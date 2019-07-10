Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12hMusique classique
Mercredi 10 juillet 2019
Le programme classique de Benjamin François : Williams, Prokofiev, Poulenc, Stravinski...
3ème volet d’Eté Classisque / Matin avec, entre autres joyeusetés, la Cantate Alexandre Nevski de Prokofiev, mais aussi le Carnaval des animaux de Saint-Saëns. Et bien sûr, le pétulant, vibrionnant trublion du classique, Teodor Currentzis à 11h, bonne écoute !
Focus sur le coffret Scott Ross
Toute la semaine Benjamin François vous fait découvrir le coffret "Bach" par Scott Ross
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00John Adamscompositeur
Short ride in a fast machine - fanfare pour grand orchestreAlan Gilbert : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinAlbum Le Berliner Philharmoniker Interprète John Adams / Cd 1 Label Berliner Philharmoniker (BPHR1701411) Année 2017
- 9h06John Williamscompositeur
E.T. : Adventures on earthGustavo Dudamel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los AngelesAlbum Celebrating John Williams Label Dgg (4836647) Année 2019
- 9h19Kurt Weillcompositeur
Die dreigroschenoper : Blues potpourriHk Gruber : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Palast, Max RaabeAlbum Charming Weill Label Rca (RCA 09026 63513 2) Année 2001
- 9h25Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Prélude en ut dièse min op 3 n°2 - pour pianoBoris Berezovsky : PianoAlbum Recital : Boris Berezovsky Interprete Les Preludes De Serge Rachmaninov Label Mirare (MIR 004)
- 9h33Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 1. La Russie sous le joug mongol (Instrumental) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestreValery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre KirovAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
- 9h35Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 2. Chant sur Alexandre Nevsky (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestreValery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Choeur Du Theatre MariinskyAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
- 9h38Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 3. Les croisés dans Pskov (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestreValery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Choeur Du Theatre MariinskyAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
- 9h43Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 4. Aux armes peuple russe (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestreValery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Choeur Du Theatre MariinskyAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
- 9h46Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 5. La bataille sur la glace (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestreValery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Choeur Du Theatre MariinskyAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
- 9h59Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 6. Le champ des morts (Mezzo-soprano) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestreValery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Olga Borodina : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
- 10h04Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 7. L'entrée d'Alexandre dans Pskov (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestreValery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Choeur Du Theatre MariinskyAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Benjamin FrançoisProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
