Le programme classique de Sarah Léon : Strauss, Beethoven, Schubert

Programmation

♫ Richard Strauss

Métamorphoses – étude pour 23 instruments à cordes d’après Ovide

Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg, dir. Jan Latham-Koenig

Avie

♫ Richard Strauss

« Zueignung » op. 10 n°1

Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig,

Jessye Norman, soprano

Kurt Masur, direction

Philips

♫ Richard Wagner

Tristan et Isolde, « Isoldes Liebestod »

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne,

Jessye Norman, soprano

Herbert von Karajan, direction

DGG

♫ Alban Berg

Lulu, « Das ist der letzte Abend » (Acte III scène 2)

Orchestre du théâtre national de l’Opéra de Paris,

Theresa Stratas, Lulu

Yvonne Minton, Comtesse von Geschwitz

Franz Mazura, Jack

Pierre Boulez, direction

Deutsche Grammophon

♫ Franz Liszt

Soirées de Vienne, Valse-caprice en La bémol majeur n°9 (d’après Schubert)

France Clidat, piano

Forlane

♫ Ludwig van Beethoven

Airs populaires irlandais, gallois et écossais : « Come draw we round a cheerful ring », « Come fill, fill my good fellow », « Since greybeards inform us that youth will decay »

Peter Harvey,

Paul Agnew,

Sophie Daneman, chant

Jérôme Hantai, piano

Alessandro Moccia, violon

Alix Verzier, violoncelle

Astrée

♫ Ludwig van Beethoven

Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en fa majeur op. 5, I. Adagio sostenuto – Allegro

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle

Sviatoslav Richter, piano

Decca

♫ Hyacinthe Jadin

Sonate pour piano en fa dièse mineur op. 4 n°2, I. Allegro molto

Jean-Claude Pennetier, pianoforte

Harmonia Mundi

♫ Christoph Willibald von Gluck

Orphée et Eurydice, Ballet des ombres heureuses (réduction pour piano)

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Decca

♫ Claudio Monteverdi

Lamento della Ninfa

Le Poème harmonique,

Claire Lefilliâtre, soprano

Jan van Elsacker,

Serge Goubioud,

Benoît Arnould, chant

Vincent Dumestre, direction

Alpha

♫ Benedetto Marcello

« Quella fiamma che m’accende »

Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo

Gyorgy Fischer, piano

Decca

♫ Philippe Hersant

Le Château des Carpathes, « Misera me » et « Van è il conforto… »

Orchestre Philharmonique de Montpellier,

Sylvie Lavayre, soprano

David Robertson, direction

Ades

♫ Philippe Hersant

Der Wanderer

Les Eléments,

Corine Durous, piano

Joël Suhubiette, direction

Virgin

♫ Franz Schubert

Ständchen D 920

Camerata musicale de Limburg,

Alison Browner, soprano

Andreas Frese, piano

Jan Schumacher, direction

Genuin

♫ Johannes Brahms

Rhapsodie en ut mineur op. 53 pour contralto, chœur d’hommes et orchestre

Orchestre et Chœur Philharmoniques de Londres,

Kathleen Ferrier, contralto

Clemens Krauss, direction

Naxos

♫ Johannes Brahms

Chants sérieux op. 121, « Denn es gehet dem Menschen wie dem Vieh »

Kathleen Ferrier, contralto

John Newmark, piano

Decca

♫ Franz Schubert

Fantaisie en fa mineur D 940 pour piano à quatre mains

Murray Perahia et Radu Lupu (piano)

Sony Classical

♫ Franz Schubert

Moment musical en do dièse mineur n°4 D 780

Michel Dalberto, piano

RCA

♫ Jean-Sébastien Bach

Le Clavier bien tempéré BWV 847, Prélude en ut mineur

Zhu Xiao Mei, piano

Mirare