Lundi 9 août 2021
2h 57mn

Le programme classique de Julien Hanck : Elgar, Mendelssohn, Viardot

Mais aussi Janet Baker, Frédéric Lodéon, Claudio Abbado… Préparez-vous à vivre une matinée truffée de monstres sacrés et autres fortes personnalités !

Janet Baker et Reg Wilson, © Warner Classics
La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Après un raid - QUAI N°5
    Quai N°5

    Après un raid

    Stéphane Logerot : auteur
    Album Quai n°5 Label Decca Année 2010
  • 9h04
    Symphonie n°1 en fa min op 10 : 2. Allegro
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en fa min op 10 : 2. Allegro

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
    Album Chostakovitch / Symphonie / Rattle Label Emi (3580772)
  • 9h10
    Sea pictures op 37 : Sea slumber song - pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre - JANET BAKER
    Edward Elgarcompositeur

    Sea pictures op 37 : Sea slumber song - pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Janet Baker : Mezzo-soprano, Roden Noel : auteur
    Album Edward Elgar : Concerto pour violoncelle Sea pictures et Cockaigne ouverture Label Warner Classics (0825646076000) Année 2004
  • 9h15
    Sea pictures op 37 : The swimmer - pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre - JANET BAKER
    Edward Elgarcompositeur

    Sea pictures op 37 : The swimmer - pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre

    John Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Janet Baker : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Edward Elgar : Concerto pour violoncelle Sea pictures et Cockaigne ouverture Label Warner Classics (0825646076000) Année 2004
  • 9h23
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 19 : 2. Allegro scherzando - MISCHA MAISKY
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 19 : 2. Allegro scherzando

    Mischa Maisky : Violoncelle, Sergio Daniel Tiempo : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich & friends / Live from the Lugano festival 2005 Label Emi (3584722)
  • 9h29
    5 Stücke im Volkston op 102 : Mit Humor - pour violoncelle et piano - FREDERIC LODEON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    5 Stücke im Volkston op 102 : Mit Humor - pour violoncelle et piano

    Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle, Daria Hovora : Piano
    Album Robert Schumann : Pièces pour violoncelle et piano Label Erato (EPR 15 535) Année 1977
  • 9h33
    Trio n°1 en ré min op 49 : Molto allegro ed agitato - ANNE QUEFFELEC
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Trio n°1 en ré min op 49 : Molto allegro ed agitato

    Anne Queffélec : Piano, Pierre Amoyal : Violon, Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle
    Album Felix Mendelssohn : Les deux trios Label Erato (STU 71 025)
  • 9h42
    Trio n°1 en ré min op 49 : Scherzo : Leggiero e vivace - ANNE QUEFFELEC
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Trio n°1 en ré min op 49 : Scherzo : Leggiero e vivace

    Anne Queffélec : Piano, Pierre Amoyal : Violon, Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle
    Album Felix Mendelssohn : Les deux trios Label Erato (STU 71 025)
  • 9h47
    Concerto n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : Larghetto - CHRISTIAN ZACHARIAS
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : Larghetto

    Christian Zacharias : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Lausanne, Christian Zacharias : Piano
    Album Mozart : Concertos pour piano K 482 et 595 / Christian Zacharias vol 1 Label Mdg (MDG 340 1182-2) Année 2012
  • 9h56
    Herr die wasserstrome erheben sich : "herr, die wasserströme erheben sich"
    Christoph Graupnercompositeur

    Herr die wasserstrome erheben sich : ""herr, die wasserströme erheben sich""

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Collegium Vocale De Gand
    Album Avant Bach : Cantates allemandes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901703) Année 2000
  • 9h56
    Herr die wasserstrome erheben sich : "ach, christi schiffchen leidet not"
    Christoph Graupnercompositeur

    Herr die wasserstrome erheben sich : ""ach, christi schiffchen leidet not""

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Collegium Vocale De Gand
    Album Avant Bach : Cantates allemandes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901703) Année 2000
  • 9h56
    Herr die wasserstrome erheben sich : "ach, wie lange soll der kleinen herde bange"
    Christoph Graupnercompositeur

    Herr die wasserstrome erheben sich : ""ach, wie lange soll der kleinen herde bange""

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Collegium Vocale De Gand
    Album Avant Bach : Cantates allemandes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901703) Année 2000
  • 10h04
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944(La grande) : Andante con moto
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944(La grande) : Andante con moto

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Mozart
    Album Franz Schubert : Symphonie en Ut Maj D 944 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4794652) Année 2015
  • 10h19
    Swan song : double concerto : Partie 3 - pour violon violoncelle et orchestre - TIM FAIN
    Philip Glasscompositeur

    Swan song : double concerto : Partie 3 - pour violon violoncelle et orchestre

    Jurjen Hempel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Residentie De La Haye, Tim Fain : Violon, Wendy Sutter : Violoncelle
    Album Philip Glass : The concerto project Label Orange Mountain Music (0077) Année 2011
  • 10h25
    Tarentelle - SARA CHENAL
    Pauline Viardotcompositeur

    Tarentelle

    Sara Chenal : Violon, Jean Pierre Ferey : Piano
    Album Violon au féminin / Compositrices françaises Label Skarbo (DSK4150)
  • 10h29
    A harp in New York - HIROMI & EDMAR CASTANEDA
    Hiromi & Edmar Castañeda

    A harp in New York

    Edmar Castaneda : compositeur, Hiromi : Piano, Edmar Castaneda : Harpe
    Album Live in Montreal Label Telarc (TEL00026) Année 2017
