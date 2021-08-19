Été Classique Matin
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h durant l'été
Jeudi 19 août 2021
2h 57mn

Le programme classique d'Anne Montaron : Britten, Purcell, Dowland, Berio ...

Notre Rose des vents nous mène au Nord-Ouest aujourd’hui avec Mauricio Kagel. Cap sur les Iles britanniques ! Beaucoup de vent et de pluie donc, et les musiques de Purcell, Dowland Hume, Britten, Berio (Cries of London…),Wagner et Nielsen. Nous irons même jusqu’aux Iles Féroé !

Les points cardinaux, © Getty

Une heure avec Kim Kashkashian

Kim Kashkashian enseigne à Boston (the New England Conservatory) l’alto et la musique de chambre.
Fidèle des plus grands festivals de musique de chambre, elle aime nouer des liens sur la durée avec ses partenaires de jeu ; cela se voit dans sa discographie.
Elle aime aussi naviguer entre le répertoire classique et la création.
La programmation d’aujourd’hui nous le montre avec des allers-retours entre Montsalvatge et Goubaïdoulina, Brahms et Paul Chihara...

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Die Stücke der Windrose (La rose des vents) : Nordwesten - pour orchestre de salon
    Mauricio Kagelcompositeur

    Die Stücke der Windrose (La rose des vents) : Nordwesten - pour orchestre de salon

    Michel Pozmanter : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Aleph
    Album Mauricio Kagel : Die Stücke der Windrose (intégrale) Label Evidence (EVCD030) Année 2016
  • 9h08
    Grand vent etrange surnaturel (version 1) - 0

    Grand vent etrange surnaturel (version 1)

    0
    Album Bruitage / Horreur / Vol II Label Rbbc (BBC CD 823) Année 1977
  • 9h09
    Galliard a 3 - arrangement pour viole de gambe et accordéon - MARIANNE MULLER
    Orlando Gibbonscompositeur

    Galliard a 3 - arrangement pour viole de gambe et accordéon

    Les inAttendus, Marianne Muller : Viole de gambe, Vincent Lhermet : Accordéon, Les Inattendus : auteur
    Album Poetical Humors Label Harmonia Mundi (902610DI) Année 2018
  • 9h10
    In darkness let me dwell - arrangement pour viole de gambe et accordéon - MARIANNE MULLER
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    In darkness let me dwell - arrangement pour viole de gambe et accordéon

    Les inAttendus, Marianne Muller : Viole de gambe, Vincent Lhermet : Accordéon, Les Inattendus : auteur
    Album Poetical Humors Label Harmonia Mundi (902610DI) Année 2018
  • 9h16
    5 Flower Songs op 47 : 1. To daffodils
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    5 Flower Songs op 47 : 1. To daffodils

    Leo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, Robert Herrick : auteur
    Album Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
  • 9h18
    5 Flower Songs op 47 : 2. The succession of the four sweet months
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    5 Flower Songs op 47 : 2. The succession of the four sweet months

    Leo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, Robert Herrick : auteur
    Album Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
  • 9h20
    5 Flower Songs op 47 : 3. Marsh flowers
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    5 Flower Songs op 47 : 3. Marsh flowers

    Leo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, George Crabbe : auteur
    Album Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
  • 9h22
    5 Flower Songs op 47 : 4. The evening primrose
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    5 Flower Songs op 47 : 4. The evening primrose

    Leo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, John Clare : auteur
    Album Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
  • 9h24
    5 Flower Songs op 47 : 5. Ballad of green broom
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    5 Flower Songs op 47 : 5. Ballad of green broom

    Leo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, Anonyme : auteur
    Album Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
  • 9h27
    Virgin queen, bobbing Joe - LES WITCHES
    Les Witches

    Virgin queen, bobbing Joe

    Odile Edouard : Violon, Claire Michon : Flûte à bec, Pascale Boquet : Luth, Sylvie Moquet, Freddy Eichelberger : Clavecin
    Album Nobody's jig Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA 502) Année 2001
  • 9h32
    Oedipus King of Thebes Z 583 : Music for a while (Acte III Sc 1) - PHILIPPE JAROUSSKY
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Oedipus King of Thebes Z 583 : Music for a while (Acte III Sc 1)

