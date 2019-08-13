Été Classique Matin
Mardi 13 août 2019
Mardi 13 août 2019
2h 59mn

Le programme classique de Christophe Dilys : Dynasties

Aujourd'hui, nous écoutons le son de plusieurs dynasties : celui de la famille Marsalis (Wynton, Branford et Ellis), de la famille Järvi (Neeme, Paavo et Kristjan) et de la famille La Marca (Christian-Pierre et Adrien)

Wynton Marsalis, au sein du New York Philharmonic Orchestra, dirigé par Alan Gilbert en 2010, © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito
La programmation musicale :
  • 9h01
    La discrète : Mélodie Hongroise
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    La discrète : Mélodie Hongroise

    Album Bof / La Discrete Label Milan (CD CH 800)
  • 9h07
    Samson HWV 57 : Let the bright Seraphim in burning row (Acte III) Air de la femme israélite - KATHLEEN BATTLE
    GEORG FRIEDRICH HAENDELcompositeur

    Samson HWV 57 : Let the bright Seraphim in burning row (Acte III) Air de la femme israélite

    JOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE SAINT LUKE DE NEW YORK
    Album Kathleen Battle Et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque Duet Label Sony Classical (SK46672) Année 1992
  • 9h13
    Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Spiritosa e staccata - pour trompette cordes et basse continue - WYNTON MARSALIS
    ALESSANDRO STRADELLAcompositeur

    Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Spiritosa e staccata - pour trompette cordes et basse continue

    JOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE SAINT LUKE DE NEW YORK
    Album Kathleen Battle Et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque Duet Label Sony Classical (SK46672) Année 1992
  • 9h14
    Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Allegretto - Courante - pour trompette cordes et basse continue - WYNTON MARSALIS
    ALESSANDRO STRADELLAcompositeur

    Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Allegretto - Courante - pour trompette cordes et basse continue

    JOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE SAINT LUKE DE NEW YORK
    Album Kathleen Battle Et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque Duet Label Sony Classical (SK46672) Année 1992
  • 9h16
    Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Canzone - pour trompette cordes et basse continue - WYNTON MARSALIS
    ALESSANDRO STRADELLAcompositeur

    Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Canzone - pour trompette cordes et basse continue

    JOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE SAINT LUKE DE NEW YORK
    Album Kathleen Battle Et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque Duet Label Sony Classical (SK46672) Année 1992
  • 9h18
    Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Allegro - pour trompette cordes et basse continue - WYNTON MARSALIS
    ALESSANDRO STRADELLAcompositeur

    Il bancheggio : Sinfonia en Ré Maj : Allegro - pour trompette cordes et basse continue

    JOHN NELSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE SAINT LUKE DE NEW YORK
    Album Kathleen Battle Et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque Duet Label Sony Classical (SK46672) Année 1992
  • 9h21
    Swinging at the haven - MARSALIS FAMILY

    Swinging at the haven

    Album A Jazz Celebration Label Marsalis Music Année 2003
  • 9h28
    Concertino da camera : Animato molto - BRANFORD MARSALIS
    JACQUES IBERTcompositeur

    Concertino da camera : Animato molto

    ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ORPHEUS
    Album Branford Marsalis : Creation Label Sony (SK 89251) Année 2001
  • 9h36
    Concerto en Mi Maj : Rondo allegro molto - WYNTON MARSALIS
    JOHANN NEPOMUK HUMMELcompositeur

    Concerto en Mi Maj : Rondo allegro molto

    RAYMOND LEPPARD : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ANGLAIS
    Album Classic Wynton Label Sony
  • 9h40
    Moto perpetuo en Ut Maj op 11 - WYNTON MARSALIS
    NICCOLO PAGANINIcompositeur

    Moto perpetuo en Ut Maj op 11

    DONALD HUNSBERGER : chef d'orchestre
    Album Classic Wynton Label Sony
  • 9h45
    Mood indigo - ELLIS MARSALIS

    Mood indigo

    Album Duke In Blue Label Columbia Année 1999
  • 9h49
    Stardust - WYNTON MARSALIS

    Stardust

    Album Hot House Flowers Label Cbs Année 1984
  • 9h54
    Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en Fa Maj BWV 1047 : Allegro - WYNTON MARSALIS
    DIVERScompositeur

    Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en Fa Maj BWV 1047 : Allegro

    ANTHONY NEWMAN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ANGLAIS
    Album In Gabriel S Garden Label Sony Année 1996
  • 10h00
    Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en Fa Maj BWV 1047 : Andante - WYNTON MARSALIS
    DIVERScompositeur

    Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en Fa Maj BWV 1047 : Andante

    ANTHONY NEWMAN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ANGLAIS
    Album In Gabriel S Garden Label Sony Année 1996
  • 10h04
    Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en Fa Maj BWV 1047 : Allegro assai - WYNTON MARSALIS
    DIVERScompositeur

    Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en Fa Maj BWV 1047 : Allegro assai

    ANTHONY NEWMAN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ANGLAIS
    Album In Gabriel S Garden Label Sony Année 1996
  • 10h08
    Flow my tears fall from your springs - arrangement pour alto et piano - ADRIEN LA MARCA
    JOHN DOWLANDcompositeur

    Flow my tears fall from your springs - arrangement pour alto et piano

    Album English Delight Label La Dolce Volta (LDV22) Année 2015
  • 10h12
    Sonate en la min D 821 (Arpeggione) : Allegretto - pour arpegione et piano / version pour violoncelle et piano - TRIO DALI
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Sonate en la min D 821 (Arpeggione) : Allegretto - pour arpegione et piano / version pour violoncelle et piano

    Album Franz Schubert : Musique De Chambre Label Fuga Libera
  • 10h22
    Sextuor en Ré Maj op 110 : Allegro vivace - AMAURY COEYTAUX
    FELIX MENDELSSOHNcompositeur

    Sextuor en Ré Maj op 110 : Allegro vivace

    Album Felix Mendelssohn : Quatuor N°3 Op 3 Et Sextuor Op 110 Label B Records Année 2015
