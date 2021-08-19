Le programme classique d'Anne Montaron : Britten, Purcell, Dowland, Berio ...

Luciano Berio compositeur

Cries of London : 2. Where are ye fair maids that have need of out trades - à 8 voix / pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella

Geoffroy Jourdain : chef d'orchestre, Les Cris De Paris, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Cecile Larroche : Soprano, Amandine Trenc : Soprano, Judith Derouin : Soprano, Cecile Banquey : Mezzo-soprano, Constantin Goubet : Ténor, Ryan Veillet : Ténor, Virgile Ancely : Baryton-basse (voix), Geoffroy Buffière : Baryton-basse (voix)