Le programme classique de Lionel Esparza : Fauré, Bach, Mozart, Purcell
Programmation musicale
Félix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer night's dream - Incidental music op. 61 MWV M 13 : I. Ouverture op. 21
Saleem Ashkar, piano
Gewandhausorchester
Direction : Riccardo Chailly
Antonio Vivaldi
Juditha Triumphans - aria Agitata infido flatu
Delphine Galou, contralto
Accademia Bizantina
Direction : Ottavio Dantone
Antonio Vivaldi
Hymnus Deus tuorum militum RV 612
Delphine Galou, contralto
Alessandro Giangrande, ténor
Accademia Bizantina
Direction : Ottavio Dantone
Pavel Haas
Quatuor n°2, op. 7 "Des montagnes du singe" : La Lune et Moi - Largo e misterioso
Quatuor Béla
Mozart
Concert pour basson et orchestre K 191 en si bémol majeur : III. Rondo. Tempo di Menuetto
Guilhaume Santana, basson
Orchestra Mozart
Direction : Claudio Abbado
Gabriel Fauré
Nocturne n°2 en mi bémol majeur, op. 36
Eric Le Sage, piano
Thomas Tallis
9 psalm tunes
Stile Antico
Ralph Vaughan
Williams Fantaisie sur un thème de Thomas Tallis
Sinfonia de Londres
Direction : John Barbirolli
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate en fa majeur op. 54
Annie Fischer, piano
Francis Poulenc
Sonate pour deux clarinettes FP 7a - I. Presto - II. Andante - III. Vif
Paul Meyer et Michel Portal, clarinettes
Antonín Dvořák
Symphonie n°4 en ré mineur op. 13 : III. Scherzo. Allegro feroce
London Symphony Orchestra
Direction : István Kertész
Claude Debussy
Trois chansons de Charles d'Orléans
Ensemble vocal Aedes
Direction : Mathieu Romano
Albert Roussel
Petite suite pour orchestre op. 39 - I. Aubade
Alexandre Tharaud, piano
Jean-Guihens Queras, violoncelle
Ensemble orchestral de Paris
Direction : David Stern
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade n°3 en la bémol majeur op. 47
Piotr Anderszewksi, piano
Benjamin Britten
The young Person's Guide to the Orchestra op. 34 : Meno mosso, Vivace, Allegro pomposo, Moderato, Allegro molto
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Direction : Libor Pešek
