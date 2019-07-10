Été Classique Matin
Mercredi 10 juillet 2019
2h 59mn

Le programme classique de Benjamin François : Williams, Prokofiev, Poulenc, Stravinski...

3ème volet d’Eté Classisque / Matin avec, entre autres joyeusetés, la Cantate Alexandre Nevski de Prokofiev, mais aussi le Carnaval des animaux de Saint-Saëns. Et bien sûr, le pétulant, vibrionnant trublion du classique, Teodor Currentzis à 11h, bonne écoute !

Plage, © Getty / levento bodo

Focus sur le coffret Scott Ross

Toute la semaine Benjamin François vous fait découvrir le coffret "Bach" par Scott Ross

La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Short ride in a fast machine - fanfare pour grand orchestre - JOHN ADAMS
    John Adamscompositeur

    Short ride in a fast machine - fanfare pour grand orchestre

    Alan Gilbert : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin
    Album Le Berliner Philharmoniker Interprète John Adams / Cd 1 Label Berliner Philharmoniker (BPHR1701411) Année 2017
  • 9h06
    E.T. : Adventures on earth
    John Williamscompositeur

    E.T. : Adventures on earth

    Gustavo Dudamel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles
    Album Celebrating John Williams Label Dgg (4836647) Année 2019
  • 9h19
    Die dreigroschenoper : Blues potpourri - MAX RAABE
    Kurt Weillcompositeur

    Die dreigroschenoper : Blues potpourri

    Hk Gruber : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Palast, Max Raabe
    Album Charming Weill Label Rca (RCA 09026 63513 2) Année 2001
  • 9h25
    Prélude en ut dièse min op 3 n°2 - pour piano - Boris Berezovsky
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Prélude en ut dièse min op 3 n°2 - pour piano

    Boris Berezovsky : Piano
    Album Recital : Boris Berezovsky Interprete Les Preludes De Serge Rachmaninov Label Mirare (MIR 004)
  • 9h33
    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 1. La Russie sous le joug mongol (Instrumental) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 1. La Russie sous le joug mongol (Instrumental) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Valery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
  • 9h35
    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 2. Chant sur Alexandre Nevsky (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 2. Chant sur Alexandre Nevsky (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Valery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Choeur Du Theatre Mariinsky
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
  • 9h38
    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 3. Les croisés dans Pskov (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 3. Les croisés dans Pskov (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Valery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Choeur Du Theatre Mariinsky
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
  • 9h43
    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 4. Aux armes peuple russe (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 4. Aux armes peuple russe (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Valery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Choeur Du Theatre Mariinsky
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
  • 9h46
    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 5. La bataille sur la glace (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 5. La bataille sur la glace (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Valery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Choeur Du Theatre Mariinsky
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
  • 9h59
    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 6. Le champ des morts (Mezzo-soprano) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre - OLGA BORODINA
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 6. Le champ des morts (Mezzo-soprano) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Valery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Olga Borodina : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
  • 10h04
    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 7. L'entrée d'Alexandre dans Pskov (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : 7. L'entrée d'Alexandre dans Pskov (Choeur) - pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Valery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre Kirov, Choeur Du Theatre Mariinsky
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Alexandre Nevsky Et Suite Scythe Label Philips (473600-2) Année 2003
