Abbazia di Rosazzo, Italy...

♪Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) :Concerto pour Violon "La Tempesta di mare"opus 8 n° 5, RV 253. Giuliano Carmignola (violon), Les Sonatori de la Gioiosa Marca de Treviso – De l'album "Vivaldi - Concerti Della Natura - Sonatori De La Gioiosa Marca, Giuliano Carmignola (2000)" ‎–Label Erato 8573-80225-2

Trevor Pinnock is one of the pioneering figures in historically informed performance, having founded the English Concert in 1973...

♪George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) :Suite pour clavecin n° 2 fa majeur HWV 427 (Recueil de 1720) Trevor Pinnock (clavecin) – De l'album "Trevor Pinnock - Suites by Purcell and Handel, Sonatas by Haydn (2009)" – Label Wigmore Hall WHLIVE0033

Compositeur-violoniste François Francoeur, célèbre membre des Vingt-quatre Violons du Roi et du Concert Spirituel, codirecteur, plus tard dans sa carrière, avec François Rebel, de l'Opéra de Paris.

Recorded in the church of Kaustinen, Finland, in January 2018...

♪François Francœur (1698-1787) :Sonates à violon seul (Livre I, 1720) : Sonate n° 7 ré mineur. Kreeta Maria Kentala (violon), Lauri Pulakka (violoncelle), Mitzi Meyerson (clavecin) – De l'album "FRANÇOIS FRANCŒUR - Sonates à violon seul et basse continue (2018)" – Label Glossa GCD921809

♪Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757) :Sonates pour clavecin K. 551 (Allegro) & 474 (Andante e cantabile) Pierre Hantaï (clavecin) – De l'album "Pierre Hantaï, Scarlatti ‎– Sonates (2017) – Label Mirare MIR 326

♪Johann David Heinichen (1683-1729) : Concerto grosso pour trois flûtes à bec, cordes, deux hautbois, deux flûtes traversières en do majeur Seibel 211. Musica Antiqua Köln, direction Reinhard Goebel – De l'album "Johann David Heinichen – Dresden Concerti / Musica Antiqua Köln, Reinhard Goebel (1993)" – Label Archiv Produktion 437 549-2

