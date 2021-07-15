Été Classique Matin
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h durant l'étéMusique classique
Jeudi 15 juillet 2021
2h 58mn

Le programme classique d'Aude Giger : Vaughan Williams, Fauré, Fernand de la Tombelle, Purcell...

Quelques mélodies en musardant jusqu'au-delà du Channel.

Marais au bord d'un lac, © Getty / Scott Barrow
La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Concerto pour violon haubois en ut min S 240 - THIBAULT NOALLY
    Johann David Heinichencompositeur

    Concerto pour violon haubois en ut min S 240

    Thibault Noally : chef d'orchestre, Les Accents
    Album Bach & Co Label Aparte (AP206)
  • 9h03
    Songs of Travel: 2. Let beauty awake - pour soprano et piano - JODIE DEVOS
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Songs of Travel: 2. Let beauty awake - pour soprano et piano

    Jodie Devos : Soprano, Nicolas Kruger : Piano
    Album And love said Label Alpha (ALPHA668) Année 2021
  • 9h05
    2 Love songs op 30 : 1. Love, my heart longs day and night - pour soprano et piano - JODIE DEVOS
    Darius Milhaudcompositeur

    2 Love songs op 30 : 1. Love, my heart longs day and night - pour soprano et piano

    Jodie Devos : Soprano, Nicolas Kruger : Piano
    Album And love said Label Alpha (ALPHA668) Année 2021
  • 9h08
    You take my breath away - pour soprano et piano - JODIE DEVOS
    Freddie Mercurycompositeur

    You take my breath away - pour soprano et piano

    Jodie Devos : Soprano, Nicolas Kruger : Piano
    Album And love said Label Alpha (ALPHA668) Année 2021
  • 9h12
    Prélude aria et final pour piano en Mi Maj M 23 : 1. Prélude - MARIE ANGE NGUCI
    CESAR FRANCKcompositeur

    Prélude aria et final pour piano en Mi Maj M 23 : 1. Prélude

    Album Marie Ange Nguci : En miroir Label Mirare (MIR362) Année 2017
  • 9h22
    Carmen : Entr'acte (Acte II) - GEORGES PRETRE
    GEORGES BIZETcompositeur

    Carmen : Entr'acte (Acte II)

    GEORGES PRETRE : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU THEATRE NATIONAL DE L'OPERA DE PARIS
    Album Maria Callas : The complete studio recordings (1949-1969) CD 34 : Carmen (intégrale) Label Warner Classic (0825646341108) Année 2014
  • 9h25
    La mer L 109 (intégrale) : De l'aube à midi sur la mer - MICHEL TABACHNIK
    CLAUDE DEBUSSYcompositeur

    La mer L 109 (intégrale) : De l'aube à midi sur la mer

    MICHEL TABACHNIK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE BRUXELLES
    Album Claude Debussy : La mer et autres oeuvres orchestrales Label Brussels Philharmonic Recordings (BPR001) Année 2010
  • 9h34
    Intermezzo en La Maj op 118 n°2 - pour piano - ARCADI VOLODOS
    JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur

    Intermezzo en La Maj op 118 n°2 - pour piano

    Album Volodos plays Brahms Label Sony Classical (88875130192) Année 2017
  • 9h41
    Sonate pour hautbois et piano elegie - FRANCOIS LELEUX
    FRANCIS POULENCcompositeur

    Sonate pour hautbois et piano elegie

    Album Les nouveaux interprètes : François Leleux Label Harmonia Mundi
  • 9h47
    A new division upon the ground bass of "John come and kiss me" - pour violon et basse continue - THEOTIME LANGLOIS DE SWARTE
    Henry Ecclescompositeur

    A new division upon the ground bass of ""John come and kiss me"" - pour violon et basse continue

    Théotime Langlois De Swarte : Violon, Thomas Dunford : Luth
    Album The Mad Lover Label Harmonia Mundi (902305DI) Année 2020
