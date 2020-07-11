Le programme classique d'Anne-Charlotte Rémond : Handel, Massenet, Tchaikovski, Mozart..."Juste avant la fête"
"Nous sommes bien installés dans le mois de juillet à présent, et se profile à l'horizon la première grande fête, le 14 juillet. Ou plutôt la deuxième fête puisque l'été commence avec la Fête de la Musique. Mais bon, sur France Musique, c'est tous les jours la Fête de la Musique !..." A.-C. Rémond
"Quoiqu'il en soit, pour notre programme de samedi matin de "juste avant la fête", je vous propose, un petit air… de fête (et avec 6 fois le mot fête en 25 secondes, vous aurez compris que le champ lexical de ce matin sera très… homogène !)" Anne-Charlotte Rémond
♫Programme été classique...
♪George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) :Musique pour les Feux d'artifice Royaux. Ouverture. Bourrée. La Réjouissance. Ensemble Zefiro, direction Alfredo Bernardini – Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 88697367912
♪Jules Massenet (1842-1912) :Cendrillon Acte I. Trio Mme de la Haltière, Noémie, Dorothée "Faites-vous très belles". Jane Berbié, mezzo-soprano, Teresa Cahill, soprano, Elizabeth Bainbridge, mezzo-soprano, Philiharmonia Orchestra, direction Julius Redel – Label CBS M2K 79323
♪Jules Massenet (1842-1912) :Cendrillon Acte I. Air de la fée "Ah ! douce enfant". Patricia Petibon, soprano, Choeur et Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon, direction Yves Abel – Label Decca 475090-2
♪Piotr Illitch Tchaikovski (1840-1893) :Le Lac des Cygnes Op. 20 (Acte I) Valse. Orchestre Symphonique d'État de Russie, direction Evgeny Svetlanov– Label Melodiya 1002480
♪Frédéric Toulmouche (1850-1909) / Maurice Ordonneau (1854-1916) & Fernand Beissier (1858-1936) :La Saint Valentin (1895) Le flirt.Caroline Meng, mezzo-soprano. Quatuor Giardini (transcription pour quatuor avec piano d’Alexandre Dratwicki) – Label Alpha 244
♪Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) :Don Giovanni Acte I. Finale. Eberhard Waechter, Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei, Leporello, Graziella Scuitti, Zerlina, Philharmonia Orchestra, direction Carlo Maria Giulini – Label Warner 0825646994052
♪Charles Ives (1874-1954) :Three Places in New England II. Putnam's Camp, Redding, Connecticut. Orchestre de San Francisco, direction Michael Tilson Thomas – Label RCA 09026 63703 2
♪John Philip Sousa (1854-1932) :Marche du Washington Post. Fine Arts Brass Ensemble – Label Saydisc CD-SDL 381
♪Claude Debussy (1862-1918) :Préludes 2e livre. Feux d'artifice. Robert Casadesus, piano – Label Sony 1907585365223
♪Édouard Lalo (1823-1892) :Namouna. Suite. Parades de foire, Danse de Namouna, Fête foraine. Orchestre National de l'ORTF, direction Jean Martinon – Label DGG 437371-2
♪Déodat de Séverac (1872-1921) :En Languedoc: V. Le jour de la foire, au mas. Jordi Maso, piano – Label Naxos 8.555855
♪Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971) :Petrouchka. 4e tableau La Foire du Mardi-Gras. Orchestre Symphonique de Boston, direction Seiji Ozawa – Label BMG 09026633112
♪Sergueï Rachmaninov (1873-1943) :Étude-tableau op 39 n°4 "La Foire". Yuja Wang, piano – Label DGG 479 0052
♪Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) :Don Giovanni K. 527- Acte II. Sc 5. Eberhard Wächter, Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei, Leporello, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Donna Elvira, Gottlob Frick, le Commandeur, Philharmonia Orchestra, direction Carlo Maria Giulini – Label Warner 0825646994052
♪Claude Debussy (1862-1918) :Nocturnes. II. Fêtes. Orchestre Symphonique de Detroit, direction Paul Paray – Label Mercury MERC 434306-2
♪George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) :Musique pour les Feux d'artifice Royaux. Ouverture. Bourrée. La Réjouissance. Ensemble Zefiro, direction Alfredo Bernardini – Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 88697367912
♪Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971) :Feu d'artifice, Op. 4. Fantaisie pour Orchestre. Orchestre de la Columbia, direction Igor Stravinsky – Label Sony 88875026162-49
- 9h01Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite n°1 en Fa Maj hwv 318 : OuvertureAnton Steck : chef d'orchestre, Concerto KölnAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Water music Label Berlin Classics (BECL 0016172BC) Année 2008
- 9h04Jules Massenetcompositeur
Cendrillon : Faites-vous très belles (Acte I) Trio Madame de la Haltière Noémie DorothéeJulius Rudel : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Teresa Cahill : Soprano, Elizabeth Bainbridge : Soprano, Jane Berbie : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Cendrillon (intégrale) Label Cbs (M2K 79323) Année 1979
- 9h07Jules Massenetcompositeur
Cendrillon : Prenez un maintien gracieux (Acte I) Trio Madame de la Haltière Noémie DorothéeJulius Rudel : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Jane Berbie : Mezzo-soprano, Teresa Cahill : Soprano, Elizabeth Bainbridge : SopranoAlbum Cendrillon (intégrale) Label Cbs (M2K 79323) Année 1979
- 9h08Jules Massenetcompositeur
Cendrillon : Madame ce sont les modistes (Acte I) Trio Madame de la Haltière Noémie Dorothée et choeurJulius Rudel : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Jane Berbie : Mezzo-soprano, Teresa Cahill : Soprano, Elizabeth Bainbridge : SopranoAlbum Cendrillon (intégrale) Label Cbs (M2K 79323) Année 1979
- 9h08Jules Massenetcompositeur
Cendrillon : Ah douce enfant ta plainte légère (Acte I) Air de la FéeYves Abel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon, Patricia Petibon : SopranoAlbum Patricia Petibon : French touch Label Decca (475090-2) Année 2003
- 9h17Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Le lac des cygnes : 2. Valse (Acte I)Evgueni Svetlanov : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique D'Etat De RussieAlbum Anthology of Russian Symphonic Music : Vol 1 / CDS 28 29 et 30 Label Melodiya (1002480) Année 2017
- 9h25Frederic Toulmouchecompositeur
