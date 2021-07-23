Été Classique Matin
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h durant l'étéMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 23 juillet 2021
2h 57mn

Le programme classique d'Édouard Niqueux : Grands Espaces ! Copland, Vaughan Williams, Stravinsky, Sibelius...

"Un peu d’air après ces grosses chaleurs de la semaine et ces mois contraints. Je vous propose de nous enfuir vers les grands espaces : les plaines d’Amérique, les lacs gelés de Finlande, les forêts d’Amazonie, les neiges du Kilimandjaro… On va se faire du bien !" Édouard Niqueux

Le programme classique d'Édouard Niqueux : Grands Espaces ! Copland, Vaughan Williams, Stravinsky, Sibelius...
Saittarova Pajala, © Greger Sundkvist

Au programme ... 

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Appalachian spring : Meno mosso - ANTAL DORATI
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Appalachian spring : Meno mosso

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Detroit
    Album Antal Dorati : a celebration Label Decca (4757615) Année 2008
  • 9h02
    Appalachian spring : Variations on a shaker hymn : Doppio movimento
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Appalachian spring : Variations on a shaker hymn : Doppio movimento

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Detroit
    Album Antal Dorati : a celebration Label Decca (4757615) Année 2008
  • 9h05
    Appalachian spring
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Appalachian spring

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Detroit
    Album Antal Dorati : a celebration Label Decca (4757615) Année 2008
  • 9h09
    7 folk songs British Isles volume I : The Salley Gardens n°1 - pour baryton et piano - CHRISTOPHER MALTMAN
    Tradit Grande-Bretagnecompositeur

    7 folk songs British Isles volume I : The Salley Gardens n°1 - pour baryton et piano

    Christopher Maltman : Baryton (voix), Julius Drake : Piano
    Album Benjamin Britten : Vocal works / Cd 4 Label Warner Classics (0 15168 2) Année 2013
  • 9h12
    Concerto en la mineur : Finale - Scherzo - pour hautbois et orchestre à cordes - ORCHESTRE HALLE
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    Concerto en la mineur : Finale - Scherzo - pour hautbois et orchestre à cordes

    Mark Elder : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Hallé, Orchestre Halle, Stephane Rancourt
    Album Ralph Vaughan-Williams : A London symphony et Concerto pour hautbois Label Halle Concerts Society (CD HLL 7529) Année 2011
  • 9h22
    Concert à quatre : Vocalise - pour flûte traversière hautbois violoncelle piano et orchestre - Catherine Cantin
    Olivier Messiaencompositeur

    Concert à quatre : Vocalise - pour flûte traversière hautbois violoncelle piano et orchestre

    Myung Whun Chung : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opéra Bastille, Catherine Cantin : Flûte traversière, Heinz Holliger : Hautbois, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Yvonne Loriod : Piano
    Album Mstislav Rostropovich : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 11 Label Dgg (002894796751) Année 2016
  • 9h27
    Madeira river - UAKTI
    Uakti

    Madeira river

    Philip Glass : compositeur
    Album Aguas de Amazonia Label Pont Music (UAK008)
  • 9h31
    Im Sommerwind - PIERRE BOULEZ
    Anton Weberncompositeur

    Im Sommerwind

    Pierre Boulez : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
    Album Pierre Boulez dirige l'intégrale de l'oeuvre d'Anton Webern Label Dgg (457637-2)
  • 9h48
    The Rake's progress : I am exceeding weary (Acte III Sc 3) Récitatif Rakewell - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : I am exceeding weary (Acte III Sc 3) Récitatif Rakewell

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 9h49
    The Rake's progress : Gently little boat (Acte III Sc 3) Air d'Anne et choeur - Berceuse - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : Gently little boat (Acte III Sc 3) Air d'Anne et choeur - Berceuse

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 9h53
    The Planets op 32 : 4. Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity - JAMES LEVINE
    Gustav Holstcompositeur

    The Planets op 32 : 4. Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago
    Album Gustav Holst : Les planètes Label Dgg (Deutsche Gramophon) (429730-2) Année 1990
  • 10h01
    Divertissement en Fa Maj K 138 : Andante - QUATUOR EBENE
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Divertissement en Fa Maj K 138 : Andante

    Quatuor Ebène, Pierre Colombet : Violon, Gabriel Le Magadure : Violon, Mathieu Herzog : Alto (instrument), Raphaël Merlin : Violoncelle
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Quatuors à cordes Label Virgin Classics (50999 070922 2 0) Année 2011
  • 10h06
    Les neiges du Kilimandjaro : Memory waltz - WILLIAM STROMBERG
    Bernard Herrmanncompositeur

    Les neiges du Kilimandjaro : Memory waltz

    William Stromberg : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Moscou
    Album BOF / Les neiges du Kilimandjaro / L'affaire Cicéron Label Marco Polo (MAPO 8.225168) Année 2001
  • 10h11
    Eine Alpensinfonie op 64 TrV 233 - PHILIPPE JORDAN
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Eine Alpensinfonie op 64 TrV 233

    PHILIPPE JORDAN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE L'OPERA NATIONAL DE PARIS
  • 10h23
    Otello : Già nella notte densa (Acte I Sc 3) Duo Otello Desdemona - PLACIDO DOMINGO
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Otello : Già nella notte densa (Acte I Sc 3) Duo Otello Desdemona

    Lorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Théâtre de la Scala de Milan, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Otello, Katia Ricciarelli : Soprano, Desdemona
    Album BOF/Otello Label Emi (CDS 7474508) Année 1986
L'équipe de l'émission :
2h 57mn
émission précédente
Le programme classique d'Édouard Niqueux : À l'Opéra ! Glinka, Händel, Mozart, Glass, Wagner...
jeudi 22 juillet 2021 Le programme classique d'Édouard Niqueux : À l'Opéra ! Glinka, Händel, Mozart, Glass, Wagner...