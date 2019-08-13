Programmation musicale
Mardi 13 août 2019
Le programme classique de Christophe Dilys : Dynasties
Aujourd'hui, nous écoutons le son de plusieurs dynasties : celui de la famille Marsalis (Wynton, Branford et Ellis), de la famille Järvi (Neeme, Paavo et Kristjan) et de la famille La Marca (Christian-Pierre et Adrien)
La programmation musicale :
- 9h01FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
La discrète : Mélodie HongroiseAlbum Bof / La Discrete Label Milan (CD CH 800)
- 9h07GEORG FRIEDRICH HAENDELcompositeur
Samson HWV 57 : Let the bright Seraphim in burning row (Acte III) Air de la femme israéliteJOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE SAINT LUKE DE NEW YORKAlbum Kathleen Battle Et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque Duet Label Sony Classical (SK46672) Année 1992
- 9h13ALESSANDRO STRADELLAcompositeur
Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Spiritosa e staccata - pour trompette cordes et basse continueJOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE SAINT LUKE DE NEW YORKAlbum Kathleen Battle Et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque Duet Label Sony Classical (SK46672) Année 1992
- 9h14ALESSANDRO STRADELLAcompositeur
Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Allegretto - Courante - pour trompette cordes et basse continueJOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE SAINT LUKE DE NEW YORKAlbum Kathleen Battle Et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque Duet Label Sony Classical (SK46672) Année 1992
- 9h16ALESSANDRO STRADELLAcompositeur
Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Canzone - pour trompette cordes et basse continueJOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE SAINT LUKE DE NEW YORKAlbum Kathleen Battle Et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque Duet Label Sony Classical (SK46672) Année 1992
- 9h18ALESSANDRO STRADELLAcompositeur
Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Allegro - pour trompette cordes et basse continueJOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE SAINT LUKE DE NEW YORKAlbum Kathleen Battle Et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque Duet Label Sony Classical (SK46672) Année 1992
- 9h21
Swinging at the havenAlbum A Jazz Celebration Label Marsalis Music Année 2003
- 9h28JACQUES IBERTcompositeur
Concertino da camera : Animato moltoORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ORPHEUSAlbum Branford Marsalis : Creation Label Sony (SK 89251) Année 2001
- 9h36JOHANN NEPOMUK HUMMELcompositeur
Concerto en Mi Maj : Rondo allegro moltoRAYMOND LEPPARD : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ANGLAISAlbum Classic Wynton Label Sony
- 9h40NICCOLO PAGANINIcompositeur
Moto perpetuo en Ut Maj op 11DONALD HUNSBERGER : chef d'orchestreAlbum Classic Wynton Label Sony
- 9h45
Mood indigoAlbum Duke In Blue Label Columbia Année 1999
- 9h49
StardustAlbum Hot House Flowers Label Cbs Année 1984
- 9h54DIVERScompositeur
Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en Fa Maj BWV 1047 : AllegroANTHONY NEWMAN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ANGLAISAlbum In Gabriel S Garden Label Sony Année 1996
- 10h00DIVERScompositeur
Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en Fa Maj BWV 1047 : AndanteANTHONY NEWMAN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ANGLAISAlbum In Gabriel S Garden Label Sony Année 1996
- 10h04DIVERScompositeur
Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en Fa Maj BWV 1047 : Allegro assaiANTHONY NEWMAN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ANGLAISAlbum In Gabriel S Garden Label Sony Année 1996
- 10h08JOHN DOWLANDcompositeur
Flow my tears fall from your springs - arrangement pour alto et pianoAlbum English Delight Label La Dolce Volta (LDV22) Année 2015
- 10h12FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Sonate en la min D 821 (Arpeggione) : Allegretto - pour arpegione et piano / version pour violoncelle et pianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Musique De Chambre Label Fuga Libera
- 10h22FELIX MENDELSSOHNcompositeur
Sextuor en Ré Maj op 110 : Allegro vivaceAlbum Felix Mendelssohn : Quatuor N°3 Op 3 Et Sextuor Op 110 Label B Records Année 2015
