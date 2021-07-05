Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h durant l'étéMusique classique
Lundi 5 juillet 2021
Le programme classique de Jean-Baptiste Urbain : C.P.E Bach, J.S Bach, Mendelssohn, Schubert, Schumann...
Au programme, Bach père et fils, Mendelssohn, Graun, Trapay, Schubert, Schumann, Debussy, Campra, Vivaldi, Dvorak, Suk, Tchaïkovski et Haydn...
La programmation musicale :
- 9h00Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Sinfonia en Sol Maj Wq 182 n°1 H 657 : 1. Allegro di moltoAmandine Beyer : chef d'orchestre, Gli IncognitiAlbum Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Intégrale des symphonies pour cordes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM905321) Année 2021
- 9h03Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Sinfonia en Sol Maj Wq 182 n°1 H 657 : 2. Poco adagioAmandine Beyer : chef d'orchestre, Gli IncognitiAlbum Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Intégrale des symphonies pour cordes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM905321) Année 2021
- 9h06Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Sinfonia en Sol Maj Wq 182 n°1 H 657 : 3. PrestoAmandine Beyer : chef d'orchestre, Gli IncognitiAlbum Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Intégrale des symphonies pour cordes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM905321) Année 2021
- 9h11Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Prélude en Ré Maj BWV 850Dominique Merlet : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Le clavier bien tempéré Livre I BWV 846 à 869 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD015D) Année 2018
- 9h12Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Fugue en Ré Maj BWV 850Dominique Merlet : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Le clavier bien tempéré Livre I BWV 846 à 869 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD015D) Année 2018
- 9h14Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Symphonie nº10 en si mineur pour orchestre a cordes : Adagio - allegro - prestoConcerto KölnAlbum Felix Mendelssohn : 3 symphonies de jeunesse Label Teldec (4509-94565-2) Année 1994
- 9h24Carl Heinrich Grauncompositeur
Passions-oratorium : 5. Ein Lämmlein geht und trägt die Schuld GraunWV B:VII : Ihr Tropfen, fallt auf meine Brust (Air de Soprano)Gotthold Schwarz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Leipzig, Gesine Adler : SopranoAlbum Graun Bach et Telemann : Oratorio de la Passion Label Cpo (CPO5552702) Année 2019
- 9h32Jean Francois Tapraycompositeur
Variations sur Les Sauvages de Rameau : Les Sauvages - pour clavecinJean Philippe Rameau : compositeur, Justin Taylor : ClavecinAlbum La famille Rameau Label Alpha (ALPHA721) Année 2021
- 9h34Jean Francois Tapraycompositeur
Variations sur Les Sauvages de Rameau : Variations - pour clavecinJean Philippe Rameau : compositeur, Justin Taylor : ClavecinAlbum La famille Rameau Label Alpha (ALPHA721) Année 2021
- 9h43Franz Schubertcompositeur
Ständchen D 920 - pour mezzo-soprano choeur et harpeRaphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Bernarda Fink : Mezzo-soprano, Emmanuel Ceysson : HarpeAlbum Rheinmädchen Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC902239) Année 2016
