Été Classique Matin
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h durant l'étéMusique classique
Lundi 9 août 2021
Le programme classique de Julien Hanck : Elgar, Mendelssohn, Viardot
Mais aussi Janet Baker, Frédéric Lodéon, Claudio Abbado… Préparez-vous à vivre une matinée truffée de monstres sacrés et autres fortes personnalités !
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Quai N°5
Après un raidStéphane Logerot : auteurAlbum Quai n°5 Label Decca Année 2010
- 9h04Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en fa min op 10 : 2. AllegroSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de BerlinAlbum Chostakovitch / Symphonie / Rattle Label Emi (3580772)
- 9h10Edward Elgarcompositeur
Sea pictures op 37 : Sea slumber song - pour mezzo-soprano et orchestreJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Janet Baker : Mezzo-soprano, Roden Noel : auteurAlbum Edward Elgar : Concerto pour violoncelle Sea pictures et Cockaigne ouverture Label Warner Classics (0825646076000) Année 2004
- 9h15Edward Elgarcompositeur
Sea pictures op 37 : The swimmer - pour mezzo-soprano et orchestreJohn Barbirolli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Janet Baker : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Edward Elgar : Concerto pour violoncelle Sea pictures et Cockaigne ouverture Label Warner Classics (0825646076000) Année 2004
- 9h23Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 19 : 2. Allegro scherzandoMischa Maisky : Violoncelle, Sergio Daniel Tiempo : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich & friends / Live from the Lugano festival 2005 Label Emi (3584722)
- 9h29Robert Schumanncompositeur
5 Stücke im Volkston op 102 : Mit Humor - pour violoncelle et pianoFrédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle, Daria Hovora : PianoAlbum Robert Schumann : Pièces pour violoncelle et piano Label Erato (EPR 15 535) Année 1977
- 9h33Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Trio n°1 en ré min op 49 : Molto allegro ed agitatoAnne Queffélec : Piano, Pierre Amoyal : Violon, Frédéric Lodéon : VioloncelleAlbum Felix Mendelssohn : Les deux trios Label Erato (STU 71 025)
- 9h42Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Trio n°1 en ré min op 49 : Scherzo : Leggiero e vivaceAnne Queffélec : Piano, Pierre Amoyal : Violon, Frédéric Lodéon : VioloncelleAlbum Felix Mendelssohn : Les deux trios Label Erato (STU 71 025)
- 9h47Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : LarghettoChristian Zacharias : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Lausanne, Christian Zacharias : PianoAlbum Mozart : Concertos pour piano K 482 et 595 / Christian Zacharias vol 1 Label Mdg (MDG 340 1182-2) Année 2012
- 9h56Christoph Graupnercompositeur
Herr die wasserstrome erheben sich : ""herr, die wasserströme erheben sich""Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Collegium Vocale De GandAlbum Avant Bach : Cantates allemandes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901703) Année 2000
- 9h56Christoph Graupnercompositeur
Herr die wasserstrome erheben sich : ""ach, christi schiffchen leidet not""Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Collegium Vocale De GandAlbum Avant Bach : Cantates allemandes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901703) Année 2000
- 9h56Christoph Graupnercompositeur
Herr die wasserstrome erheben sich : ""ach, wie lange soll der kleinen herde bange""Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Collegium Vocale De Gand, Collegium Vocale De GandAlbum Avant Bach : Cantates allemandes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901703) Année 2000
- 10h04Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944(La grande) : Andante con motoClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre MozartAlbum Franz Schubert : Symphonie en Ut Maj D 944 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4794652) Année 2015
- 10h19Philip Glasscompositeur
Swan song : double concerto : Partie 3 - pour violon violoncelle et orchestreJurjen Hempel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Residentie De La Haye, Tim Fain : Violon, Wendy Sutter : VioloncelleAlbum Philip Glass : The concerto project Label Orange Mountain Music (0077) Année 2011
- 10h25Pauline Viardotcompositeur
TarentelleSara Chenal : Violon, Jean Pierre Ferey : PianoAlbum Violon au féminin / Compositrices françaises Label Skarbo (DSK4150)
- 10h29Hiromi & Edmar Castañeda
A harp in New YorkEdmar Castaneda : compositeur, Hiromi : Piano, Edmar Castaneda : HarpeAlbum Live in Montreal Label Telarc (TEL00026) Année 2017
