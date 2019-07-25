Été Classique Matin
Jeudi 25 juillet 2019
2h 58mn

Le programme classique de Judith Chaine : Saint-Saëns, Beethoven, Purcell, Ferrier

Camille Saint-Saëns, Ludwig van Beethoven, Henry Purcell, Kathleen Ferrier et bien d'autres sont au rendez-vous dans cet Eté Classique proposé par Judith Chaine.

Le programme classique de Judith Chaine : Saint-Saëns, Beethoven, Purcell, Ferrier
Kathleen Ferrier et Peter Pears à Édimbourg, © Getty / Hulton Deutsch
La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Folias criollas - improvisation pour ensemble instrumental - HESPERION XXI
    Anonyme Peroucompositeur

    Folias criollas - improvisation pour ensemble instrumental

    Jordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Hesperion XXI, Jordi Savall, Rolf Lislevand : Guitare baroque, Divers
    Album Altre Follie / 1500-1750 Label Alia Vox (AVSA 9844) Année 2005
  • 9h03
    Salga el torillo - ENSEMBLE ELYMA
    Diego Jose De Salazarcompositeur

    Salga el torillo

    Gabriel Garrido : chef d'orchestre, Choeur D'Enfants Chanteurs De Cordoba, Ensemble Elyma, Maria Cristina Kiehr : Chant, Soprano, Adriana Fernandez : Chant, Soprano, Claudio Cavina : Chant, Haute-contre, Robert Nakoneczny : Chant, Ténor, Victor Torres : Chant, Basse (voix)
    Album Bolivie/musiques Des Missions Et Cathédrales Andines Label K617 Productions (K 617123) Année 1992
  • 9h06
    Cantos de España op 232 : Seguidillas - ALICIA DE LARROCHA
    Isaac Albenizcompositeur

    Cantos de España op 232 : Seguidillas

    Alicia De Larrocha : Piano
    Album Alicia De Larrocha Interprète Albeniz Label Decca (SXL 6 586/87)
  • 9h09
    Le carnaval des animaux : Fossiles - ALDO CICCOLINI
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Le carnaval des animaux : Fossiles

    Georges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, Aldo Ciccolini : Piano, Alexis Weissenberg : Piano
    Album Georges Prêtre : The Symphonic Recordings / Cd 6 Label Erato (0190295953522/6) Année 2016
  • 9h11
    Le carnaval des animaux : Le cygne - ALDO CICCOLINI
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur, Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Le carnaval des animaux : Le cygne

    Georges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, Aldo Ciccolini : Piano, Alexis Weissenberg : Piano
    Album Georges Prêtre : The Symphonic Recordings / Cd 6 Label Erato (0190295953522/6) Année 2016
  • 9h13
    Le carnaval des animaux : Finale - ALDO CICCOLINI
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Le carnaval des animaux : Finale

    Georges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, Aldo Ciccolini : Piano, Alexis Weissenberg : Piano
    Album Georges Prêtre : The Symphonic Recordings / Cd 6 Label Erato (0190295953522/6) Année 2016
  • 9h15
    Blow the wind southerly - KATHLEEN FERRIER
    Kathleen FerrierContralto

    Blow the wind southerly

    Phyllis Spurr : Piano
    Album Blow The Wind Southerly Label Decca (433475-2)
  • 9h18
    To all lovers of music Z 282 - pour 3 ténors a cappella - MARK DOBELL
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    To all lovers of music Z 282 - pour 3 ténors a cappella

    Mark Dobell : Ténor, Jeremy Budd : Ténor, Matthew Long : Ténor
    Album Henry Purcell : The Indian Queen (Intégrale) Label Coro (COR16129) Année 2015
  • 9h20
    The Indian Queen Z 630 : Ouverture (Acte I)
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    The Indian Queen Z 630 : Ouverture (Acte I)

    Harry Christophers : chef d'orchestre, The Sixteen
    Album Henry Purcell : The Indian Queen (Intégrale) Label Coro (COR16129) Année 2015
  • 9h23
    Les fauvettes plaintives - version pour piano - MARCELLE MEYER
    François Couperincompositeur

    Les fauvettes plaintives - version pour piano

    Marcelle Meyer : Piano
    Album Marcelle Meyer : Ses Enregistrements 1925-1957 / Cd 5 Label Emi (3847092) Année 2007
  • 9h28
    A Chloris - MARIE NICOLE LEMIEUX
    Reynaldo Hahncompositeur

    A chloris

    Marie Nicole Lemieux : Contralto, Daniel Blumenthal : Piano
    Album Marie Nicole Lemieux : L'heure Exquise Label Naive Records (V 5022) Année 2005
  • 9h31
    Romance n°2 en Fa Maj op 50 - Christian Tetzlaff
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Romance n°2 en Fa Maj op 50

    David Zinman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Tonhalle De Zurich, Christian Tetzlaff : Violon
    Album Ludwig Van Beethoven : Concerto Pour Violon Et Romances Label Arte Nova Classics (82876 76994 2) Année 2006
L'équipe de l'émission :
