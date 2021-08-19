Le programme classique d'Anne Montaron : Britten, Purcell, Dowland, Berio ...
Notre Rose des vents nous mène au Nord-Ouest aujourd’hui avec Mauricio Kagel. Cap sur les Iles britanniques ! Beaucoup de vent et de pluie donc, et les musiques de Purcell, Dowland Hume, Britten, Berio (Cries of London…),Wagner et Nielsen. Nous irons même jusqu’aux Iles Féroé !
Une heure avec Kim Kashkashian
Kim Kashkashian enseigne à Boston (the New England Conservatory) l’alto et la musique de chambre.
Fidèle des plus grands festivals de musique de chambre, elle aime nouer des liens sur la durée avec ses partenaires de jeu ; cela se voit dans sa discographie.
Elle aime aussi naviguer entre le répertoire classique et la création.
La programmation d’aujourd’hui nous le montre avec des allers-retours entre Montsalvatge et Goubaïdoulina, Brahms et Paul Chihara...
- 9h00Mauricio Kagelcompositeur
Die Stücke der Windrose (La rose des vents) : Nordwesten - pour orchestre de salonMichel Pozmanter : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble AlephAlbum Mauricio Kagel : Die Stücke der Windrose (intégrale) Label Evidence (EVCD030) Année 2016
- 9h08
Grand vent etrange surnaturel (version 1)0Album Bruitage / Horreur / Vol II Label Rbbc (BBC CD 823) Année 1977
- 9h09Orlando Gibbonscompositeur
Galliard a 3 - arrangement pour viole de gambe et accordéonLes inAttendus, Marianne Muller : Viole de gambe, Vincent Lhermet : Accordéon, Les Inattendus : auteurAlbum Poetical Humors Label Harmonia Mundi (902610DI) Année 2018
- 9h10John Dowlandcompositeur
In darkness let me dwell - arrangement pour viole de gambe et accordéonLes inAttendus, Marianne Muller : Viole de gambe, Vincent Lhermet : Accordéon, Les Inattendus : auteurAlbum Poetical Humors Label Harmonia Mundi (902610DI) Année 2018
- 9h16Benjamin Brittencompositeur
5 Flower Songs op 47 : 1. To daffodilsLeo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, Robert Herrick : auteurAlbum Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
- 9h18Benjamin Brittencompositeur
5 Flower Songs op 47 : 2. The succession of the four sweet monthsLeo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, Robert Herrick : auteurAlbum Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
- 9h20Benjamin Brittencompositeur
5 Flower Songs op 47 : 3. Marsh flowersLeo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, George Crabbe : auteurAlbum Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
- 9h22Benjamin Brittencompositeur
5 Flower Songs op 47 : 4. The evening primroseLeo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, John Clare : auteurAlbum Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
- 9h24Benjamin Brittencompositeur
5 Flower Songs op 47 : 5. Ballad of green broomLeo Warynski : chef d'orchestre, Les Metaboles, Anonyme : auteurAlbum Jardin féérique Label Nomadmusic (NMM065D) Année 2020
- 9h27Les Witches
Virgin queen, bobbing JoeOdile Edouard : Violon, Claire Michon : Flûte à bec, Pascale Boquet : Luth, Sylvie Moquet, Freddy Eichelberger : ClavecinAlbum Nobody's jig Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA 502) Année 2001
- 9h32Henry Purcellcompositeur
Oedipus King of Thebes Z 583 : Music for a while (Acte III Sc 1)Christina Pluhar : chef d'orchestre, Philippe Jaroussky : Contre-ténor, Gianluigi Trovesi : Clarinette, L'ArpeggiataAlbum Music for a While Label Erato (463375 0) Année 2014
- 9h39Henry Purcellcompositeur
Fantazia upon one note à 5 Z 745Sit Fast, Atsushi Sakai : Dessus de viole, Isabelle Saint Yves : Dessus de viole, Ténor de viole, Thomas De Pierrefeu : Ténor de viole, Joshua Cheatham : Basse de viole, Nicholas Milne : Basse de viole, Christine Plubeau : Ténor de viole, Kaori Uemura : Ténor de violeAlbum Henry Purcell : Fantazias & In nomines Label Eloquentia (EL1549) Année 2011
- 9h43Henry Purcellcompositeur
Since from my dear astrea's sightAlfred Deller : Haute-contre, Wieland Kuijken : Basse, William Christie : ClavecinAlbum Music for a While Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 90249) Année 1978
- 9h47Thomas Humecompositeur
A pavin - arrangement pour viole d'amourGarth Knox : Viole, Garth Knox : auteurAlbum D'amore Label Ecm (476 6369) Année 2008
- 9h55Luciano Beriocompositeur
Cries of London : 1. These are the cries of London town - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappellaGeoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
- 9h56Luciano Beriocompositeur
