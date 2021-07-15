Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h durant l'étéMusique classique
Jeudi 15 juillet 2021
Le programme classique d'Aude Giger : Vaughan Williams, Fauré, Fernand de la Tombelle, Purcell...
Quelques mélodies en musardant jusqu'au-delà du Channel.
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Johann David Heinichencompositeur
Concerto pour violon haubois en ut min S 240Thibault Noally : chef d'orchestre, Les AccentsAlbum Bach & Co Label Aparte (AP206)
- 9h03Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Songs of Travel: 2. Let beauty awake - pour soprano et pianoJodie Devos : Soprano, Nicolas Kruger : PianoAlbum And love said Label Alpha (ALPHA668) Année 2021
- 9h05Darius Milhaudcompositeur
2 Love songs op 30 : 1. Love, my heart longs day and night - pour soprano et pianoJodie Devos : Soprano, Nicolas Kruger : PianoAlbum And love said Label Alpha (ALPHA668) Année 2021
- 9h08Freddie Mercurycompositeur
You take my breath away - pour soprano et pianoJodie Devos : Soprano, Nicolas Kruger : PianoAlbum And love said Label Alpha (ALPHA668) Année 2021
- 9h12CESAR FRANCKcompositeur
Prélude aria et final pour piano en Mi Maj M 23 : 1. PréludeAlbum Marie Ange Nguci : En miroir Label Mirare (MIR362) Année 2017
- 9h22GEORGES BIZETcompositeur
Carmen : Entr'acte (Acte II)GEORGES PRETRE : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU THEATRE NATIONAL DE L'OPERA DE PARISAlbum Maria Callas : The complete studio recordings (1949-1969) CD 34 : Carmen (intégrale) Label Warner Classic (0825646341108) Année 2014
- 9h25CLAUDE DEBUSSYcompositeur
La mer L 109 (intégrale) : De l'aube à midi sur la merMICHEL TABACHNIK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE BRUXELLESAlbum Claude Debussy : La mer et autres oeuvres orchestrales Label Brussels Philharmonic Recordings (BPR001) Année 2010
- 9h34JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur
Intermezzo en La Maj op 118 n°2 - pour pianoAlbum Volodos plays Brahms Label Sony Classical (88875130192) Année 2017
- 9h41FRANCIS POULENCcompositeur
Sonate pour hautbois et piano elegieAlbum Les nouveaux interprètes : François Leleux Label Harmonia Mundi
- 9h47Henry Ecclescompositeur
A new division upon the ground bass of ""John come and kiss me"" - pour violon et basse continueThéotime Langlois De Swarte : Violon, Thomas Dunford : LuthAlbum The Mad Lover Label Harmonia Mundi (902305DI) Année 2020
