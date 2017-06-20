Le programme classique d'Emilie Munéra : Haendel, Elgar, Enesco...

♫ Programmation musicale ♫

Georges Enesco

-Suite n°3 en ré majeur opus 27 ''Villageoise'' : danses rustiques

- Rapsodie roumaine pour orchestre en ré majeur opus 11 n°2

Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC

Gennady Rojdestvenski, direction

[Chandos ‎- CHAN 9507]

Pantcho Vladiguerov

- Vardar opus 16, rapsodie bulgare

- Extrait des 4 pièces opus 12 : n°4 : Valse

Sveltin Roussev, violon

Elena Rozanova, piano

[Ambroisie AMB 99]

Eugène Ysaÿe

Extase, 4ème poème pour violon et orchestre, opus 21

Sveltin Roussev, violon

Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège

Jean-Jacques Kantorow, direction

[Musique en Wallonie MEW1681]

Felix Mendelssohn

Sextuor avec piano en ré majeur opus 110 : final - allegro vivace

Amaury Coeytaux, violon

Ismaël Margain, piano

Adrien la Marca, alto

Yann Dubost, contrebasse

Lea Hennino, alto

Christian-Pierre La Marca, violoncelle

[B Records LBM003]

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Il Pastor fido HWV 8a : ouverture

Francesco Geminiani

Concerto grosso en si bémol majeur opus 7 n°6 :

- Andante

- Adagio

- Allegro Assai

- Adagio

- Presto

L'escadron volant de la reine

[B Records LBM007]

Francesco Geminiani

L'art de jouer du violon opus 9 :

- Improvisation

- Composition 1 à 4

Gottfried von der Goltz, violon

[Little Tribeca / Aparte]

Edward Elgar

The dreams of Gerontius opus 38 (2ème partie) :

- I went to wondrous and now I am refresh'd (L'âme de Gerontius)

- It is a member of that family of wondrous beings (Gerontius et l’Ange)

- Softly and gently dearly-ransom'd soul (2ème partie - L'Ange)

Peter Pears, ténor (Gerontius)

Yvonne Minton, mezzo-soprano (L'ange)

Chœur du King’s College de Cambridge

Chœur et Orchestre symphonique de Londres

Benjamin Britten, direction

[Decca 4481702 ]

Arthur Sullivan

- The Tempest : Where the bee sucks

- 5 Shakespeare Songs (n°2) : Orpheus with his lute

Mary Bevan, soprano

David Owen Norris, piano

[Chandos CHAN10935]

Ivor Gurney

5 Elizabethan songs : under the Greenwood Tree

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco

33 Shakespeare songs opus 24 : Old song

Francis Poulenc

Fancy FP174

Isabelle Druet, mezzo-soprano

Anne Le Bozec, piano

[Nomadmusic NMM038]

William Alwyn

Extrait de la musique du film Saturday Island : prélude

Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC

Rumon Gumba, direction

[Chandos CHAN 10930]

William Alwyn

Quatuor à cordes n°10, 2ème mouvement : Sea birds

Tippett Quartet

[Somm recordings 0165]

Thomas Tallis

Loquebantur variis linguis

Ken Burton

Many are the wonders

Ensemble ORA

[Harmonia Mundi - HMM905284]

Jean Sibelius, musique

Einojuhani Rautavaara, orchestration

In the stream of life - arrangement pour baryton-basse et orchestre :

- Die stille Stadt opus 55 n°5

- Jägarossen opus 13 n°7

- Hjärtats morgon opus 13 n°3

Gerald Finley, baryton-basse

Orchestre Philharmonique de Bergen

Edward Gardner, direction

[Chandos CHSA5178]

Jean Sibelius

La fille de Pohjola opus 49 - pour orchestre

Orchestre Philharmonique de Bergen

Edward Gardner, direction

[Chandos CHSA5178]

Jean Sibelius

5 pièces romantiques opus 101 n°5 : scène romantique

Joseph Tong, piano

[Quartz QTZ2111]

Niels Gade

Sonate pour piano en mi mineur opus 28

Christina Bjørkøe, piano

[CPO777628]

Niels Gade

Trio avec piano en fa majeur opus 42, 1er mouvement : Allegro animato - pour violon, violoncelle et piano

Ensemble MidtVest

[CPO CPO7771642 ]

Robert Schumann

3 Romances opus 94 - arrangement pour clarinette et piano

Fabrizio Chiovetta, piano

Patrick Messina, clarinette

[Aparte AP153D]

Johannes Brahms

Variations et fugue en si bémol majeur sur un thème de Haendel opus 24

Murray Perahia, piano

[Sony 88697788782]