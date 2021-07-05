Été Classique Matin
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 12h durant l'étéMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Lundi 5 juillet 2021
2h 58mn

Le programme classique de Jean-Baptiste Urbain : C.P.E Bach, J.S Bach, Mendelssohn, Schubert, Schumann...

Au programme, Bach père et fils, Mendelssohn, Graun, Trapay, Schubert, Schumann, Debussy, Campra, Vivaldi, Dvorak, Suk, Tchaïkovski et Haydn...

Le programme classique de Jean-Baptiste Urbain : C.P.E Bach, J.S Bach, Mendelssohn, Schubert, Schumann...
Eté classique matin, © Getty / AC Productions
La programmation musicale :
  • 9h00
    Sinfonia en Sol Maj Wq 182 n°1 H 657 : 1. Allegro di molto
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Sinfonia en Sol Maj Wq 182 n°1 H 657 : 1. Allegro di molto

    Amandine Beyer : chef d'orchestre, Gli Incogniti
    Album Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Intégrale des symphonies pour cordes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM905321) Année 2021
  • 9h03
    Sinfonia en Sol Maj Wq 182 n°1 H 657 : 2. Poco adagio
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Sinfonia en Sol Maj Wq 182 n°1 H 657 : 2. Poco adagio

    Amandine Beyer : chef d'orchestre, Gli Incogniti
    Album Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Intégrale des symphonies pour cordes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM905321) Année 2021
  • 9h06
    Sinfonia en Sol Maj Wq 182 n°1 H 657 : 3. Presto
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Sinfonia en Sol Maj Wq 182 n°1 H 657 : 3. Presto

    Amandine Beyer : chef d'orchestre, Gli Incogniti
    Album Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Intégrale des symphonies pour cordes Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM905321) Année 2021
  • 9h11
    Prélude en Ré Maj BWV 850 - DOMINIQUE MERLET
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Prélude en Ré Maj BWV 850

    Dominique Merlet : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Le clavier bien tempéré Livre I BWV 846 à 869 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD015D) Année 2018
  • 9h12
    Fugue en Ré Maj BWV 850 - DOMINIQUE MERLET
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Fugue en Ré Maj BWV 850

    Dominique Merlet : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Le clavier bien tempéré Livre I BWV 846 à 869 Label Le Palais Des Degustateurs (PDD015D) Année 2018
  • 9h14
    Symphonie nº10 en si mineur pour orchestre a cordes : Adagio - allegro - presto
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Symphonie nº10 en si mineur pour orchestre a cordes : Adagio - allegro - presto

    Concerto Köln
    Album Felix Mendelssohn : 3 symphonies de jeunesse Label Teldec (4509-94565-2) Année 1994
  • 9h24
    Passions-oratorium : 5. Ein Lämmlein geht und trägt die Schuld GraunWV B:VII : Ihr Tropfen, fallt auf meine Brust (Air de Soprano) - GESINE ADLER
    Carl Heinrich Grauncompositeur

    Passions-oratorium : 5. Ein Lämmlein geht und trägt die Schuld GraunWV B:VII : Ihr Tropfen, fallt auf meine Brust (Air de Soprano)

    Gotthold Schwarz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Leipzig, Gesine Adler : Soprano
    Album Graun Bach et Telemann : Oratorio de la Passion Label Cpo (CPO5552702) Année 2019
  • 9h32
    Variations sur Les Sauvages de Rameau : Les Sauvages - pour clavecin - JUSTIN TAYLOR
    Jean Francois Tapraycompositeur

    Variations sur Les Sauvages de Rameau : Les Sauvages - pour clavecin

    Jean Philippe Rameau : compositeur, Justin Taylor : Clavecin
    Album La famille Rameau Label Alpha (ALPHA721) Année 2021
  • 9h34
    Variations sur Les Sauvages de Rameau : Variations - pour clavecin - JUSTIN TAYLOR
    Jean Francois Tapraycompositeur

    Variations sur Les Sauvages de Rameau : Variations - pour clavecin

    Jean Philippe Rameau : compositeur, Justin Taylor : Clavecin
    Album La famille Rameau Label Alpha (ALPHA721) Année 2021
  • 9h43
    Ständchen D 920 - pour mezzo-soprano choeur et harpe - BERNARDA FINK
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Ständchen D 920 - pour mezzo-soprano choeur et harpe

    Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Bernarda Fink : Mezzo-soprano, Emmanuel Ceysson : Harpe
    Album Rheinmädchen Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC902239) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 23 août 2020
1h 58mn
Le programme classique de Priscille Lafitte : Nous chantons, ne vous déplaise !
émission suivante
mardi 6 juillet 2021
1h 58mn
Le programme classique de Jean-Baptiste Urbain :