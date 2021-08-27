Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h durant l'étéMusique classique
Vendredi 27 août 2021
Le programme classique de Judith Chaine : Verdi, Haendel, Malvezzi, Mozart, Debussy, Dubois, Fauré, Lekeu...
L'heure de s'évader à Séville avec Diego José de Salazar et de tendre l’oreille vers les musiques de Jean Cras, Franck, Honegger, Charles Ives, Nino Rota... Benjamin Bernheim nous livrera son somptueux Roméo dans son air "Ah! Lève toi soleil" de Gounod ; et enfin "Macbeth" par Claudio Abbado...
La programmation musicale :
- 9h01Anonyme Peroucompositeur
Folias criollas - improvisation pour ensemble instrumentalJordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Hesperion XXI, Jordi Savall, Rolf Lislevand : Guitare baroque, DiversAlbum Altre follie / 1500-1750 Label Alia Vox (AVSA 9844) Année 2005
- 9h05Diego Jose De Salazarcompositeur
Salga el torilloGabriel Garrido : chef d'orchestre, Choeur D'Enfants Chanteurs De Cordoba, Ensemble Elyma, Maria Cristina Kiehr : Chant, Soprano, Adriana Fernandez : Chant, Soprano, Claudio Cavina : Chant, Haute-contre, Robert Nakoneczny : Chant, Ténor, Victor Torres : Chant, Basse (voix)Album Bolivie/Musiques des missions et cathédrales andines Label K617 Productions (K 617123) Année 1992
- 9h07Sebastian Aguilera De Herediacompositeur, Sebastian Aguilera De Herediaauteur
Ensalada (instrumental)Jordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Hesperion XX, Hesperion XX, Montserrat Figueras : Soprano, Christopher Robson : Haute-contre, Joan Cabero : Basse (voix), Jordi Ricard Novelle : Basse (voix), Studium Musicae Valencia, DiversAlbum Ensaladas Label Astree (E 7742) Année 1987
- 9h13Teresa BerganzaVoix, Mezzo-soprano
Cancion de cunaJoaquin Rodrigo : compositeur, Felix Lavillla : PianoAlbum Récital : Teresa Berganza interprète des zarzuelas y canciones Label Acanta (49403) Année 1988
- 9h16Teresa BerganzaVoix, Mezzo-soprano
De rondaJoaquin Rodrigo : compositeur, Felix Lavillla : PianoAlbum Récital : Teresa Berganza interprète des zarzuelas y canciones Label Acanta (49403) Année 1988
- 9h17Teresa BerganzaVoix, Mezzo-soprano
AdelaJoaquin Rodrigo : compositeur, Felix Lavillla : PianoAlbum Récital : Teresa Berganza interprète des zarzuelas y canciones Label Acanta (49403) Année 1988
- 9h19Jean Crascompositeur
Suite en duo : 1. Préambule - pour flûte traversière et harpeFrederic Chatoux : Flûte traversière, Emmanuel Ceysson : HarpeAlbum After a dream Label Nomadmusic (NMM080D) Année 2020
- 9h21Arthur Honeggercompositeur
Symphonie n°2 pour cordes : Vivace non troppo - prestoHerbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Fritz Wesenigk : TrompetteAlbum Arthur Honegger : Symphonies Label Dgg (423242-2) Année 1973
- 9h26Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº3 en ré min HWV 428 - 1. Prelude / Pour pianoMurray Perahia : PianoAlbum Recital : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony (SK 62785) Année 1997
- 9h27Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº3 en ré min hwv 428 - 2. Allegro [fugue] / Pour pianoMurray Perahia : PianoAlbum Recital : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony (SK 62785) Année 1997
- 9h29Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº3 en ré min HWV 428 - 3. Allemande / Pour pianoMurray Perahia : PianoAlbum Recital : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony (SK 62785) Année 1997
- 9h32Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº3 en ré min HWV 428 - 4. Courante / Pour pianoMurray Perahia : PianoAlbum Recital : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony (SK 62785) Année 1997
- 9h34Giovanni Battista Buonamentecompositeur
Ballo del Granduca (4ème intermède)Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, PygmalionAlbum Stravaganza d'Amore Label Harmonia Mundi (228687DI)
- 9h38Cristofano Malvezzicompositeur
La Pellegrina : Dolcissime sirene (4ème intermède)Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, PygmalionAlbum Stravaganza d'Amore Label Harmonia Mundi (228687DI) Année 2017
- 9h40Cristofano Malvezzicompositeur
La Pellegrina : A voi reali amanti (4ème intermède)Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, PygmalionAlbum Stravaganza d'Amore Label Harmonia Mundi (228687DI) Année 2017
- 9h44Cristofano Malvezzicompositeur
La Pellegrina : Coppia gentil (4ème intermède)Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Mailys De Villoutreys : Soprano, Deborah Cachet : Soprano, Lucile Richardot : Mezzo-soprano, Zachary Wilder : Ténor, Renaud Bres : Basse (voix), Nicolas BrooymansAlbum Stravaganza d'Amore Label Harmonia Mundi (228687DI) Année 2017
- 9h45Emilio De' Cavaliericompositeur
La Pellegrina : O che nuovo miracolo (4ème intermède)Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Sophie Junker : Soprano, Mailys De Villoutreys : Soprano, Luciana Mancini : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Stravaganza d'Amore Label Harmonia Mundi (228687DI) Année 2017
- 9h50Nino Rotacompositeur
Répétition d'orchestre : : IV. AttesaRiccardo Muti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De La Scala De MilanAlbum Nino Rota par Riccardo Muti Label Sony (SK 63359) Année 1997
- 9h52Alphons Diepenbrockcompositeur
Die nachtBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Janet Baker : Voix, Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra - enr publics radio de 1962 à 1993 Label Q Disc (97014) Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Judith ChaineProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteRéalisation
- Laure PoissonnierCollaboration