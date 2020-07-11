Été Classique Matin
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12hMusique classique
Samedi 11 juillet 2020
1h 58mn

Le programme classique d'Anne-Charlotte Rémond : Handel, Massenet, Tchaikovski, Mozart..."Juste avant la fête"

"Nous sommes bien installés dans le mois de juillet à présent, et se profile à l'horizon la première grande fête, le 14 juillet. Ou plutôt la deuxième fête puisque l'été commence avec la Fête de la Musique. Mais bon, sur France Musique, c'est tous les jours la Fête de la Musique !..." A.-C. Rémond

Le programme classique d'Anne-Charlotte Rémond : Handel, Massenet, Tchaikovski, Mozart..."Juste avant la fête"
Feu d'artifice au Palais de Westminster sur la Tamise à Londres (GB), © ceetiz.fr

"Quoiqu'il en soit, pour notre programme de samedi matin de "juste avant la fête", je vous propose, un petit air… de fête (et avec 6 fois le mot fête en 25 secondes, vous aurez compris que le champ lexical de ce matin sera  très… homogène !)" Anne-Charlotte Rémond

♫Programme été classique... 

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h01
    Suite n°1 en Fa Maj hwv 318 : Ouverture
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite n°1 en Fa Maj hwv 318 : Ouverture

    Anton Steck : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Water music Label Berlin Classics (BECL 0016172BC) Année 2008
  • 9h04
    Cendrillon : Faites-vous très belles (Acte I) Trio Madame de la Haltière Noémie Dorothée - TERESA CAHILL
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Cendrillon : Faites-vous très belles (Acte I) Trio Madame de la Haltière Noémie Dorothée

    Julius Rudel : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Teresa Cahill : Soprano, Elizabeth Bainbridge : Soprano, Jane Berbie : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Cendrillon (intégrale) Label Cbs (M2K 79323) Année 1979
  • 9h07
    Cendrillon : Prenez un maintien gracieux (Acte I) Trio Madame de la Haltière Noémie Dorothée - JANE BERBIE
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Cendrillon : Prenez un maintien gracieux (Acte I) Trio Madame de la Haltière Noémie Dorothée

    Julius Rudel : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Jane Berbie : Mezzo-soprano, Teresa Cahill : Soprano, Elizabeth Bainbridge : Soprano
    Album Cendrillon (intégrale) Label Cbs (M2K 79323) Année 1979
  • 9h08
    Cendrillon : Madame ce sont les modistes (Acte I) Trio Madame de la Haltière Noémie Dorothée et choeur - JANE BERBIE
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Cendrillon : Madame ce sont les modistes (Acte I) Trio Madame de la Haltière Noémie Dorothée et choeur

    Julius Rudel : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Jane Berbie : Mezzo-soprano, Teresa Cahill : Soprano, Elizabeth Bainbridge : Soprano
    Album Cendrillon (intégrale) Label Cbs (M2K 79323) Année 1979
  • 9h08
    Cendrillon : Ah douce enfant ta plainte légère (Acte I) Air de la Fée - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Cendrillon : Ah douce enfant ta plainte légère (Acte I) Air de la Fée

    Yves Abel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon, Patricia Petibon : Soprano
    Album Patricia Petibon : French touch Label Decca (475090-2) Année 2003
  • 9h17
    Le lac des cygnes : 2. Valse (Acte I)
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Le lac des cygnes : 2. Valse (Acte I)

    Evgueni Svetlanov : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique D'Etat De Russie
    Album Anthology of Russian Symphonic Music : Vol 1 / CDS 28 29 et 30 Label Melodiya (1002480) Année 2017
  • 9h25
    La Saint-Valentin : Le flirt ô passe-temps charmant (Acte I) Couplets du flirt - CAROLINE MENG
    Frederic Toulmouchecompositeur

    La Saint-Valentin : Le flirt ô passe-temps charmant (Acte I) Couplets du flirt

    Quatuor Giardini, Caroline Meng : Voix, Mezzo-soprano
    Album Il était une fois Label Alpha (alpha244) Année 2016
  • 9h27
    Don Giovanni K 527 : Riposate vezzose ragazze (Acte I Sc 5) Don Giovanni Leporello Masto Zerlina - EBERHARD WACHTER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Riposate vezzose ragazze (Acte I Sc 5) Don Giovanni Leporello Masto Zerlina

    Carlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello, Piero Cappuccilli : Basse (voix), Masetto, Graziella Sciutti : Soprano, Zerlina
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
  • 9h29
    Don Giovanni K 527 : Venite pur avanti (Acte I Sc 5) Don Giovanni Donna Anna Donna Elvira Don Ottavio Leporello - EBERHARD WACHTER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Venite pur avanti (Acte I Sc 5) Don Giovanni Donna Anna Donna Elvira Don Ottavio Leporello

    Carlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Donna Anna, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Soprano, Donna Elvira, Luigi Alva : Ténor, Don Ottavio, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
  • 9h30
    Don Giovanni K 527 : Ricominciate il suono (Acte I Sc 5) Don Giovanni Leporello Donna Elvira Donna Anna Don Ottavio Masetto Zerlina - EBERHARD WACHTER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Ricominciate il suono (Acte I Sc 5) Don Giovanni Leporello Donna Elvira Donna Anna Don Ottavio Masetto Zerlina

    Carlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Donna Anna, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Soprano, Donna Elvira, Luigi Alva : Ténor, Don Ottavio, Piero Cappuccilli : Basse (voix), Masetto, Graziella Sciutti : Soprano, Zerlina
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
  • 9h34
    Three places in New England : Putnam's camp Redding Connecticut - pour orchestre
    Charles Ivescompositeur

    Three places in New England : Putnam's camp Redding Connecticut - pour orchestre

    Michael Tilson-Thomas : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco
    Album Charles Ives : An American journey Label Rca (09026 63703 2) Année 2002
  • 9h39
    Washington post march - FINE ARTS BRASS ENSEMBLE
    John Philip Sousacompositeur

    Washington post march

    Fine Arts Brass Ensemble, Bryan Allen : Trompette, Richard Sandland : Tuba, Andy Culshaw : Trompette, Stephen Roberts : Cor, Simon Hogg : Trombone, Stephen Roberts : auteur
    Album The lighter side of Fine Arts Brass Ensemble Label Saydisc (CD-SDL 381) Année 1990
  • 9h42
    Préludes pour piano Livre II L 131 (123) : 12. Feux d'artifices - ROBERT CASADESUS
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Préludes pour piano Livre II L 131 (123) : 12. Feux d'artifices

    Robert Casadesus : Piano
    Album Robert Casadesus : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 23 Label Sony Classical (1907585365223) Année 2019
  • 9h46
    Namouna : Rapsodie n°1 : Parade de foire - pour orchestre
    Edouard Lalocompositeur

    Namouna : Rapsodie n°1 : Parade de foire - pour orchestre

    Jean Martinon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de l'ORTF
    Album Bizet et Lalo : Oeuvres orchestrales et concerto Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (437371-2)
  • 9h55
    En Languedoc (Loin des villes) : Le jour de la foire au mas - JORDI MASO
    Déodat de Séveraccompositeur

    En Languedoc (Loin des villes) : Le jour de la foire au mas

    Jordi Maso : Piano
    Album Deodat de Severac : Musique pour piano Label Naxos (8.555855) Année 2004
  • 10h01
    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Tempo giusto - MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Tempo giusto

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : Piano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
  • 10h02
    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse des nounous - MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse des nounous

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : Piano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
  • 10h05
    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse du paysan et de l'ours - MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse du paysan et de l'ours

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : Piano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
  • 10h06
    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse des tziganes - MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse des tziganes

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : Piano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
  • 10h07
    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse des cochers et des palefreniers - MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Danse des cochers et des palefreniers

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : Piano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
  • 10h09
    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Les déguisés - MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Les déguisés

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : Piano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
  • 10h11
    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : La bagarre (Le Maure et Petrouchka) - MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : La bagarre (Le Maure et Petrouchka)

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : Piano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
  • 10h11
    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : La mort de Petrouchka - MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : La mort de Petrouchka

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : Piano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
  • 10h13
    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Le fantôme de Petrouchka - MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka : 4ème tableau : Le fantôme de Petrouchka

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Michael Tilson Thomas : Piano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka Le sacre du printemps et Feu d'artifice Label Bmg (Distr) (09026633112) Année 1999
  • 10h15
    9 études-tableaux op 39 : Etude-tableau en si min op 39 n°4 - pour piano - YUJA WANG
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    9 études-tableaux op 39 : Etude-tableau en si min op 39 n°4 - pour piano

    Yuja Wang : Piano
    Album Fantasia / Yuja Wang interprète des bis Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (479 0052) Année 2012
  • 10h18
    Don Giovanni K 527 : Gia la mensa è preparata (Acte II Sc 5) Don Giovanni Leporello - EBERHARD WACHTER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Gia la mensa è preparata (Acte II Sc 5) Don Giovanni Leporello

    Carlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
  • 10h22
    Don Giovanni K 527 : L'ultima prova dell'amor mio (Acte II Sc 5) Donna Elvira Don Giovanni Leporello - EBERHARD WACHTER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni K 527 : L'ultima prova dell'amor mio (Acte II Sc 5) Donna Elvira Don Giovanni Leporello

    Carlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Soprano, Donna Elvira
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
  • 10h24
    Don Giovanni K 527 : Che grido è questo mai (Acte II Sc 5) Don Giovanni Leporello - EBERHARD WACHTER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Che grido è questo mai (Acte II Sc 5) Don Giovanni Leporello

    Carlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
  • 10h26
    Don Giovanni K 527 : Don Giovanni a cenar teco (Acte II Sc 5) Don Giovanni le Commandeur Leporello et choeur - ROBERTO BENAGLIO
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Don Giovanni a cenar teco (Acte II Sc 5) Don Giovanni le Commandeur Leporello et choeur

    Carlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Choeur Philharmonia, Roberto Benaglio, Eberhard Wachter : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei : Basse (voix), Leporello, Gottlob Frick : Basse (voix), Le Commandeur
    Album Don Giovanni K 527 Label Warner Classics (0825646994052)
