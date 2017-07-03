Été Classique Matin
Mercredi 2 août 2017
Le programme classique de Sarah Léon : Strauss, Beethoven, Schubert

Sarah Léon vous propose un programme musical pour vous accompagner cet été. Aujourd’hui, naviguez au son de Strauss, Schubert, Liszt, Gluck...

Programmation

Richard Strauss
Métamorphoses – étude pour 23 instruments à cordes d’après Ovide
Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg, dir. Jan Latham-Koenig
Avie

Richard Strauss
« Zueignung » op. 10 n°1
Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig,
Jessye Norman, soprano
Kurt Masur, direction
Philips

♫ Richard Wagner
Tristan et Isolde, « Isoldes Liebestod »
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne,
Jessye Norman, soprano
Herbert von Karajan, direction
DGG

♫ Alban Berg
Lulu, « Das ist der letzte Abend » (Acte III scène 2)
Orchestre du théâtre national de l’Opéra de Paris,
Theresa Stratas, Lulu
Yvonne Minton, Comtesse von Geschwitz
Franz Mazura, Jack
Pierre Boulez, direction
Deutsche Grammophon

♫ Franz Liszt
Soirées de Vienne, Valse-caprice en La bémol majeur n°9 (d’après Schubert)
France Clidat, piano
Forlane

Ludwig van Beethoven
Airs populaires irlandais, gallois et écossais : « Come draw we round a cheerful ring », « Come fill, fill my good fellow », « Since greybeards inform us that youth will decay »
Peter Harvey,
Paul Agnew,
Sophie Daneman, chant
Jérôme Hantai, piano
Alessandro Moccia, violon
Alix Verzier, violoncelle
Astrée

Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en fa majeur op. 5, I. Adagio sostenuto – Allegro
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
Sviatoslav Richter, piano
Decca

Hyacinthe Jadin
Sonate pour piano en fa dièse mineur op. 4 n°2, I. Allegro molto
Jean-Claude Pennetier, pianoforte
Harmonia Mundi

Christoph Willibald von Gluck
Orphée et Eurydice, Ballet des ombres heureuses (réduction pour piano)
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Decca

Claudio Monteverdi
Lamento della Ninfa
Le Poème harmonique,
Claire Lefilliâtre, soprano
Jan van Elsacker,
Serge Goubioud,
Benoît Arnould, chant
Vincent Dumestre, direction
Alpha

Benedetto Marcello
« Quella fiamma che m’accende »
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo
Gyorgy Fischer, piano
Decca

Philippe Hersant
Le Château des Carpathes, « Misera me » et « Van è il conforto… »
Orchestre Philharmonique de Montpellier,
Sylvie Lavayre, soprano
David Robertson, direction
Ades

Philippe Hersant
Der Wanderer
Les Eléments,
Corine Durous, piano
Joël Suhubiette, direction
Virgin

Franz Schubert
Ständchen D 920
Camerata musicale de Limburg,
Alison Browner, soprano
Andreas Frese, piano
Jan Schumacher, direction
Genuin

Johannes Brahms
Rhapsodie en ut mineur op. 53 pour contralto, chœur d’hommes et orchestre
Orchestre et Chœur Philharmoniques de Londres,
Kathleen Ferrier, contralto
Clemens Krauss, direction
Naxos

Johannes Brahms
Chants sérieux op. 121, « Denn es gehet dem Menschen wie dem Vieh »
Kathleen Ferrier, contralto
John Newmark, piano
Decca

Franz Schubert
Fantaisie en fa mineur D 940 pour piano à quatre mains
Murray Perahia et Radu Lupu (piano)
Sony Classical

Franz Schubert
Moment musical en do dièse mineur n°4 D 780
Michel Dalberto, piano
RCA

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Le Clavier bien tempéré BWV 847, Prélude en ut mineur
Zhu Xiao Mei, piano
Mirare

