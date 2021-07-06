Programmation musicale
Mardi 6 juillet 2021
Le programme classique de Jean-Baptiste Urbain : Rossini, Bellini, Scarlatti, Avison...
Au programme, des œuvres de Rossini, Bellini, Scarlatti, Avison, Haendel, Walton, Glass, North, Schubert, Liszt, Vivaldi, Desplat et Grieg...
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur
Le barbier de Séville : OuvertureEnrique Mazzola : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'Île De FranceAlbum Bel canto amore Label Nomadmusic (NMM029)
- 9h07Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur
I puritani : Qui la voce sua soave (Acte II) Air d'ElviraClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Mahler, Choeur Giuseppe Verdi De Milan, Anna Netrebko : Soprano, Elvira, Andrea Concetti : Basse (voix), Georgio, Nicola Ulivieri : Baryton-basse (voix), RiccardoAlbum Anna Netrebko : Sempre libera Label Deutsche Grammophon (000289 474 8812) Année 2004
- 9h12Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate pour clavecin en Ré Maj K 119 L 415Jean Rondeau : ClavecinAlbum Domenico Scarlatti : Sonates Label Erato (01902955633684) Année 2018
- 9h19Charles Avisoncompositeur
Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 1. LargoIgnacio Prego : chef d'orchestre, Tiento Nuovo, Emmanuel Resche-Caserta : Violon, Victor Sordo : Violon, Marian Herrero : Alto (instrument), Maria Martinez : Violoncelle, Ignacio Prego : ClavecinAlbum Charles Avison : Concerti grossi Label Glossa (GCD923526) Année 2021
- 9h20Charles Avisoncompositeur
Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 2. Con spirito - AndanteDomenico Scarlatti : compositeur, Ignacio Prego : chef d'orchestre, Tiento Nuovo, Emmanuel Resche-Caserta : Violon, Victor Sordo : Violon, Marian Herrero : Alto (instrument), Maria Martinez : Violoncelle, Ignacio Prego : ClavecinAlbum Charles Avison : Concerti grossi Label Glossa (GCD923526) Année 2021
- 9h24Charles Avisoncompositeur
Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 3. SicilienneIgnacio Prego : chef d'orchestre, Tiento Nuovo, Emmanuel Resche-Caserta : Violon, Victor Sordo : Violon, Marian Herrero : Alto (instrument), Maria Martinez : Violoncelle, Ignacio Prego : ClavecinAlbum Charles Avison : Concerti grossi Label Glossa (GCD923526) Année 2021
- 9h27Charles Avisoncompositeur
Concerto n°9 en Ut Maj : 4. AllegroDomenico Scarlatti : compositeur, Ignacio Prego : chef d'orchestre, Tiento Nuovo, Emmanuel Resche-Caserta : Violon, Victor Sordo : Violon, Marian Herrero : Alto (instrument), Maria Martinez : Violoncelle, Ignacio Prego : ClavecinAlbum Charles Avison : Concerti grossi Label Glossa (GCD923526) Année 2021
- 9h33Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Dixit Dominus HWV 232 : De torrente in via bibet - arrangement pour violoncelle alto et orchestre à cordesAlexis Kossenko : chef d'orchestre, Les Ambassadeurs, Adrien La Marca : Alto (instrument), Christian Pierre La Marca : VioloncelleAlbum Cantus Label Sony Classical (1) Année 2016
- 9h37William Waltoncompositeur
Concerto pour alto : 2. Vivo e molto precisoChristian Arming : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège, Adrien La Marca : Alto (instrument)Album Heroes Label La Dolce Volta (LDV75D) Année 2020
- 9h42Philip Glasscompositeur
4 Movements : 1er mouvement - pour 2 pianosVanessa Wagner : Piano, Wilhem Latchoumia : PianoAlbum This is America ! Label La Dolce Volta (LDV87) Année 2020
- 9h49Alex Northcompositeur, Alex Northchef d'orchestre
Spartacus : Spartacus love themeAlbum Bof / Spartacus Label Trax (MODEM CD1012) Année 1988
- 9h52HENRY PURCELLcompositeur
Love's goddess sure was blind Z 331 : May her blest example chase / Suite en Sol Maj Z 770 : Jig - BorryFRANCOIS LAZAREVITCH : chef d'orchestre, LES MUSICIENS DE SAINT JULIENAlbum Henry Purcell : Songs & Dances Label Alpha Classics (ALPHA419) Année 2018
- 9h56Franz Schubertcompositeur
Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 1. AllegroBusch Trio, Mathieu Van Bellen : Violon, Ori Epstein : Violoncelle, Omri Epstein : PianoAlbum Schubert : Trio op 100, Sonatensatz et Notturno Label Alpha (475437) Année 2020
- 10h14Franz Lisztcompositeur
Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre en Ut Maj D 760 op 15 : PrestoGeorge Pehlivanian : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Residentie De La Haye, Louis Lortie : PianoAlbum Franz Liszt : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre / vol 1 Label Chandos (CHAN 9801) Année 2000