La Saint-Valentin : Le flirt ô passe-temps charmant (Acte I) Couplets du flirtQuatuor Giardini, Caroline Meng : Voix, Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Il était une fois Label Alpha (alpha244) Année 2016
- 9h27Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni K 527 : Riposate vezzose ragazze (Acte I Sc 5) Don Giovanni Leporello Masto ZerlinaCarlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello, Piero Cappuccilli : Basse (voix), Masetto, Graziella Sciutti : Soprano, ZerlinaAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
- 9h29Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni K 527 : Venite pur avanti (Acte I Sc 5) Don Giovanni Donna Anna Donna Elvira Don Ottavio LeporelloCarlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Donna Anna, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Soprano, Donna Elvira, Luigi Alva : Ténor, Don Ottavio, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), LeporelloAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
- 9h30Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni K 527 : Ricominciate il suono (Acte I Sc 5) Don Giovanni Leporello Donna Elvira Donna Anna Don Ottavio Masetto ZerlinaCarlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Donna Anna, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Soprano, Donna Elvira, Luigi Alva : Ténor, Don Ottavio, Piero Cappuccilli : Basse (voix), Masetto, Graziella Sciutti : Soprano, ZerlinaAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
- 9h34Charles Ivescompositeur
Three places in New England : Putnam's camp Redding Connecticut - pour orchestreMichael Tilson-Thomas : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San FranciscoAlbum Charles Ives : An American journey Label Rca (09026 63703 2) Année 2002
- 9h39John Philip Sousacompositeur
Washington post marchFine Arts Brass Ensemble, Bryan Allen : Trompette, Richard Sandland : Tuba, Andy Culshaw : Trompette, Stephen Roberts : Cor, Simon Hogg : Trombone, Stephen Roberts : auteurAlbum The lighter side of Fine Arts Brass Ensemble Label Saydisc (CD-SDL 381) Année 1990
- 9h42Claude Debussycompositeur
Préludes pour piano Livre II L 131 (123) : 12. Feux d'artificesRobert Casadesus : PianoAlbum Robert Casadesus : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 23 Label Sony Classical (1907585365223) Année 2019
- 9h46Edouard Lalocompositeur
Namouna : Rapsodie n°1 : Parade de foire - pour orchestreJean Martinon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de l'ORTFAlbum Bizet et Lalo : Oeuvres orchestrales et concerto Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (437371-2)
- 9h55Déodat de Séveraccompositeur
En Languedoc (Loin des villes) : Le jour de la foire au masJordi Maso : PianoAlbum Deodat de Severac : Musique pour piano Label Naxos (8.555855) Année 2004
- 10h01Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Tempo giustoSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : PianoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
- 10h02Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse des nounousSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : PianoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
- 10h05Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse du paysan et de l'oursSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : PianoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
- 10h06Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse des tziganesSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : PianoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
- 10h07Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse des cochers et des palefreniersSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : PianoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
- 10h09Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Les déguisésSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : PianoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
- 10h11Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : La bagarre (Le Maure et Petrouchka)Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : PianoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
- 10h11Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : La mort de PetrouchkaSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : PianoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
- 10h13Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Le fantôme de PetrouchkaSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : PianoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
- 10h15Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
9 études-tableaux op 39 : Etude-tableau en si min op 39 n°4 - pour pianoYuja Wang : PianoAlbum Fantasia / Yuja Wang interprète des bis Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (479 0052) Année 2012
- 10h18Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni K 527 : Gia la mensa è preparata (Acte II Sc 5) Don Giovanni LeporelloCarlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), LeporelloAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
- 10h22Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni K 527 : L'ultima prova dell'amor mio (Acte II Sc 5) Donna Elvira Don Giovanni LeporelloCarlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Soprano, Donna ElviraAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
- 10h24Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni K 527 : Che grido è questo mai (Acte II Sc 5) Don Giovanni LeporelloCarlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), LeporelloAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
- 10h26Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni K 527 : Don Giovanni a cenar teco (Acte II Sc 5) Don Giovanni le Commandeur Leporello et choeurCarlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Choeur Philharmonia, Roberto Benaglio, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello, Gottlob Frick : Basse (voix), Le CommandeurAlbum Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
- Anne-Charlotte RémondProduction
- Thomas JostRéalisation