Été Classique Matin
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 20 août 2019
2h 59mn

Le programme classique de Lionel Esparza : Fauré, Bach, Mozart, Purcell

Le programme classique de Lionel Esparza : Fauré, Bach, Mozart, Purcell
Un extrait de la Nocturne n°4 en mi bémol majeur de Fauré, joué par Eric Le Sage, dans notre programmation aujourd'hui, © ELS

Programmation musicale

Félix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer night's dream - Incidental music op. 61 MWV M 13 : I. Ouverture op. 21
Saleem Ashkar, piano
Gewandhausorchester
Direction : Riccardo Chailly

Antonio Vivaldi
Juditha Triumphans - aria Agitata infido flatu
Delphine Galou, contralto
Accademia Bizantina
Direction : Ottavio Dantone

Antonio Vivaldi
Hymnus Deus tuorum militum RV 612
Delphine Galou, contralto
Alessandro Giangrande, ténor
Accademia Bizantina
Direction : Ottavio Dantone

Pavel Haas
Quatuor n°2, op. 7 "Des montagnes du singe" : La Lune et Moi - Largo e misterioso
Quatuor Béla

Mozart
Concert pour basson et orchestre K 191 en si bémol majeur : III. Rondo. Tempo di Menuetto
Guilhaume Santana, basson
Orchestra Mozart
Direction : Claudio Abbado

Gabriel Fauré
Nocturne n°2 en mi bémol majeur, op. 36
Eric Le Sage, piano

Thomas Tallis
9 psalm tunes
Stile Antico

Ralph Vaughan
Williams Fantaisie sur un thème de Thomas Tallis
Sinfonia de Londres
Direction : John Barbirolli

Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate en fa majeur op. 54
Annie Fischer, piano

Francis Poulenc
Sonate pour deux clarinettes FP 7a - I. Presto - II. Andante - III. Vif
Paul Meyer et Michel Portal, clarinettes

Antonín Dvořák
Symphonie n°4 en ré mineur op. 13 : III. Scherzo. Allegro feroce
London Symphony Orchestra
Direction : István Kertész

Claude Debussy
Trois chansons de Charles d'Orléans
Ensemble vocal Aedes
Direction : Mathieu Romano

Albert Roussel
Petite suite pour orchestre op. 39 - I. Aubade
Alexandre Tharaud, piano
Jean-Guihens Queras, violoncelle
Ensemble orchestral de Paris
Direction : David Stern

Frédéric Chopin
Ballade n°3 en la bémol majeur op. 47
Piotr Anderszewksi, piano

Benjamin Britten
The young Person's Guide to the Orchestra op. 34 : Meno mosso, Vivace, Allegro pomposo, Moderato, Allegro molto
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Direction : Libor Pešek

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 19 août 2019
2h 59mn
Le programme classique de Lionel Esparza : haut en couleur !
émission suivante
mercredi 21 août 2019
2h 59mn
Le programme classique de Lionel Esparza :