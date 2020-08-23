Été Classique Matin
Dimanche 23 août 2020
1h 57mn

Le programme classique de Priscille Lafitte : Nous chantons, ne vous déplaise !

A quoi tient une bonne transcription pour choeur ou pour voix ? Les Métaboles, Accentus, Aedes, les Swingle Singers, Voces 8 mais aussi Carmen McRae et Bob Dorough, ont étiré les possibilités de la voix et travaillé la scansion des paroles pour être au plus près de l'orchestration originelle.

Les Swingle Singers en 1965, © Getty / RB Redferns
La programmation musicale :
  • 9h03
    Ma Mère l'Oye : Le jardin féerique
    ravelcompositeur

    Ma Mère l'Oye : Le jardin féerique

  • 9h06
    Ma mère l'Oye M 60 : 5. Le jardin féerique - arrangement pour choeur
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Ma mère l'Oye M 60 : 5. Le jardin féerique - arrangement pour choeur

    Leo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, Benoit Richter : auteur, Thierry Machuel : auteur
    Album Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
  • 9h11
  • 9h14
  • 9h16
    Take five - CARMEN MAC RAE
    Carmen Mac RaeChant

    Take five

    Dave Brubeck : Piano, Paul Desmond : Saxophone alto, Gene Wright : Contrebasse, Joe Morello : Batterie
    Album Milestones of a jazz legend / CD 10 : At the Flamingo Jazz Club / Take five Label Documents (600508J) Année 2019
  • 9h19
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria - transcription pour hautbois clarinette cor de basset et basson - JAN SOUCEK
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria - transcription pour hautbois clarinette cor de basset et basson

    Quatuor Arundo, Jan Soucek : Hautbois, Jan Mach : Clarinette, Karel Dohnal : Cor de basset, Vaclav Vonasek : Basson, Vaclav Vonasek : auteur
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42612) Année 2019
  • 9h21
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1 - transcription pour hautbois clarinette cor de basset et basson - JAN SOUCEK
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1 - transcription pour hautbois clarinette cor de basset et basson

    Quatuor Arundo, Jan Soucek : Hautbois, Jan Mach : Clarinette, Karel Dohnal : Cor de basset, Vaclav Vonasek : Basson, Vaclav Vonasek : auteur
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42612) Année 2019
  • 9h22
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2 - transcription pour hautbois clarinette cor de basset et basson - JAN SOUCEK
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2 - transcription pour hautbois clarinette cor de basset et basson

    Quatuor Arundo, Jan Soucek : Hautbois, Jan Mach : Clarinette, Karel Dohnal : Cor de basset, Vaclav Vonasek : Basson, Vaclav Vonasek : auteur
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42612) Année 2019
  • 9h23
    Komm susser Tod komm selge Ruh' BWV 478 - arrangement pour choeur a cappella
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Komm susser Tod komm selge Ruh' BWV 478 - arrangement pour choeur a cappella

    Accentus
    Album Transcriptions Label Naive Records (V 4947) Année 2001
  • 9h31
    Waltz for Debby - DAVID SCHOLLMEYER
    David SchollmeyerOrgue

    Waltz for Debby

    Bill Evans : compositeur
    Album Bill Evans on the organ Label Mdg (MDG90621596) Année 2020
  • 9h37
    Waltz for Debbie - DEE BELL/EDDIE DURAN/STAN GETZ
    Dee Bell/eddie Duran/stan Getz

    Waltz for Debbie

    Dee Bell : Voix, Eddie Duran : Guitare, Stan Getz : Saxophone ténor, Charlie Mccarthy : Saxophone baryton, Jim Dukey : Saxophone baryton, Dean Reilly : Contrebasse, Willie T Colon : Conga (tambour), Vince Lateano : Batterie, Al Plank : Piano, Chuck Bennett : Trombone, Cal Lewiston : Trompette
    Album Let there be love Label Concord Jazz (CJ 206) Année 1983
  • 9h42
  • 9h42
  • 9h43
  • 9h46
    Des Knaben Wunderhorn : Scheiden und Meiden - arrangement pour 2 choeurs mixtes a cappella à 5 voix - MARCUS CREED
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Des Knaben Wunderhorn : Scheiden und Meiden - arrangement pour 2 choeurs mixtes a cappella à 5 voix

    Marcus Creed, Ensemble Vocal De La Radio De Stuttgart
    Album Gustav et Alma Mahler : Lieder transcrits pour choeur à cappella Label Carus (83.370) Année 2013
  • 9h48
    Le champ des morts - LAURENCE EQUILBEY
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Le champ des morts

    Accentus, Laurence Equilbey
    Album Transcriptions 2 Label Naïve (V 5048) Année 2006
  • 9h53
    La flûte enchantée K 620 : Ouverture - transcription pour quatuor à cordes - CHARLOTTE MACLET
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    La flûte enchantée K 620 : Ouverture - transcription pour quatuor à cordes

    Quatuor Zaide, Charlotte Maclet : Violon, Leslie Boulin Raulet : Violon, Sarah Chenaf : Alto (instrument), Juliette Salmona : Violoncelle, Anonyme : auteur
    Album Amadeus Label Nomadmusic (NMM060)
  • 9h59
    La Flûte enchantée K 620 : Hm ! hm ! hm ! (Acte I) Quintette Tamino, Papageno, Les 3 dames - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental - CATHERINE CANTIN
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    La Flûte enchantée K 620 : Hm ! hm ! hm ! (Acte I) Quintette Tamino, Papageno, Les 3 dames - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental

    Ensemble A Vent Maurice Bourgue, Catherine Cantin : Flûte traversière, Maurice Bourgue : Hautbois, Jean Claude Jaboulay : Hautbois, Michel Arrignon : Clarinette, Paul Meyer : Clarinette, Amaury Wallez : Basson, Jean Marie Lamothe : Basson, Andre Cazalet, Philippe Breas : Cor, Bernard Cazauran : Contrebasse, Colette Kling : Glockenspiel, Joseph Heidenreich : auteur
    Album Mozart : Transcriptions d'opéras pour ensemble a vent Label Disques Pierre Verany (PV 787033) Année 1987
  • 10h04
    L'estro armonico op 3 / Concerto en re min op 3 n°11 rv 565 : allegro adagio allegro - pour 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue - RICCARDO MINASI
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    L'estro armonico op 3 / Concerto en re min op 3 n°11 rv 565 : allegro adagio allegro - pour 2 violons violoncelle et basse continue

    Rinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Italiano, Riccardo Minasi : Violon, Antonio De Secondi : Violon, Luca Peverini : Violoncelle
    Album Vivaldi : Les quatre saisons et portrait de Concerto italiano Label Opus 111 (OP 30363) Année 2002
  • 10h08
    Concerto en ré min op 3 n°11 RV 565 : Fugue - SWINGLE SINGERS
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto en ré min op 3 n°11 RV 565 : Fugue

    Swingle Singers
    Album Swingle singers / Going baroque Label Philips (546 746-2) Année 1964
  • 10h11
1h 58mn
