Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12hMusique classique
Jeudi 25 juillet 2019
Le programme classique de Judith Chaine : Saint-Saëns, Beethoven, Purcell, Ferrier
Camille Saint-Saëns, Ludwig van Beethoven, Henry Purcell, Kathleen Ferrier et bien d'autres sont au rendez-vous dans cet Eté Classique proposé par Judith Chaine.
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Anonyme Peroucompositeur
Folias criollas - improvisation pour ensemble instrumentalJordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Hesperion XXI, Jordi Savall, Rolf Lislevand : Guitare baroque, DiversAlbum Altre Follie / 1500-1750 Label Alia Vox (AVSA 9844) Année 2005
- 9h03Diego Jose De Salazarcompositeur
Salga el torilloGabriel Garrido : chef d'orchestre, Choeur D'Enfants Chanteurs De Cordoba, Ensemble Elyma, Maria Cristina Kiehr : Chant, Soprano, Adriana Fernandez : Chant, Soprano, Claudio Cavina : Chant, Haute-contre, Robert Nakoneczny : Chant, Ténor, Victor Torres : Chant, Basse (voix)Album Bolivie/musiques Des Missions Et Cathédrales Andines Label K617 Productions (K 617123) Année 1992
- 9h06Isaac Albenizcompositeur
Cantos de España op 232 : SeguidillasAlicia De Larrocha : PianoAlbum Alicia De Larrocha Interprète Albeniz Label Decca (SXL 6 586/87)
- 9h09Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Le carnaval des animaux : FossilesGeorges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, Aldo Ciccolini : Piano, Alexis Weissenberg : PianoAlbum Georges Prêtre : The Symphonic Recordings / Cd 6 Label Erato (0190295953522/6) Année 2016
- 9h11Camille Saint Saënscompositeur, Francis Poulenccompositeur
Le carnaval des animaux : Le cygneGeorges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, Aldo Ciccolini : Piano, Alexis Weissenberg : PianoAlbum Georges Prêtre : The Symphonic Recordings / Cd 6 Label Erato (0190295953522/6) Année 2016
- 9h13Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Le carnaval des animaux : FinaleGeorges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, Aldo Ciccolini : Piano, Alexis Weissenberg : PianoAlbum Georges Prêtre : The Symphonic Recordings / Cd 6 Label Erato (0190295953522/6) Année 2016
- 9h15Kathleen FerrierContralto
Blow the wind southerlyPhyllis Spurr : PianoAlbum Blow The Wind Southerly Label Decca (433475-2)
- 9h18Henry Purcellcompositeur
To all lovers of music Z 282 - pour 3 ténors a cappellaMark Dobell : Ténor, Jeremy Budd : Ténor, Matthew Long : TénorAlbum Henry Purcell : The Indian Queen (Intégrale) Label Coro (COR16129) Année 2015
- 9h20Henry Purcellcompositeur
The Indian Queen Z 630 : Ouverture (Acte I)Harry Christophers : chef d'orchestre, The SixteenAlbum Henry Purcell : The Indian Queen (Intégrale) Label Coro (COR16129) Année 2015
- 9h23François Couperincompositeur
Les fauvettes plaintives - version pour pianoMarcelle Meyer : PianoAlbum Marcelle Meyer : Ses Enregistrements 1925-1957 / Cd 5 Label Emi (3847092) Année 2007
- 9h28Reynaldo Hahncompositeur
A chlorisMarie Nicole Lemieux : Contralto, Daniel Blumenthal : PianoAlbum Marie Nicole Lemieux : L'heure Exquise Label Naive Records (V 5022) Année 2005
- 9h31Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Romance n°2 en Fa Maj op 50David Zinman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Tonhalle De Zurich, Christian Tetzlaff : ViolonAlbum Ludwig Van Beethoven : Concerto Pour Violon Et Romances Label Arte Nova Classics (82876 76994 2) Année 2006
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Judith ChaineProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