    Christina Pluhar : chef d'orchestre, Philippe Jaroussky : Contre-ténor, Gianluigi Trovesi : Clarinette, L'Arpeggiata
    Album Music for a While Label Erato (463375 0) Année 2014
  • 9h39
    Fantazia upon one note à 5 Z 745 - ATSUSHI SAKAI
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Fantazia upon one note à 5 Z 745

    Sit Fast, Atsushi Sakai : Dessus de viole, Isabelle Saint Yves : Dessus de viole, Ténor de viole, Thomas De Pierrefeu : Ténor de viole, Joshua Cheatham : Basse de viole, Nicholas Milne : Basse de viole, Christine Plubeau : Ténor de viole, Kaori Uemura : Ténor de viole
    Album Henry Purcell : Fantazias & In nomines Label Eloquentia (EL1549) Année 2011
  • 9h43
    Since from my dear astrea's sight - ALFRED DELLER
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Since from my dear astrea's sight

    Alfred Deller : Haute-contre, Wieland Kuijken : Basse, William Christie : Clavecin
    Album Music for a While Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 90249) Année 1978
  • 9h47
    A pavin - arrangement pour viole d'amour - GARTH KNOX
    Thomas Humecompositeur

    A pavin - arrangement pour viole d'amour

    Garth Knox : Viole, Garth Knox : auteur
    Album D'amore Label Ecm (476 6369) Année 2008
  • 9h55
    Cries of London : 1. These are the cries of London town - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella - LUCILE RICHARDOT
    Luciano Beriocompositeur

    Cries of London : 1. These are the cries of London town - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella

    Geoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
  • 9h56
    Cries of London : 2. Where are ye fair maids that have need of out trades - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella - LUCILE RICHARDOT
    Luciano Beriocompositeur

    Cries of London : 2. Where are ye fair maids that have need of out trades - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella

    Geoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
  • 9h57
    Cries of London : 3. Garlic, good garlic - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella - LUCILE RICHARDOT
    Luciano Beriocompositeur

    Cries of London : 3. Garlic, good garlic - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella

    Geoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
  • 9h59
    Cries of London : 4. These are the cries of London town - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella - LUCILE RICHARDOT
    Luciano Beriocompositeur

    Cries of London : 4. These are the cries of London town - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella

    Geoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
  • 10h00
    Cries of London : 5. These are the cries of London town - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella - LUCILE RICHARDOT
    Luciano Beriocompositeur

    Cries of London : 5. These are the cries of London town - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella

    Geoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
  • 10h02
    Cries of London : 6. Money, penny come to me - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella - LUCILE RICHARDOT
    Luciano Beriocompositeur

    Cries of London : 6. Money, penny come to me - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella

    Geoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
  • 10h05
    Cries of London : 7. Cry of Cries. Come money to me - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella - LUCILE RICHARDOT
    Luciano Beriocompositeur

    Cries of London : 7. Cry of Cries. Come money to me - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella

    Geoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
  • 10h08
    Beatles songs : 5. Michelle II - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette harpe violon alto violoncelle et contrebasse - LUCILE RICHARDOT
    Luciano Beriocompositeur, Luciano Berioauteur

    Beatles songs : 5. Michelle II - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette harpe violon alto violoncelle et contrebasse

    John Lennon : compositeur, Paul Mac Cartney : compositeur, Geoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Emanuelle Blessig : Flûte traversière, Ayumi Mori : Clarinette, Annabelle Jarre : Harpe, Marie Salvat : Violon, Francois Baldassare : Alto (instrument), Frederic Baldassare : Violoncelle, Marie-Amelie Clement : Contrebasse
    Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
  • 10h12
    Rosa dos ventos - ANAT COHEN & TRIO BRASILEIRO
    Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

    Rosa dos ventos

    Anat Cohen : Clarinette, Douglas Lora : Guitare, Dudu Maia : Bandolim (mandoline), Alexandre Lora : Percussions
    Album Rosa dos ventos Label Anzic Records (ANZ0057) Année 2017
  • 10h14
    Vent sur le causse Mejean
    Bernard Charonauteur

    Vent sur le causse Mejean

    Album Ambiances Radio France / Lozère 2 Label Radio France (CHARON17) Année 2009
  • 10h15
    I once loved a lass (Jig) - arrangement pour viole d'amour et violoncelle - GARTH KNOX
    Traditionnelcompositeur

    I once loved a lass (Jig) - arrangement pour viole d'amour et violoncelle

    Garth Knox : Viole, Agnes Vesterman : Violoncelle, Garth Knox : auteur, Agnes Vesterman : auteur
    Album D'amore Label Ecm (476 6369) Année 2008
  • 10h18
    Tristan et Isolde WWV 90 : Prélude (Acte III) (instrumental) - WOLFGANG WINDGASSEN
    Richard Wagnercompositeur

    Tristan et Isolde WWV 90 : Prélude (Acte III) (instrumental)

    Karl Boehm : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Bayreuth, Choeur Du Festival De Bayreuth, Wolfgang Windgassen : Ténor, Tristan, Martti Talvela : Basse (voix), Marke, Birgit Nilsson : Soprano, Isolde, Eberhard Wächter, Claude Heater : Ténor, Melot, Christa Ludwig : Mezzo-soprano, Brangäne, Gerd Nienstedt : Baryton-basse (voix), un barreur, Peter Schreier : Ténor, un marin, Erwin Wohlfahrt : Ténor, un berger
    Album Richard Wagner : Tristan et Isolde (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (419889-2) Année 1966
  • 10h22
    Tristan et Isolde WWV 90 : Mélodie de berger (Acte III) (instrumental) - WOLFGANG WINDGASSEN
    Richard Wagnercompositeur

    Tristan et Isolde WWV 90 : Mélodie de berger (Acte III) (instrumental)

    Karl Boehm : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Bayreuth, Choeur Du Festival De Bayreuth, Wolfgang Windgassen : Ténor, Tristan, Martti Talvela : Basse (voix), Marke, Birgit Nilsson : Soprano, Isolde, Eberhard Wächter, Claude Heater : Ténor, Melot, Christa Ludwig : Mezzo-soprano, Brangäne, Gerd Nienstedt : Baryton-basse (voix), un barreur, Peter Schreier : Ténor, un marin, Erwin Wohlfahrt : Ténor, un berger
    Album Richard Wagner : Tristan et Isolde (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (419889-2) Année 1966
  • 10h26
    Sr Ulick Burk - LES WITCHES
    Tradit Irlandecompositeur

    Sr Ulick Burk

    Les Witches, Pascale Boquet, Odile Edouard : Violon, Freddy Eichelberger, Claire Michon, Sylvie Moquet, Siobhan Armstrong : Harpe
    Album Lord Gallaway's delight / An excellent collection of dances and Gaelic laments Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA 534) Année 2012
  • 10h31
    Les feuiles du parasol chinois dansent dans le vent d'automne - TSAR TEH-YUN
    Tsar Teh-YunCithare

    Les feuiles du parasol chinois dansent dans le vent d'automne

    Album Chine/Master Tsar teh-yun/Maître du qin Label Vde-Gallo (VDE CD-1432-1433) Année 2014
  • 10h34
    Vent : arbres gémissants
    Bernard Charonauteur

    Vent : arbres gémissants

    Album Ambiances Radio France / Vent Label Radio France (CHARON23) Année 2009
  • 10h36
    Un voyage imaginaire aux iles Féroé : Ouverture rapsodique pour orchestre
    Carl Nielsencompositeur

    Un voyage imaginaire aux iles Féroé : Ouverture rapsodique pour orchestre

    Esa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Suédoise
    Album Esa Pekka Salonen dirige Carl Nielsen Label Sony (SK 53276) Année 1993
