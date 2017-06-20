Le programme classique d'Emilie Munéra : Haendel, Elgar, Enesco...
Découvrez le programme musical concocté par Emilie Munéra.
♫ Programmation musicale ♫
Georges Enesco
-Suite n°3 en ré majeur opus 27 ''Villageoise'' : danses rustiques
- Rapsodie roumaine pour orchestre en ré majeur opus 11 n°2
Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC
Gennady Rojdestvenski, direction
[Chandos - CHAN 9507]
Pantcho Vladiguerov
- Vardar opus 16, rapsodie bulgare
- Extrait des 4 pièces opus 12 : n°4 : Valse
Sveltin Roussev, violon
Elena Rozanova, piano
[Ambroisie AMB 99]
Eugène Ysaÿe
Extase, 4ème poème pour violon et orchestre, opus 21
Sveltin Roussev, violon
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège
Jean-Jacques Kantorow, direction
[Musique en Wallonie MEW1681]
Felix Mendelssohn
Sextuor avec piano en ré majeur opus 110 : final - allegro vivace
Amaury Coeytaux, violon
Ismaël Margain, piano
Adrien la Marca, alto
Yann Dubost, contrebasse
Lea Hennino, alto
Christian-Pierre La Marca, violoncelle
[B Records LBM003]
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Il Pastor fido HWV 8a : ouverture
Francesco Geminiani
Concerto grosso en si bémol majeur opus 7 n°6 :
- Andante
- Adagio
- Allegro Assai
- Adagio
- Presto
L'escadron volant de la reine
[B Records LBM007]
Francesco Geminiani
L'art de jouer du violon opus 9 :
- Improvisation
- Composition 1 à 4
Gottfried von der Goltz, violon
[Little Tribeca / Aparte]
Edward Elgar
The dreams of Gerontius opus 38 (2ème partie) :
- I went to wondrous and now I am refresh'd (L'âme de Gerontius)
- It is a member of that family of wondrous beings (Gerontius et l’Ange)
- Softly and gently dearly-ransom'd soul (2ème partie - L'Ange)
Peter Pears, ténor (Gerontius)
Yvonne Minton, mezzo-soprano (L'ange)
Chœur du King’s College de Cambridge
Chœur et Orchestre symphonique de Londres
Benjamin Britten, direction
[Decca 4481702 ]
Arthur Sullivan
- The Tempest : Where the bee sucks
- 5 Shakespeare Songs (n°2) : Orpheus with his lute
Mary Bevan, soprano
David Owen Norris, piano
[Chandos CHAN10935]
Ivor Gurney
5 Elizabethan songs : under the Greenwood Tree
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
33 Shakespeare songs opus 24 : Old song
Francis Poulenc
Fancy FP174
Isabelle Druet, mezzo-soprano
Anne Le Bozec, piano
[Nomadmusic NMM038]
William Alwyn
Extrait de la musique du film Saturday Island : prélude
Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC
Rumon Gumba, direction
[Chandos CHAN 10930]
William Alwyn
Quatuor à cordes n°10, 2ème mouvement : Sea birds
Tippett Quartet
[Somm recordings 0165]
Thomas Tallis
Loquebantur variis linguis
Ken Burton
Many are the wonders
Ensemble ORA
[Harmonia Mundi - HMM905284]
Jean Sibelius, musique
Einojuhani Rautavaara, orchestration
In the stream of life - arrangement pour baryton-basse et orchestre :
- Die stille Stadt opus 55 n°5
- Jägarossen opus 13 n°7
- Hjärtats morgon opus 13 n°3
Gerald Finley, baryton-basse
Orchestre Philharmonique de Bergen
Edward Gardner, direction
[Chandos CHSA5178]
Jean Sibelius
La fille de Pohjola opus 49 - pour orchestre
Bergen Philharmonic orchestra
Orchestre Philharmonique de Bergen
Edward Gardner, direction
[Chandos CHSA5178]
Jean Sibelius
5 pièces romantiques opus 101 n°5 : scène romantique
Joseph Tong, piano
[Quartz QTZ2111]
Niels Gade
Sonate pour piano en mi mineur opus 28
Christina Bjørkøe, piano
[CPO777628]
Niels Gade
Trio avec piano en fa majeur opus 42, 1er mouvement : Allegro animato - pour violon, violoncelle et piano
Ensemble MidtVest
[CPO CPO7771642 ]
Robert Schumann
3 Romances opus 94 - arrangement pour clarinette et piano
Fabrizio Chiovetta, piano
Patrick Messina, clarinette
[Aparte AP153D]
Johannes Brahms
Variations et fugue en si bémol majeur sur un thème de Haendel opus 24
Murray Perahia, piano
[Sony 88697788782]
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration