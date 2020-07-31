Le programme classique de Charlotte Landru-Chandès : Poulenc, Schubert, Mozart...
Aujourd'hui, une programmation "ad libitum", avec de grands noms comme Poulenc, Schubert, Mozart... Nous entendrons aussi la musique de Lecocq, Mole ou encore Arriaga... et bien d'autres !
Programmation musicale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Trio en Mi Bémol Maj K 498 pour clarinette alto et piano : Menuetto
Aldo Ciccolini (piano) Henri Druant (clarinette) RogerLepauw (alto)
Label : EMI CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Les noces de Figaro K 492 : Non so più cosa son cosa faccio (Acte I) Air de Cherubino
MarianneCrebassa (soprano)
Orchestre du Mozarteum de Salzbourg
MarcMinkowski (direction)
Label : ERATO
Joseph Haydn
Concerto en Ut Maj HOB VIIb : 1 : Moderato - pour violoncelle et orchestre
Jacqueline du Prè (violoncelle)
Orchestre de Chambre Anglais
Daniel Barenboim (direction)
Label : EMi
Francis Poulenc
Sonate FP 143 : Allegro - tempo di marcia - pour violoncelle et piano
Jean Guihen Queyras (violoncelle) AlexandreTharaud (piano)
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI
Francis Poulenc
Concerto FP 146 : Allegretto - pour piano et orchestre
François René Duchable (piano)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Rotterdam
James Colon (direction)
Label : ERATO
Charlie Mole
Importance of being earnest front titles
Geoff Alexander (direction)
Label : MILAN
Benjamin Britten
5 Flower Songs op 47 : 5. Ballad of green broom
Les Métaboles
LeoWarynski (chef de chœur)
Label : NOMADMUSIC
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Trio avec piano en Ré Maj op 1 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro
DaishinKashimoto (violon) ZviPlesser (violoncelle) EricLe Sage (piano)
Label : ALPHA
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Théodora HWV 68 : With darkness deep as my woe (Acte II Sc 2) Air de Théodora
Lorraine Hunt (soprano)
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra
Nicholas Mac Gegan (direction)
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI
Alexandre Borodine
Quatuor a cordes nº2 en Re Maj : Notturno
Quatuor de Bruxelles
Label : RICERCAR
Alexandre Scriabine
Prélude en ut dièse min pour la main gauche op 9 n°1
Maxime Zecchini (piano)
Label : AD VITAM RECORDS
Philippe Hersant
3 poèmes d'Eichendorff : Der Soldat
Mathieu Romano
Ensemble Aedes
Label : ELOQUENTIA
Johannes Brahms
Chants tziganes op 112b pour chœur et piano : Nr. 2 rote rosenknopsen
Alain Planes (piano)
Chœur de Chambre du Rias de Berlin
MarcusCreed (direction)
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI
Ernest Chausson
Concert pour violon piano et quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 21: 4. Finale : Très animé
IsabelleFaust (violon) AlexanderMelnikov (piano)
Quatuor Salagon
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI
Franz Schubert
Fahrt zum hades D 526
MatthiasGoerne (baryton) ElisabethLeonskaja (piano)
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI
Jean Sibelius
Le chant du printemps op 16
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
SakariOramo (direction)
Label : CHANDOS
Edouard Grieg
Marche des Norvégiens op 54 n°2
EmmanuelleBertrand (violoncelle) PascalAmoyel (piano)
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI
Charles Lecocq
La fille de Madame Angot : Pour être fort on se rassemble (Acte I) Duo
MadyMesple (soprano) BernardSonclair (ténor)
La fille de Madame Angot : Eh eh nous effarouchons les tourtereaux (Acte I)
MichelRoux (baryton) GérardChapuis (basse) BernardSinclair (ténor)
Orchestre du Théâtre National de L’Opéra Comique
DoussardJean (direction)
Label : PARLOPHONE
Camille Saint Saens
Sonate en Mi bémol Maj op 167 : Allegretto
PierreGenisson (clarinette) DavidBismuth (piano)
Label : APARTE
Jean Philippe Rameau
Hippolyte et Aricie : chaconne
VéroniqueGens (soprano)
Les Talens Lyriques
ChristopheRousset (direction)
Label : VIRGIN CLASSICS
Juan Crisostomo Arriaga
Herminie : Mais sur cette arène guerrière (Air d'Herminie)
VéroniqueGens (soprano)
Les Talens Lyriques
ChristopheRousset (direction)
Label : VIRGIN CLASSICS
Enrique Granados
Suite orientale : Serenata / Marcha oriental - pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique de Barcelone
PabloGonzales (direction)
Label : NAXOS
- 9h00WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZARTcompositeur
Trio en Mi Bémol Maj K 498 pour clarinette alto et piano : MenuettoAlbum Aldo Ciccolini joue Mozart; Chopin; Rachmaninov / cd 52 Label Emi Classics Année 2009
- 9h24FRANCIS POULENCcompositeur
Concerto FP 146 : Allegretto - pour piano et orchestreJAMES CONLON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE ROTTERDAMAlbum Francis Poulenc : Concertos pour piano Label Erato (ECD 88140) Année 1996
- 9h35CHARLIE MOLEcompositeur
Importance of being earnest front titlesGEOFF ALEXANDER : chef d'orchestreAlbum BOF / The importance of being earnest "L'importance d'être constant" Label Milan Année 2002
- 9h59ALEXANDRE SCRIABINEcompositeur
Prélude en ut dièse min pour la main gauche op 9 n°1Album Oeuvres pour la main gauche vol 1 Label Ad Vitam Records (AV 120915) Année 2012
- 10h03PHILIPPE HERSANTcompositeur
3 poèmes d'Eichendorff : Der SoldatENSEMBLE AEDESAlbum Ludus verbalis Label Eloquentia (EL 1128) Année 2011
- 10h05JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur
Chants tziganes op 112b pour choeur et piano : Nr. 2 rote rosenknopsenMARCUS CREED : chef d'orchestre, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DU RIAS DE BERLINAlbum Johannes Brahms : Quatuors vocaux et chants tziganes Label Harmonia Mundi
- 10h17
Fahrt zum hades D 526Album Franz Schubert : Sehnsucht Label Hm (HMC 901988) Année 2008
- 10h22JEAN SIBELIUScompositeur
Le chant du printemps op 16NEEME JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE GOTEBORGAlbum JEAN SIBELIUS : EN SAGA ET AUTRES OEUVRES / CD 07 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) Année 2015
- 10h30EDOUARD GRIEGcompositeur
Marche des Norvégiens op 54 n°2Album Edouard Grieg : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901986) Année 2008
- Charlotte Landru-ChandèsProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration