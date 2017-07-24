Le programme classique de Clara Colucci : Bizet, Piazzolla, Schubert

Programmation musicale

Georges Bizet

Carmen : Ouverture

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Simon Rattle, direction

WARNER

Paquito D’Rivera

Invitación Al danzón

Paquito D’Rivera, Alon Yavani, Yoyo Ma

Sony

Arturo Marquez

Danzon n°2 - pour orchestre

Orchestre Symphonique du Venezuela, Theodore Kuchar

Brilliant

Astor Piazzolla

Suite de l’Ange

Artemis Quartet

Virgin

Manuel de Falla

La vida breve : Danza espanõla n°1

Anne Gastinel, Pablo Marquez

Naive

Antonio Estevez

Mediodía en el llano/Midi sur la plaine - pour orchestre

Orchestre National des Jeunes Simon Bolivar du Venezuela

Gustavo Dudamel, direction

DGG

Heitor Villa-Lobos

Concerto W502 pour guitare et orchestre

Academy of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fileds

Krzysztof Meisinger, guitare

Jose Maria Florencio, direction

Fuga Libera

Josquin Desprez

Mille Regretz

Ensemble Hilliard

Paul Hillier

EMI

Gabriel Faure

Après un rêve op 7 n°1 - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano

Brian O'Kane, violoncelle

Michael Mac Hale, piano

Champs Hill Records

Anton Dvorak

Quatuor à cordes n°12 en Fa Maj op 96 B 179 (Américain) : I. Allegro ma non troppo

Quatuor Modigliani

Mirare

Claudio Monterverdi

Si dolce è'l tormento SV 332 - pour soprano et basse continue

Mariana Flores

Leonardo Garcia Alarcon, direction

Cappella Mediterranea

Alpha

John Johnson

A pavan to delight

Hopkinson Smith

Naive

Alexandre Borodine

Le Prince Igor : Danses polovtsiennes (Acte II) - pour orchestre

Orchestre Philharmonique d'Oural

Dmitri Liss, direction

Mirare

Camille Saint-Saëns

Symphonie pour orgue n°3 en do mineur op.78 : Maestoso - Allegro

Orchestre Philharmonique d'Israël

Zubin Mehta, direction

Helicon Classics

Franz Schubert

Sonate n°17 en Ré Maj op 53 D 850 : Allegro vivace (1)

Daniel Barenboïm, direction

DGG

George Gershwin

Rhapsody in blue - arrangement pour deux pianos et orchestre

Herbie Hancock, piano

Lang Lang, piano

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

John Axelrod, direction

Sony Classical

Georges Bizet

Les pêcheurs de perles : Mi par d'udir ancora (Acte I) air de Nadir

Enrico Caruso, ténor

Frencesco Cilea, piano

EMI

Alexandre Desplat

Extremely loud and incredibly close : theme

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Alexandre Desplat Orchestra

Alexandre Desplat, direction

Watertower

George Gershwin

Summertime

Billie Holiday

Franz LISZT

Trois études de concert en ré bémol majeur: S144 Un sospiro

Interprètes: Marc-André Hamelin

Hype

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART

Symphonie Haffner K.385: Finale, presto (4)

Interprètes: ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ANGLAIS, BENJAMIN BRITTEN

LENNON/MCCARTNEY

Lucy in the sky with diamonds

Interprètes: QUATUOR WIHAN

Nimbus