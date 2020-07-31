Été Classique Matin
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 31 juillet 2020
2h 58mn

Le programme classique de Charlotte Landru-Chandès : Poulenc, Schubert, Mozart...

Aujourd'hui, une programmation "ad libitum", avec de grands noms comme Poulenc, Schubert, Mozart... Nous entendrons aussi la musique de Lecocq, Mole ou encore Arriaga... et bien d'autres !

Le programme classique de Charlotte Landru-Chandès : Poulenc, Schubert, Mozart...
Auguste Renoir, La Grenouillère (1869) , © Nationalmuseum, Stockholm.

Programmation musicale 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Trio en Mi Bémol Maj K 498 pour clarinette alto et piano : Menuetto
Aldo Ciccolini (piano) Henri Druant (clarinette) RogerLepauw (alto)
Label : EMI CLASSICS  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Les noces de Figaro K 492 : Non so più cosa son cosa faccio (Acte I) Air de Cherubino
MarianneCrebassa (soprano)
Orchestre du Mozarteum de Salzbourg
MarcMinkowski (direction)
Label : ERATO 

Joseph Haydn
Concerto en Ut Maj HOB VIIb : 1 : Moderato - pour violoncelle et orchestre
Jacqueline du Prè (violoncelle)
Orchestre de Chambre Anglais
Daniel Barenboim (direction)
Label : EMi 

Francis Poulenc
Sonate FP 143 : Allegro - tempo di marcia - pour violoncelle et piano
Jean Guihen Queyras (violoncelle) AlexandreTharaud (piano)
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI 

Francis Poulenc
Concerto FP 146 : Allegretto - pour piano et orchestre
François René Duchable (piano)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Rotterdam
James Colon (direction)
Label : ERATO 

Charlie Mole
Importance of being earnest front titles
Geoff Alexander (direction)
Label : MILAN 

Benjamin Britten
5 Flower Songs op 47 : 5. Ballad of green broom
Les Métaboles
LeoWarynski (chef de chœur)
Label : NOMADMUSIC 

Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Trio avec piano en Ré Maj op 1 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro
DaishinKashimoto (violon) ZviPlesser (violoncelle) EricLe Sage (piano)
Label : ALPHA 

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Théodora HWV 68 : With darkness deep as my woe (Acte II Sc 2) Air de Théodora  
Lorraine Hunt (soprano)
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra
Nicholas Mac Gegan (direction)
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI 

Alexandre Borodine
Quatuor a cordes nº2 en Re Maj : Notturno
Quatuor de Bruxelles
Label : RICERCAR 

Alexandre Scriabine
Prélude en ut dièse min pour la main gauche op 9 n°1
Maxime Zecchini (piano)
Label : AD VITAM RECORDS 

Philippe Hersant
3 poèmes d'Eichendorff : Der Soldat
Mathieu Romano
Ensemble Aedes
Label : ELOQUENTIA 

Johannes Brahms
Chants tziganes op 112b pour chœur et piano : Nr. 2 rote rosenknopsen
Alain Planes (piano)
Chœur de Chambre du Rias de Berlin
MarcusCreed (direction)
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI 

Ernest Chausson
Concert pour violon piano et quatuor à cordes en Ré Maj op 21: 4. Finale : Très animé
IsabelleFaust (violon) AlexanderMelnikov (piano)
Quatuor Salagon
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI 

Franz Schubert
Fahrt zum hades D 526
MatthiasGoerne (baryton) ElisabethLeonskaja (piano)
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI 

Jean Sibelius
Le chant du printemps op 16
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
SakariOramo (direction)
Label : CHANDOS 

Edouard Grieg
Marche des Norvégiens op 54 n°2
EmmanuelleBertrand (violoncelle) PascalAmoyel (piano)
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI 

Charles Lecocq
La fille de Madame Angot : Pour être fort on se rassemble (Acte I) Duo
MadyMesple (soprano) BernardSonclair (ténor)
La fille de Madame Angot : Eh eh nous effarouchons les tourtereaux (Acte I)
MichelRoux (baryton) GérardChapuis (basse) BernardSinclair (ténor)
Orchestre du Théâtre National de L’Opéra Comique
DoussardJean (direction)
Label : PARLOPHONE 

Camille Saint Saens
Sonate en Mi bémol Maj op 167 : Allegretto
PierreGenisson (clarinette) DavidBismuth (piano)
Label : APARTE 

Jean Philippe Rameau
Hippolyte et Aricie : chaconne
VéroniqueGens (soprano)
Les Talens Lyriques
ChristopheRousset (direction)
Label : VIRGIN CLASSICS 

Juan Crisostomo Arriaga
Herminie : Mais sur cette arène guerrière (Air d'Herminie)
VéroniqueGens (soprano)
Les Talens Lyriques
ChristopheRousset (direction)
Label : VIRGIN CLASSICS 

Enrique Granados
Suite orientale : Serenata / Marcha oriental - pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique de Barcelone
PabloGonzales (direction)
Label : NAXOS 

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Trio en Mi Bémol Maj K 498 pour clarinette alto et piano : Menuetto - ALDO CICCOLINI
    WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZARTcompositeur

    Trio en Mi Bémol Maj K 498 pour clarinette alto et piano : Menuetto

    Album Aldo Ciccolini joue Mozart; Chopin; Rachmaninov / cd 52 Label Emi Classics Année 2009
  • 9h24
    Concerto FP 146 : Allegretto - pour piano et orchestre - FRANCOIS RENE DUCHABLE
    FRANCIS POULENCcompositeur

    Concerto FP 146 : Allegretto - pour piano et orchestre

    JAMES CONLON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE ROTTERDAM
    Album Francis Poulenc : Concertos pour piano Label Erato (ECD 88140) Année 1996
  • 9h35
    Importance of being earnest front titles
    CHARLIE MOLEcompositeur

    Importance of being earnest front titles

    GEOFF ALEXANDER : chef d'orchestre
    Album BOF / The importance of being earnest "L'importance d'être constant" Label Milan Année 2002
  • 9h59
    Prélude en ut dièse min pour la main gauche op 9 n°1 - MAXIME ZECCHINI
    ALEXANDRE SCRIABINEcompositeur

    Prélude en ut dièse min pour la main gauche op 9 n°1

    Album Oeuvres pour la main gauche vol 1 Label Ad Vitam Records (AV 120915) Année 2012
  • 10h03
    3 poèmes d'Eichendorff : Der Soldat - MATHIEU ROMANO
    PHILIPPE HERSANTcompositeur

    3 poèmes d'Eichendorff : Der Soldat

    ENSEMBLE AEDES
    Album Ludus verbalis Label Eloquentia (EL 1128) Année 2011
  • 10h05
    Chants tziganes op 112b pour choeur et piano : Nr. 2 rote rosenknopsen - ALAIN PLANES
    JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur

    Chants tziganes op 112b pour choeur et piano : Nr. 2 rote rosenknopsen

    MARCUS CREED : chef d'orchestre, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DU RIAS DE BERLIN
    Album Johannes Brahms : Quatuors vocaux et chants tziganes Label Harmonia Mundi
  • 10h17
    Fahrt zum hades D 526 - MATTHIAS GOERNE

    Fahrt zum hades D 526

    Album Franz Schubert : Sehnsucht Label Hm (HMC 901988) Année 2008
  • 10h22
    Le chant du printemps op 16
    JEAN SIBELIUScompositeur

    Le chant du printemps op 16

    NEEME JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE GOTEBORG
    Album JEAN SIBELIUS : EN SAGA ET AUTRES OEUVRES / CD 07 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) Année 2015
  • 10h30
    Marche des Norvégiens op 54 n°2 - EMMANUELLE BERTRAND
    EDOUARD GRIEGcompositeur

    Marche des Norvégiens op 54 n°2

    Album Edouard Grieg : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901986) Année 2008
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 30 juillet 2020
2h 58mn
Le programme classique de Charlotte Landru-Chandès : Les héroïnes antiques
émission suivante
samedi 1 août 2020
2h 58mn
Été Classique Matin du samedi 01 août 2020