Cries of London : 2. Where are ye fair maids that have need of out trades - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappellaGeoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
- 9h57Luciano Beriocompositeur
Cries of London : 3. Garlic, good garlic - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappellaGeoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
- 9h59Luciano Beriocompositeur
Cries of London : 4. These are the cries of London town - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappellaGeoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
- 10h00Luciano Beriocompositeur
Cries of London : 5. These are the cries of London town - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappellaGeoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
- 10h02Luciano Beriocompositeur
Cries of London : 6. Money, penny come to me - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappellaGeoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
- 10h05Luciano Beriocompositeur
Cries of London : 7. Cry of Cries. Come money to me - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappellaGeoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
- 10h08Luciano Beriocompositeur, Luciano Berioauteur
Beatles songs : 5. Michelle II - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette harpe violon alto violoncelle et contrebasseJohn Lennon : compositeur, Paul Mac Cartney : compositeur, Geoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Emanuelle Blessig : Flûte traversière, Ayumi Mori : Clarinette, Annabelle Jarre : Harpe, Marie Salvat : Violon, Francois Baldassare : Alto (instrument), Frederic Baldassare : Violoncelle, Marie-Amelie Clement : ContrebasseAlbum Berio To Sing Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902647) Année 2021
- 10h12Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
Rosa dos ventosAnat Cohen : Clarinette, Douglas Lora : Guitare, Dudu Maia : Bandolim (mandoline), Alexandre Lora : PercussionsAlbum Rosa dos ventos Label Anzic Records (ANZ0057) Année 2017
- 10h14Bernard Charonauteur
Vent sur le causse MejeanAlbum Ambiances Radio France / Lozère 2 Label Radio France (CHARON17) Année 2009
- 10h15Traditionnelcompositeur
I once loved a lass (Jig) - arrangement pour viole d'amour et violoncelleGarth Knox : Viole, Agnes Vesterman : Violoncelle, Garth Knox : auteur, Agnes Vesterman : auteurAlbum D'amore Label Ecm (476 6369) Année 2008
- 10h18Richard Wagnercompositeur
Tristan et Isolde WWV 90 : Prélude (Acte III) (instrumental)Karl Boehm : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Bayreuth, Choeur Du Festival De Bayreuth, Wolfgang Windgassen : Ténor, Tristan, Martti Talvela : Basse (voix), Marke, Birgit Nilsson : Soprano, Isolde, Eberhard Wächter, Claude Heater : Ténor, Melot, Christa Ludwig : Mezzo-soprano, Brangäne, Gerd Nienstedt : Baryton-basse (voix), un barreur, Peter Schreier : Ténor, un marin, Erwin Wohlfahrt : Ténor, un bergerAlbum Richard Wagner : Tristan et Isolde (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (419889-2) Année 1966
- 10h22Richard Wagnercompositeur
Tristan et Isolde WWV 90 : Mélodie de berger (Acte III) (instrumental)Karl Boehm : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Bayreuth, Choeur Du Festival De Bayreuth, Wolfgang Windgassen : Ténor, Tristan, Martti Talvela : Basse (voix), Marke, Birgit Nilsson : Soprano, Isolde, Eberhard Wächter, Claude Heater : Ténor, Melot, Christa Ludwig : Mezzo-soprano, Brangäne, Gerd Nienstedt : Baryton-basse (voix), un barreur, Peter Schreier : Ténor, un marin, Erwin Wohlfahrt : Ténor, un bergerAlbum Richard Wagner : Tristan et Isolde (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (419889-2) Année 1966
- 10h26Tradit Irlandecompositeur
Sr Ulick BurkLes Witches, Pascale Boquet, Odile Edouard : Violon, Freddy Eichelberger, Claire Michon, Sylvie Moquet, Siobhan Armstrong : HarpeAlbum Lord Gallaway's delight / An excellent collection of dances and Gaelic laments Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA 534) Année 2012
- 10h31Tsar Teh-YunCithare
Les feuiles du parasol chinois dansent dans le vent d'automneAlbum Chine/Master Tsar teh-yun/Maître du qin Label Vde-Gallo (VDE CD-1432-1433) Année 2014
- 10h34Bernard Charonauteur
Vent : arbres gémissantsAlbum Ambiances Radio France / Vent Label Radio France (CHARON23) Année 2009
- 10h36Carl Nielsencompositeur
Un voyage imaginaire aux iles Féroé : Ouverture rapsodique pour orchestreEsa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio SuédoiseAlbum Esa Pekka Salonen dirige Carl Nielsen Label Sony (SK 53276) Année 1993
- Anne MontaronProduction
- Dorothée GollProduction