Mardi 6 juillet 2021
2h 58mn

Le programme classique de Jean-Baptiste Urbain : Rossini, Bellini, Scarlatti, Avison...

Au programme, des œuvres de Rossini, Bellini, Scarlatti, Avison, Haendel, Walton, Glass, North, Schubert, Liszt, Vivaldi, Desplat et Grieg...

Eté classique matin, © Getty / Marji Lang / Contributeur
La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Le barbier de Séville : Ouverture
    Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur

    Le barbier de Séville : Ouverture

    Enrique Mazzola : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'Île De France
    Album Bel canto amore Label Nomadmusic (NMM029)
  • 9h07
    I puritani : Qui la voce sua soave (Acte II) Air d'Elvira - ANNA NETREBKO
    Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur

    I puritani : Qui la voce sua soave (Acte II) Air d'Elvira

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Mahler, Choeur Giuseppe Verdi De Milan, Anna Netrebko : Soprano, Elvira, Andrea Concetti : Basse (voix), Georgio, Nicola Ulivieri : Baryton-basse (voix), Riccardo
    Album Anna Netrebko : Sempre libera Label Deutsche Grammophon (000289 474 8812) Année 2004
  • 9h12
    Sonate pour clavecin en Ré Maj K 119 L 415 - JEAN RONDEAU
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate pour clavecin en Ré Maj K 119 L 415

    Jean Rondeau : Clavecin
    Album Domenico Scarlatti : Sonates Label Erato (01902955633684) Année 2018
  • 9h19
    Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 1. Largo - EMMANUEL RESCHE-CASERTA
    Charles Avisoncompositeur

    Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 1. Largo

    Ignacio Prego : chef d'orchestre, Tiento Nuovo, Emmanuel Resche-Caserta : Violon, Victor Sordo : Violon, Marian Herrero : Alto (instrument), Maria Martinez : Violoncelle, Ignacio Prego : Clavecin
    Album Charles Avison : Concerti grossi Label Glossa (GCD923526) Année 2021
  • 9h20
    Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 2. Con spirito - Andante - EMMANUEL RESCHE-CASERTA
    Charles Avisoncompositeur

    Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 2. Con spirito - Andante

    Domenico Scarlatti : compositeur, Ignacio Prego : chef d'orchestre, Tiento Nuovo, Emmanuel Resche-Caserta : Violon, Victor Sordo : Violon, Marian Herrero : Alto (instrument), Maria Martinez : Violoncelle, Ignacio Prego : Clavecin
    Album Charles Avison : Concerti grossi Label Glossa (GCD923526) Année 2021
  • 9h24
    Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 3. Sicilienne - EMMANUEL RESCHE-CASERTA
    Charles Avisoncompositeur

    Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 3. Sicilienne

    Ignacio Prego : chef d'orchestre, Tiento Nuovo, Emmanuel Resche-Caserta : Violon, Victor Sordo : Violon, Marian Herrero : Alto (instrument), Maria Martinez : Violoncelle, Ignacio Prego : Clavecin
    Album Charles Avison : Concerti grossi Label Glossa (GCD923526) Année 2021
  • 9h27
    Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 4. Allegro - EMMANUEL RESCHE-CASERTA
    Charles Avisoncompositeur

    Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 4. Allegro

    Domenico Scarlatti : compositeur, Ignacio Prego : chef d'orchestre, Tiento Nuovo, Emmanuel Resche-Caserta : Violon, Victor Sordo : Violon, Marian Herrero : Alto (instrument), Maria Martinez : Violoncelle, Ignacio Prego : Clavecin
    Album Charles Avison : Concerti grossi Label Glossa (GCD923526) Année 2021
  • 9h33
    Dixit Dominus HWV 232 : De torrente in via bibet - arrangement pour violoncelle alto et orchestre à cordes - ADRIEN LA MARCA
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Dixit Dominus HWV 232 : De torrente in via bibet - arrangement pour violoncelle alto et orchestre à cordes

    Alexis Kossenko : chef d'orchestre, Les Ambassadeurs, Adrien La Marca : Alto (instrument), Christian Pierre La Marca : Violoncelle
    Album Cantus Label Sony Classical (1) Année 2016
  • 9h37
    Concerto pour alto : 2. Vivo e molto preciso - ADRIEN LA MARCA
    William Waltoncompositeur

    Concerto pour alto : 2. Vivo e molto preciso

    Christian Arming : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège, Adrien La Marca : Alto (instrument)
    Album Heroes Label La Dolce Volta (LDV75D) Année 2020
  • 9h42
    PHILIP GLASS 4 Movements : 1er mouvement - pour 2 pianos - VANESSA WAGNER
    Philip Glasscompositeur

    4 Movements : 1er mouvement - pour 2 pianos

    Vanessa Wagner : Piano, Wilhem Latchoumia : Piano
    Album This is America ! Label La Dolce Volta (LDV87) Année 2020
  • 9h49
    Spartacus : Spartacus love theme
    Alex Northcompositeur, Alex Northchef d'orchestre

    Spartacus : Spartacus love theme

    Album Bof / Spartacus Label Trax (MODEM CD1012) Année 1988
  • 9h52
    Love's goddess sure was blind Z 331 : May her blest example chase / Suite en Sol Maj Z 770 : Jig - Borry
    HENRY PURCELLcompositeur

    Love's goddess sure was blind Z 331 : May her blest example chase / Suite en Sol Maj Z 770 : Jig - Borry

    FRANCOIS LAZAREVITCH : chef d'orchestre, LES MUSICIENS DE SAINT JULIEN
    Album Henry Purcell : Songs & Dances Label Alpha Classics (ALPHA419) Année 2018
  • 9h56
    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 1. Allegro - MATHIEU VAN BELLEN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 1. Allegro

    Busch Trio, Mathieu Van Bellen : Violon, Ori Epstein : Violoncelle, Omri Epstein : Piano
    Album Schubert : Trio op 100, Sonatensatz et Notturno Label Alpha (475437) Année 2020
  • 10h14
    Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre en Ut Maj D 760 op 15 : Presto - LOUIS LORTIE
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre en Ut Maj D 760 op 15 : Presto

    George Pehlivanian : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Residentie De La Haye, Louis Lortie : Piano
    Album Franz Liszt : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre / vol 1 Label Chandos (CHAN 9801) Année 2000
