Vendredi 9 juillet 2021
Le programme classique de Jean-Baptiste Urbain : Haydn, Ariosti, Clara Schumann, Lehn, Beethoven...

Au programme, des œuvres de Haydn, Ariosti, Schubert, Clara Schumann, Lehn, Porpora, Beethoven, Respighi, Rossini, Brel, Franck, Buxtehude, Bach et Angélique Ionatos.

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 86 : 1. Adagio - Allegro spiritoso
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 86 : 1. Adagio - Allegro spiritoso

    Julien Chauvin : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De La Loge
    Album Haydn : Stabat Mater et symphonies parisiennes n°84 et n°86 Label Aparte (AP245D) Année 2021
  • 9h09
    Caio Marzio Coriolano : E' pur il gran piacer Air de Vetturia - EVA ZAICIK
    Attilio Ariosticompositeur

    Caio Marzio Coriolano : E' pur il gran piacer Air de Vetturia

    Le Consort, Eva Zaicik : Mezzo-soprano, Vetturia
    Album Royal Handel Label Alpha (ALPHA662) Année 2020
  • 9h13
    Nos esprits libres et contents - CLAIRE LEFILLIATRE
    Anonymecompositeur

    Nos esprits libres et contents

    Vincent Dumestre : chef d'orchestre, Le Poème Harmonique, Claire Lefilliatre : Soprano, Bruno Le Levreur : Contre-ténor, Jean Francois Novelli : Ténor, Arnaud Marzorati : Basse, Vincent Dumestre : auteur
    Album Airs de cour Label Alpha (ALPHA462) Année 2019
  • 9h19
    SCHUBERT Heidenröslein D 257 op 3 n°3 - ROSEMARY STANDLEY
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Heidenröslein D 257 op 3 n°3

    Ensemble Contraste, Rosemary Standley : Voix, Sandrine Piau : Soprano, Arnaud Thorette : Alto (instrument), Johan Farjot : Piano, Laure Sanchez : Contrebasse, Kevin Seddiki : Guitare, Jean Luc Di Fraja : Percussions, Johan Farjot : auteur
    Album Schubert in Love Label Alpha (ALPHA418) Année 2020
  • 9h23
    Sonate pour alto et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 120 n°2 : 2. Allegro appassionato - ANTOINE TAMESTIT
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate pour alto et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 120 n°2 : 2. Allegro appassionato

    Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Cedric Tiberghien
    Album Johannes Brahms : Sonates op 120 Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902652) Année 2021
  • 9h29
    Prélude et fugue pour accordéon op 16 n°1 : 1. Prélude - MARIE ANDREE JOERGER
    Clara Schumanncompositeur

    Prélude et fugue pour accordéon op 16 n°1 : 1. Prélude

    Marie Andree Joerger : Accordéon
    Album Bach en miroir Label Klarthe (KLA115) Année 2021
  • 9h31
    Prélude et fugue pour accordéon op 16 n°1 : 2. Fugue - MARIE ANDREE JOERGER
    Clara Schumanncompositeur

    Prélude et fugue pour accordéon op 16 n°1 : 2. Fugue

    Marie Andree Joerger : Accordéon
    Album Bach en miroir Label Klarthe (KLA115) Année 2021
  • 9h33
    Tarentelle à Kreutzer - FELICIEN BRUT
    Cyrille Lehncompositeur

    Tarentelle à Kreutzer

    Quatuor Hermès, Félicien Brut : Accordéon, Edouard Macarez : Contrebasse, Elise Liu : Violon, Lou Chang : Alto (instrument), Omer Bouchez : Violon, Yan Levionnois : Violoncelle
    Album Neuf Label Mirare (MIR542D) Année 2020
  • 9h39
    Symphonie n°4 en Fa Maj op 60 : 1. Adagio - Allegro vivace
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en Fa Maj op 60 : 1. Adagio - Allegro vivace

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Bâle
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des 9 symphonies Label Sony Classical (19439737032)
  • 9h51
    Semiramide regina dell'Assiria : Come nave in ria tempesta (Acte II Sc 5) Nino - CECILIA BARTOLI
    Nicola Porporacompositeur

    Semiramide regina dell'Assiria : Come nave in ria tempesta (Acte II Sc 5) Nino

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Cecilia Bartoli : Mezzo-soprano, Nino
    Album Cecilia Bartoli : Farinelli Label Decca (4850214) Année 2019
  • 9h57
    Sonate pour violon et piano en si min P 110 : 2. Andante espressivo - STEPHANIE MORALY
    Ottorino Respighicompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano en si min P 110 : 2. Andante espressivo

    Stephanie Moraly : Violon, Romain David : Piano
    Album Incandescence Label Aparte (AP250) Année 2021
  • 10h07
    Otello : Ah vieni nel tuo sangue (Acte II) Trio Desdemona Otello et Rodrigo - LAWRENCE BROWNLEE
    Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur

    Otello : Ah vieni nel tuo sangue (Acte II) Trio Desdemona Otello et Rodrigo

    Corrado Rovaris : chef d'orchestre, I Virtuosi Italiani, Lawrence Brownlee : Ténor, Rodrigo, Michael Spyres : Ténor, Otello, Tara Erraught : Mezzo-soprano, Desdemona
    Album Amici e Rivali Label Erato (0190295269470) Année 2020
  • 10h12
    Isabelle - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano - CHRISTINE J LEE
    Jacques Brelcompositeur

    Isabelle - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano

    Francois Rauber : compositeur, Christine J Lee : Violoncelle, Henry Kramer : Piano, Adrian Delmar : auteur
    Album Voyage Label Fuga Libera (FUG775) Année 2021
