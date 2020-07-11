Le programme classique d'Anne-Charlotte Rémond : Handel, Massenet, Tchaikovski, Mozart..."Juste avant la fête"

"Nous sommes bien installés dans le mois de juillet à présent, et se profile à l'horizon la première grande fête, le 14 juillet. Ou plutôt la deuxième fête puisque l'été commence avec la Fête de la Musique. Mais bon, sur France Musique, c'est tous les jours la Fête de la Musique !..." A.-C. Rémond

"Quoiqu'il en soit, pour notre programme de samedi matin de "juste avant la fête", je vous propose, un petit air… de fête (et avec 6 fois le mot fête en 25 secondes, vous aurez compris que le champ lexical de ce matin sera très… homogène !)" Anne-Charlotte Rémond

à lire aussi article Journée des droits des femmes : Le choix d'Anne-Charlotte Rémond

♫Programme été classique...

♪George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) :Musique pour les Feux d'artifice Royaux. Ouverture. Bourrée. La Réjouissance. Ensemble Zefiro, direction Alfredo Bernardini – Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 88697367912

♪Jules Massenet (1842-1912) :Cendrillon Acte I. Trio Mme de la Haltière, Noémie, Dorothée "Faites-vous très belles". Jane Berbié, mezzo-soprano, Teresa Cahill, soprano, Elizabeth Bainbridge, mezzo-soprano, Philiharmonia Orchestra, direction Julius Redel – Label CBS M2K 79323

♪Jules Massenet (1842-1912) :Cendrillon Acte I. Air de la fée "Ah ! douce enfant". Patricia Petibon, soprano, Choeur et Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon, direction Yves Abel – Label Decca 475090-2

♪Piotr Illitch Tchaikovski (1840-1893) :Le Lac des Cygnes Op. 20 (Acte I) Valse. Orchestre Symphonique d'État de Russie, direction Evgeny Svetlanov– Label Melodiya 1002480

♪Frédéric Toulmouche (1850-1909) / Maurice Ordonneau (1854-1916) & Fernand Beissier (1858-1936) :La Saint Valentin (1895) Le flirt.Caroline Meng, mezzo-soprano. Quatuor Giardini (transcription pour quatuor avec piano d’Alexandre Dratwicki) – Label Alpha 244

♪Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) :Don Giovanni Acte I. Finale. Eberhard Waechter, Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei, Leporello, Graziella Scuitti, Zerlina, Philharmonia Orchestra, direction Carlo Maria Giulini – Label Warner 0825646994052

♪Charles Ives (1874-1954) :Three Places in New England II. Putnam's Camp, Redding, Connecticut. Orchestre de San Francisco, direction Michael Tilson Thomas – Label RCA 09026 63703 2

♪John Philip Sousa (1854-1932) :Marche du Washington Post. Fine Arts Brass Ensemble – Label Saydisc CD-SDL 381

♪Claude Debussy (1862-1918) :Préludes 2e livre. Feux d'artifice. Robert Casadesus, piano – Label Sony 1907585365223

♪Édouard Lalo (1823-1892) :Namouna. Suite. Parades de foire, Danse de Namouna, Fête foraine. Orchestre National de l'ORTF, direction Jean Martinon – Label DGG 437371-2

♪Déodat de Séverac (1872-1921) :En Languedoc: V. Le jour de la foire, au mas. Jordi Maso, piano – Label Naxos 8.555855

♪Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971) :Petrouchka. 4e tableau La Foire du Mardi-Gras. Orchestre Symphonique de Boston, direction Seiji Ozawa – Label BMG 09026633112

♪Sergueï Rachmaninov (1873-1943) :Étude-tableau op 39 n°4 "La Foire". Yuja Wang, piano – Label DGG 479 0052

♪Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) :Don Giovanni K. 527- Acte II. Sc 5. Eberhard Wächter, Don Giovanni, Giuseppe Taddei, Leporello, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Donna Elvira, Gottlob Frick, le Commandeur, Philharmonia Orchestra, direction Carlo Maria Giulini – Label Warner 0825646994052

♪Claude Debussy (1862-1918) :Nocturnes. II. Fêtes. Orchestre Symphonique de Detroit, direction Paul Paray – Label Mercury MERC 434306-2

♪George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) :Musique pour les Feux d'artifice Royaux. Ouverture. Bourrée. La Réjouissance. Ensemble Zefiro, direction Alfredo Bernardini – Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 88697367912

à réécouter émission Musicopolis Stravinsky à Paris en 1913 (4/5)

♪Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971) :Feu d'artifice, Op. 4. Fantaisie pour Orchestre. Orchestre de la Columbia, direction Igor Stravinsky – Label Sony 88875026162-49