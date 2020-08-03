Le programme classique de Philippe Cassard : Mendelssohn, Schumann, Mahler,...
Pour commencer, comme si nous sortions d'une nuit maléfique avec "La première nuit de Walpurgis "de Mendelssohn !
Programmation musicale
Felix Mendelssohn compositeur
Die erste Walpurgisnacht op 60 (La première nuit de Walpurgis) : Ouverture
Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe
Album The art of Nikolaus Harnoncourt / CD 11 Label Warner Classics (0190295929718) Année 2016
Robert Schumann compositeur
Nachtstücke op. 23, extrait
Eric Le Sage, piano
Alpha
Gustav Mahler compositeur
Symphonie n°7 en mi min : Nachtmusik II : Andante amoroso
LEONARD BERNSTEIN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE NEW YORK
Album Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°7 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (419211-2)
Franz Schubert compositeur
2 pièces avec choeurs
Nachtelle D.892
Werner Güra , ténor
Philip Mayers, pianoforte
Grab am Mond , D.893
Rias Kammerchor Berlin, dir.Markus Creed
HM 901969
Claudio Monteverdi compositeur
Sinfonia et Madrigal
Les Arts Florissants dir. Paul Agnew
2017 Harmonia Mundi 8905278
Henri Dutilleux compositeur
Quatuor "Ainsi la nuit", extraits
Parenthèse 4, Constellations
Temps suspendu
Quatuor Hermès
2016 La Dolce Volta LDV33
Claude Debussy compositeur
La Soirée dans Grenade
Samson François, piano
1969 EMI 6461282
- Philippe CassardProduction
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation