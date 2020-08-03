Été Classique Matin
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12hMusique classique
Lundi 3 août 2020
2h 58mn

Le programme classique de Philippe Cassard : Mendelssohn, Schumann, Mahler,...

Pour commencer, comme si nous sortions d'une nuit maléfique avec "La première nuit de Walpurgis "de Mendelssohn !

Le programme classique de Philippe Cassard : Mendelssohn, Schumann, Mahler,...
Nikolaus Harnoncourt at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday night, September 29, 2010, © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito

Programmation musicale

Felix Mendelssohn compositeur

Die erste Walpurgisnacht op 60 (La première nuit de Walpurgis) : Ouverture

Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe

Album The art of Nikolaus Harnoncourt / CD 11 Label Warner Classics (0190295929718) Année 2016

Robert Schumann    compositeur

Nachtstücke op. 23, extrait

Eric Le Sage, piano

Alpha 

Gustav Mahler compositeur

Symphonie n°7 en mi min : Nachtmusik II : Andante amoroso

LEONARD BERNSTEIN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE NEW YORK

Album Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°7 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (419211-2) 

Franz Schubert compositeur

2 pièces avec choeurs 

Nachtelle D.892 

Werner Güra , ténor

Philip Mayers, pianoforte

Grab am Mond , D.893

Rias Kammerchor Berlin, dir.Markus Creed

HM 901969

Claudio Monteverdi  compositeur

Sinfonia et Madrigal 

Les Arts Florissants dir. Paul Agnew

2017 Harmonia Mundi 8905278

Henri Dutilleux   compositeur

Quatuor "Ainsi la nuit", extraits

Parenthèse  4, Constellations

Temps suspendu

Quatuor Hermès

2016 La Dolce Volta LDV33

Claude Debussy compositeur

La Soirée dans Grenade

Samson François, piano

1969 EMI 6461282

