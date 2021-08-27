Été Classique Matin
Vendredi 27 août 2021
2h 58mn

Le programme classique de Judith Chaine : Verdi, Haendel, Malvezzi, Mozart, Debussy, Dubois, Fauré, Lekeu...

L'heure de s'évader à Séville avec Diego José de Salazar et de tendre l’oreille vers les musiques de Jean Cras, Franck, Honegger, Charles Ives, Nino Rota... Benjamin Bernheim nous livrera son somptueux Roméo dans son air "Ah! Lève toi soleil" de Gounod ; et enfin "Macbeth" par Claudio Abbado...

Herbert von Karajan en 1951, © Getty / ullstein bild Dtl. / Contributeur
La programmation musicale :
  • 9h01
    Folias criollas - improvisation pour ensemble instrumental - HESPERION XXI
    Anonyme Peroucompositeur

    Folias criollas - improvisation pour ensemble instrumental

    Jordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Hesperion XXI, Jordi Savall, Rolf Lislevand : Guitare baroque, Divers
    Album Altre follie / 1500-1750 Label Alia Vox (AVSA 9844) Année 2005
  • 9h05
    Salga el torillo - ENSEMBLE ELYMA
    Diego Jose De Salazarcompositeur

    Salga el torillo

    Gabriel Garrido : chef d'orchestre, Choeur D'Enfants Chanteurs De Cordoba, Ensemble Elyma, Maria Cristina Kiehr : Chant, Soprano, Adriana Fernandez : Chant, Soprano, Claudio Cavina : Chant, Haute-contre, Robert Nakoneczny : Chant, Ténor, Victor Torres : Chant, Basse (voix)
    Album Bolivie/Musiques des missions et cathédrales andines Label K617 Productions (K 617123) Année 1992
  • 9h07
    Ensalada (instrumental) - HESPERION XX
    Sebastian Aguilera De Herediacompositeur, Sebastian Aguilera De Herediaauteur

    Ensalada (instrumental)

    Jordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Hesperion XX, Hesperion XX, Montserrat Figueras : Soprano, Christopher Robson : Haute-contre, Joan Cabero : Basse (voix), Jordi Ricard Novelle : Basse (voix), Studium Musicae Valencia, Divers
    Album Ensaladas Label Astree (E 7742) Année 1987
  • 9h13
    Cancion de cuna - TERESA BERGANZA
    Teresa BerganzaVoix, Mezzo-soprano

    Cancion de cuna

    Joaquin Rodrigo : compositeur, Felix Lavillla : Piano
    Album Récital : Teresa Berganza interprète des zarzuelas y canciones Label Acanta (49403) Année 1988
  • 9h16
    De ronda - TERESA BERGANZA
    Teresa BerganzaVoix, Mezzo-soprano

    De ronda

    Joaquin Rodrigo : compositeur, Felix Lavillla : Piano
    Album Récital : Teresa Berganza interprète des zarzuelas y canciones Label Acanta (49403) Année 1988
  • 9h17
    Adela - TERESA BERGANZA
    Teresa BerganzaVoix, Mezzo-soprano

    Adela

    Joaquin Rodrigo : compositeur, Felix Lavillla : Piano
    Album Récital : Teresa Berganza interprète des zarzuelas y canciones Label Acanta (49403) Année 1988
  • 9h19
    Suite en duo : 1. Préambule - pour flûte traversière et harpe - FREDERIC CHATOUX
    Jean Crascompositeur

    Suite en duo : 1. Préambule - pour flûte traversière et harpe

    Frederic Chatoux : Flûte traversière, Emmanuel Ceysson : Harpe
    Album After a dream Label Nomadmusic (NMM080D) Année 2020
  • 9h21
    Symphonie n°2 : Vivace non troppo - presto
    Arthur Honeggercompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 pour cordes : Vivace non troppo - presto

    Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Fritz Wesenigk : Trompette
    Album Arthur Honegger : Symphonies Label Dgg (423242-2) Année 1973
  • 9h26
    Suite nº3 en ré min hwv 428 - 1. Prelude / Pour piano - MURRAY PERAHIA
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº3 en ré min HWV 428 - 1. Prelude / Pour piano

    Murray Perahia : Piano
    Album Recital : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony (SK 62785) Année 1997
  • 9h27
    Suite nº3 en ré min hwv 428 - 2. Allegro [fugue] / Pour piano - MURRAY PERAHIA
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº3 en ré min hwv 428 - 2. Allegro [fugue] / Pour piano

    Murray Perahia : Piano
    Album Recital : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony (SK 62785) Année 1997
  • 9h29
    Suite nº3 en ré min hwv 428 - 3. Allemande / Pour piano - MURRAY PERAHIA
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº3 en ré min HWV 428 - 3. Allemande / Pour piano

    Murray Perahia : Piano
    Album Recital : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony (SK 62785) Année 1997
  • 9h32
    Suite nº3 en ré min hwv 428 - 4. Courante / Pour piano - MURRAY PERAHIA
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº3 en ré min HWV 428 - 4. Courante / Pour piano

    Murray Perahia : Piano
    Album Recital : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony (SK 62785) Année 1997
  • 9h34
    Ballo del Granduca (4ème intermède)
    Giovanni Battista Buonamentecompositeur

    Ballo del Granduca (4ème intermède)

    Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion
    Album Stravaganza d'Amore Label Harmonia Mundi (228687DI)
  • 9h38
    La Pellegrina : Dolcissime sirene (4ème intermède)
    Cristofano Malvezzicompositeur

    La Pellegrina : Dolcissime sirene (4ème intermède)

    Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion
    Album Stravaganza d'Amore Label Harmonia Mundi (228687DI) Année 2017
  • 9h40
    La Pellegrina : A voi reali amanti (4ème intermède)
    Cristofano Malvezzicompositeur

    La Pellegrina : A voi reali amanti (4ème intermède)

    Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion
    Album Stravaganza d'Amore Label Harmonia Mundi (228687DI) Année 2017
  • 9h44
    La Pellegrina : Coppia gentil (4ème intermède) - MAILYS DE VILLOUTREYS
    Cristofano Malvezzicompositeur

    La Pellegrina : Coppia gentil (4ème intermède)

    Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Mailys De Villoutreys : Soprano, Deborah Cachet : Soprano, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Zachary Wilder : Ténor, Renaud Bres : Basse (voix), Nicolas Brooymans
    Album Stravaganza d'Amore Label Harmonia Mundi (228687DI) Année 2017
  • 9h45
    La Pellegrina : O che nuovo miracolo (4ème intermède) - SOPHIE JUNKER
    Emilio De' Cavaliericompositeur

    La Pellegrina : O che nuovo miracolo (4ème intermède)

    Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Sophie Junker : Soprano, Mailys De Villoutreys : Soprano, Luciana Mancini : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Stravaganza d'Amore Label Harmonia Mundi (228687DI) Année 2017
  • 9h50
    Répétition d'orchestre : : IV. Attesa
    Nino Rotacompositeur

    Répétition d'orchestre : : IV. Attesa

    Riccardo Muti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De La Scala De Milan
    Album Nino Rota par Riccardo Muti Label Sony (SK 63359) Année 1997
  • 9h52
    Die nacht - JANET BAKER
    Alphons Diepenbrockcompositeur

    Die nacht

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Janet Baker : Voix, Mezzo-soprano
    Album Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra - enr publics radio de 1962 à 1993 Label Q Disc (97014) Année 1999
2h 57mn
