Le programme classique de Sarah Léon : Strauss, Beethoven, Schubert
Sarah Léon vous propose un programme musical pour vous accompagner cet été. Aujourd’hui, naviguez au son de Strauss, Schubert, Liszt, Gluck...
Programmation
♫ Richard Strauss
Métamorphoses – étude pour 23 instruments à cordes d’après Ovide
Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg, dir. Jan Latham-Koenig
Avie
♫ Richard Strauss
« Zueignung » op. 10 n°1
Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig,
Jessye Norman, soprano
Kurt Masur, direction
Philips
♫ Richard Wagner
Tristan et Isolde, « Isoldes Liebestod »
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne,
Jessye Norman, soprano
Herbert von Karajan, direction
DGG
♫ Alban Berg
Lulu, « Das ist der letzte Abend » (Acte III scène 2)
Orchestre du théâtre national de l’Opéra de Paris,
Theresa Stratas, Lulu
Yvonne Minton, Comtesse von Geschwitz
Franz Mazura, Jack
Pierre Boulez, direction
Deutsche Grammophon
♫ Franz Liszt
Soirées de Vienne, Valse-caprice en La bémol majeur n°9 (d’après Schubert)
France Clidat, piano
Forlane
♫ Ludwig van Beethoven
Airs populaires irlandais, gallois et écossais : « Come draw we round a cheerful ring », « Come fill, fill my good fellow », « Since greybeards inform us that youth will decay »
Peter Harvey,
Paul Agnew,
Sophie Daneman, chant
Jérôme Hantai, piano
Alessandro Moccia, violon
Alix Verzier, violoncelle
Astrée
♫ Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en fa majeur op. 5, I. Adagio sostenuto – Allegro
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
Sviatoslav Richter, piano
Decca
♫ Hyacinthe Jadin
Sonate pour piano en fa dièse mineur op. 4 n°2, I. Allegro molto
Jean-Claude Pennetier, pianoforte
Harmonia Mundi
♫ Christoph Willibald von Gluck
Orphée et Eurydice, Ballet des ombres heureuses (réduction pour piano)
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Decca
♫ Claudio Monteverdi
Lamento della Ninfa
Le Poème harmonique,
Claire Lefilliâtre, soprano
Jan van Elsacker,
Serge Goubioud,
Benoît Arnould, chant
Vincent Dumestre, direction
Alpha
♫ Benedetto Marcello
« Quella fiamma che m’accende »
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo
Gyorgy Fischer, piano
Decca
♫ Philippe Hersant
Le Château des Carpathes, « Misera me » et « Van è il conforto… »
Orchestre Philharmonique de Montpellier,
Sylvie Lavayre, soprano
David Robertson, direction
Ades
♫ Philippe Hersant
Der Wanderer
Les Eléments,
Corine Durous, piano
Joël Suhubiette, direction
Virgin
♫ Franz Schubert
Ständchen D 920
Camerata musicale de Limburg,
Alison Browner, soprano
Andreas Frese, piano
Jan Schumacher, direction
Genuin
♫ Johannes Brahms
Rhapsodie en ut mineur op. 53 pour contralto, chœur d’hommes et orchestre
Orchestre et Chœur Philharmoniques de Londres,
Kathleen Ferrier, contralto
Clemens Krauss, direction
Naxos
♫ Johannes Brahms
Chants sérieux op. 121, « Denn es gehet dem Menschen wie dem Vieh »
Kathleen Ferrier, contralto
John Newmark, piano
Decca
♫ Franz Schubert
Fantaisie en fa mineur D 940 pour piano à quatre mains
Murray Perahia et Radu Lupu (piano)
Sony Classical
♫ Franz Schubert
Moment musical en do dièse mineur n°4 D 780
Michel Dalberto, piano
RCA
♫ Jean-Sébastien Bach
Le Clavier bien tempéré BWV 847, Prélude en ut mineur
Zhu Xiao Mei, piano
Mirare
- Producteurs en alternanceProduction
- Clara ColucciCollaboration