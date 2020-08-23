Programmation musicale
Dimanche 23 août 2020
Le programme classique de Priscille Lafitte : Nous chantons, ne vous déplaise !
A quoi tient une bonne transcription pour choeur ou pour voix ? Les Métaboles, Accentus, Aedes, les Swingle Singers, Voces 8 mais aussi Carmen McRae et Bob Dorough, ont étiré les possibilités de la voix et travaillé la scansion des paroles pour être au plus près de l'orchestration originelle.
La programmation musicale :
- 9h03ravelcompositeur
Ma Mère l'Oye : Le jardin féerique
- 9h06Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Ma mère l'Oye M 60 : 5. Le jardin féerique - arrangement pour choeurLeo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, Benoit Richter : auteur, Thierry Machuel : auteurAlbum Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
- 9h11
- 9h14
- 9h16Carmen Mac RaeChant
Take fiveDave Brubeck : Piano, Paul Desmond : Saxophone alto, Gene Wright : Contrebasse, Joe Morello : BatterieAlbum Milestones of a jazz legend / CD 10 : At the Flamingo Jazz Club / Take five Label Documents (600508J) Année 2019
- 9h19Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria - transcription pour hautbois clarinette cor de basset et bassonQuatuor Arundo, Jan Soucek : Hautbois, Jan Mach : Clarinette, Karel Dohnal : Cor de basset, Vaclav Vonasek : Basson, Vaclav Vonasek : auteurAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42612) Année 2019
- 9h21Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1 - transcription pour hautbois clarinette cor de basset et bassonQuatuor Arundo, Jan Soucek : Hautbois, Jan Mach : Clarinette, Karel Dohnal : Cor de basset, Vaclav Vonasek : Basson, Vaclav Vonasek : auteurAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42612) Année 2019
- 9h22Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2 - transcription pour hautbois clarinette cor de basset et bassonQuatuor Arundo, Jan Soucek : Hautbois, Jan Mach : Clarinette, Karel Dohnal : Cor de basset, Vaclav Vonasek : Basson, Vaclav Vonasek : auteurAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42612) Année 2019
- 9h23Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Komm susser Tod komm selge Ruh' BWV 478 - arrangement pour choeur a cappellaAccentusAlbum Transcriptions Label Naive Records (V 4947) Année 2001
- 9h31David SchollmeyerOrgue
Waltz for DebbyBill Evans : compositeurAlbum Bill Evans on the organ Label Mdg (MDG90621596) Année 2020
- 9h37Dee Bell/eddie Duran/stan Getz
Waltz for DebbieDee Bell : Voix, Eddie Duran : Guitare, Stan Getz : Saxophone ténor, Charlie Mccarthy : Saxophone baryton, Jim Dukey : Saxophone baryton, Dean Reilly : Contrebasse, Willie T Colon : Conga (tambour), Vince Lateano : Batterie, Al Plank : Piano, Chuck Bennett : Trombone, Cal Lewiston : TrompetteAlbum Let there be love Label Concord Jazz (CJ 206) Année 1983
- 9h42
- 9h42
- 9h43
- 9h46Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Des Knaben Wunderhorn : Scheiden und Meiden - arrangement pour 2 choeurs mixtes a cappella à 5 voixMarcus Creed, Ensemble Vocal De La Radio De StuttgartAlbum Gustav et Alma Mahler : Lieder transcrits pour choeur à cappella Label Carus (83.370) Année 2013
- 9h48Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Le champ des mortsAccentus, Laurence EquilbeyAlbum Transcriptions 2 Label Naïve (V 5048) Année 2006
- 9h53Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
La flûte enchantée K 620 : Ouverture - transcription pour quatuor à cordesQuatuor Zaide, Charlotte Maclet : Violon, Leslie Boulin Raulet : Violon, Sarah Chenaf : Alto (instrument), Juliette Salmona : Violoncelle, Anonyme : auteurAlbum Amadeus Label Nomadmusic (NMM060)
- 9h59Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
La Flûte enchantée K 620 : Hm ! hm ! hm ! (Acte I) Quintette Tamino, Papageno, Les 3 dames - arrangement pour ensemble instrumentalEnsemble A Vent Maurice Bourgue, Catherine Cantin : Flûte traversière, Maurice Bourgue : Hautbois, Jean Claude Jaboulay : Hautbois, Michel Arrignon : Clarinette, Paul Meyer : Clarinette, Amaury Wallez : Basson, Jean Marie Lamothe : Basson, Andre Cazalet, Philippe Breas : Cor, Bernard Cazauran : Contrebasse, Colette Kling : Glockenspiel, Joseph Heidenreich : auteurAlbum Mozart : Transcriptions d'opéras pour ensemble a vent Label Disques Pierre Verany (PV 787033) Année 1987
- 10h04Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
L'estro armonico op 3 / Concerto en re min op 3 n°11 rv 565 : allegro adagio allegro - pour 2 violons violoncelle et basse continueRinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Italiano, Riccardo Minasi : Violon, Antonio De Secondi : Violon, Luca Peverini : VioloncelleAlbum Vivaldi : Les quatre saisons et portrait de Concerto italiano Label Opus 111 (OP 30363) Année 2002
- 10h08Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto en ré min op 3 n°11 RV 565 : FugueSwingle SingersAlbum Swingle singers / Going baroque Label Philips (546 746-2) Année 1964
- 10h11
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Priscille LafitteProduction
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Soizic NoëlCollaboration
1h 58mn
