Le programme classique de Lionel Esparza : Fauré, Bach, Mozart, Purcell

Programmation musicale

Félix Mendelssohn

A Midsummer night's dream - Incidental music op. 61 MWV M 13 : I. Ouverture op. 21

Saleem Ashkar, piano

Gewandhausorchester

Direction : Riccardo Chailly

Antonio Vivaldi

Juditha Triumphans - aria Agitata infido flatu

Delphine Galou, contralto

Accademia Bizantina

Direction : Ottavio Dantone

Antonio Vivaldi

Hymnus Deus tuorum militum RV 612

Delphine Galou, contralto

Alessandro Giangrande, ténor

Accademia Bizantina

Direction : Ottavio Dantone

Pavel Haas

Quatuor n°2, op. 7 "Des montagnes du singe" : La Lune et Moi - Largo e misterioso

Quatuor Béla

Mozart

Concert pour basson et orchestre K 191 en si bémol majeur : III. Rondo. Tempo di Menuetto

Guilhaume Santana, basson

Orchestra Mozart

Direction : Claudio Abbado

Gabriel Fauré

Nocturne n°2 en mi bémol majeur, op. 36

Eric Le Sage, piano

Thomas Tallis

9 psalm tunes

Stile Antico

Ralph Vaughan

Williams Fantaisie sur un thème de Thomas Tallis

Sinfonia de Londres

Direction : John Barbirolli

Ludwig van Beethoven

Sonate en fa majeur op. 54

Annie Fischer, piano

Francis Poulenc

Sonate pour deux clarinettes FP 7a - I. Presto - II. Andante - III. Vif

Paul Meyer et Michel Portal, clarinettes

Antonín Dvořák

Symphonie n°4 en ré mineur op. 13 : III. Scherzo. Allegro feroce

London Symphony Orchestra

Direction : István Kertész

Claude Debussy

Trois chansons de Charles d'Orléans

Ensemble vocal Aedes

Direction : Mathieu Romano

Albert Roussel

Petite suite pour orchestre op. 39 - I. Aubade

Alexandre Tharaud, piano

Jean-Guihens Queras, violoncelle

Ensemble orchestral de Paris

Direction : David Stern

Frédéric Chopin

Ballade n°3 en la bémol majeur op. 47

Piotr Anderszewksi, piano

Benjamin Britten

The young Person's Guide to the Orchestra op. 34 : Meno mosso, Vivace, Allegro pomposo, Moderato, Allegro molto

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Direction : Libor Pešek