Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h durant l'étéMusique classique
Vendredi 9 juillet 2021
Le programme classique de Jean-Baptiste Urbain : Haydn, Ariosti, Clara Schumann, Lehn, Beethoven...
Au programme, des œuvres de Haydn, Ariosti, Schubert, Clara Schumann, Lehn, Porpora, Beethoven, Respighi, Rossini, Brel, Franck, Buxtehude, Bach et Angélique Ionatos.
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 86 : 1. Adagio - Allegro spiritosoJulien Chauvin : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De La LogeAlbum Haydn : Stabat Mater et symphonies parisiennes n°84 et n°86 Label Aparte (AP245D) Année 2021
- 9h09Attilio Ariosticompositeur
Caio Marzio Coriolano : E' pur il gran piacer Air de VetturiaLe Consort, Eva Zaicik : Mezzo-soprano, VetturiaAlbum Royal Handel Label Alpha (ALPHA662) Année 2020
- 9h13Anonymecompositeur
Nos esprits libres et contentsVincent Dumestre : chef d'orchestre, Le Poème Harmonique, Claire Lefilliatre : Soprano, Bruno Le Levreur : Contre-ténor, Jean Francois Novelli : Ténor, Arnaud Marzorati : Basse, Vincent Dumestre : auteurAlbum Airs de cour Label Alpha (ALPHA462) Année 2019
- 9h19Franz Schubertcompositeur
Heidenröslein D 257 op 3 n°3Ensemble Contraste, Rosemary Standley : Voix, Sandrine Piau : Soprano, Arnaud Thorette : Alto (instrument), Johan Farjot : Piano, Laure Sanchez : Contrebasse, Kevin Seddiki : Guitare, Jean Luc Di Fraja : Percussions, Johan Farjot : auteurAlbum Schubert in Love Label Alpha (ALPHA418) Année 2020
- 9h23Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate pour alto et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 120 n°2 : 2. Allegro appassionatoAntoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Cedric TiberghienAlbum Johannes Brahms : Sonates op 120 Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902652) Année 2021
- 9h29Clara Schumanncompositeur
Prélude et fugue pour accordéon op 16 n°1 : 1. PréludeMarie Andree Joerger : AccordéonAlbum Bach en miroir Label Klarthe (KLA115) Année 2021
- 9h31Clara Schumanncompositeur
Prélude et fugue pour accordéon op 16 n°1 : 2. FugueMarie Andree Joerger : AccordéonAlbum Bach en miroir Label Klarthe (KLA115) Année 2021
- 9h33Cyrille Lehncompositeur
Tarentelle à KreutzerQuatuor Hermès, Félicien Brut : Accordéon, Edouard Macarez : Contrebasse, Elise Liu : Violon, Lou Chang : Alto (instrument), Omer Bouchez : Violon, Yan Levionnois : VioloncelleAlbum Neuf Label Mirare (MIR542D) Année 2020
- 9h39Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en Fa Maj op 60 : 1. Adagio - Allegro vivaceGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De BâleAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des 9 symphonies Label Sony Classical (19439737032)
- 9h51Nicola Porporacompositeur
Semiramide regina dell'Assiria : Come nave in ria tempesta (Acte II Sc 5) NinoGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Cecilia Bartoli : Mezzo-soprano, NinoAlbum Cecilia Bartoli : Farinelli Label Decca (4850214) Année 2019
- 9h57Ottorino Respighicompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano en si min P 110 : 2. Andante espressivoStephanie Moraly : Violon, Romain David : PianoAlbum Incandescence Label Aparte (AP250) Année 2021
- 10h07Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur
Otello : Ah vieni nel tuo sangue (Acte II) Trio Desdemona Otello et RodrigoCorrado Rovaris : chef d'orchestre, I Virtuosi Italiani, Lawrence Brownlee : Ténor, Rodrigo, Michael Spyres : Ténor, Otello, Tara Erraught : Mezzo-soprano, DesdemonaAlbum Amici e Rivali Label Erato (0190295269470) Année 2020
- 10h12Jacques Brelcompositeur
Isabelle - arrangement pour violoncelle et pianoFrancois Rauber : compositeur, Christine J Lee : Violoncelle, Henry Kramer : Piano, Adrian Delmar : auteurAlbum Voyage Label Fuga Libera (FUG775) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Jean-Baptiste UrbainProduction
2h 58mn