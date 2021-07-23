Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h durant l'étéMusique classique
Vendredi 23 juillet 2021
Le programme classique d'Édouard Niqueux : Grands Espaces ! Copland, Vaughan Williams, Stravinsky, Sibelius...
"Un peu d’air après ces grosses chaleurs de la semaine et ces mois contraints. Je vous propose de nous enfuir vers les grands espaces : les plaines d’Amérique, les lacs gelés de Finlande, les forêts d’Amazonie, les neiges du Kilimandjaro… On va se faire du bien !" Édouard Niqueux
Au programme ...
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Appalachian spring : Meno mossoAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitAlbum Antal Dorati : a celebration Label Decca (4757615) Année 2008
- 9h02Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Appalachian spring : Variations on a shaker hymn : Doppio movimentoAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitAlbum Antal Dorati : a celebration Label Decca (4757615) Année 2008
- 9h05Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Appalachian springAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitAlbum Antal Dorati : a celebration Label Decca (4757615) Année 2008
- 9h09Tradit Grande-Bretagnecompositeur
7 folk songs British Isles volume I : The Salley Gardens n°1 - pour baryton et pianoChristopher Maltman : Baryton (voix), Julius Drake : PianoAlbum Benjamin Britten : Vocal works / Cd 4 Label Warner Classics (0 15168 2) Année 2013
- 9h12Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
Concerto en la mineur : Finale - Scherzo - pour hautbois et orchestre à cordesMark Elder : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Hallé, Orchestre Halle, Stephane RancourtAlbum Ralph Vaughan-Williams : A London symphony et Concerto pour hautbois Label Halle Concerts Society (CD HLL 7529) Année 2011
- 9h22Olivier Messiaencompositeur
Concert à quatre : Vocalise - pour flûte traversière hautbois violoncelle piano et orchestreMyung Whun Chung : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opéra Bastille, Catherine Cantin : Flûte traversière, Heinz Holliger : Hautbois, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Yvonne Loriod : PianoAlbum Mstislav Rostropovich : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 11 Label Dgg (002894796751) Année 2016
- 9h27Uakti
Madeira riverPhilip Glass : compositeurAlbum Aguas de Amazonia Label Pont Music (UAK008)
- 9h31Anton Weberncompositeur
Im SommerwindPierre Boulez : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de BerlinAlbum Pierre Boulez dirige l'intégrale de l'oeuvre d'Anton Webern Label Dgg (457637-2)
- 9h48Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : I am exceeding weary (Acte III Sc 3) Récitatif RakewellJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 9h49Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : Gently little boat (Acte III Sc 3) Air d'Anne et choeur - BerceuseJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 9h53Gustav Holstcompositeur
The Planets op 32 : 4. Jupiter, the Bringer of JollityJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoAlbum Gustav Holst : Les planètes Label Dgg (Deutsche Gramophon) (429730-2) Année 1990
- 10h01Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Divertissement en Fa Maj K 138 : AndanteQuatuor Ebène, Pierre Colombet : Violon, Gabriel Le Magadure : Violon, Mathieu Herzog : Alto (instrument), Raphaël Merlin : VioloncelleAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Quatuors à cordes Label Virgin Classics (50999 070922 2 0) Année 2011
- 10h06Bernard Herrmanncompositeur
Les neiges du Kilimandjaro : Memory waltzWilliam Stromberg : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De MoscouAlbum BOF / Les neiges du Kilimandjaro / L'affaire Cicéron Label Marco Polo (MAPO 8.225168) Année 2001
- 10h11RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Eine Alpensinfonie op 64 TrV 233PHILIPPE JORDAN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE L'OPERA NATIONAL DE PARIS
- 10h23Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
Otello : Già nella notte densa (Acte I Sc 3) Duo Otello DesdemonaLorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Théâtre de la Scala de Milan, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Otello, Katia Ricciarelli : Soprano, DesdemonaAlbum BOF/Otello Label Emi (CDS 7474508) Année 1986
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Edouard NiqueuxProduction
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
2h 57mn