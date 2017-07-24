Été Classique Matin
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Matin
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 17 août 2017
2h 53mn

Le programme classique de Clara Colucci : Bizet, Piazzolla, Schubert

Clara Colucci vous propose un programme musical pour vous accompagner cet été. Aujourd'hui, musiques ensoleillées et pécheur de perle côtoient ange et prince.

Programmation musicale

Georges Bizet
Carmen : Ouverture
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Simon Rattle, direction
WARNER

Paquito D’Rivera
Invitación Al danzón
Paquito D’Rivera, Alon Yavani, Yoyo Ma
Sony

Arturo Marquez
Danzon n°2 - pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique du Venezuela, Theodore Kuchar
Brilliant

Astor Piazzolla
Suite de l’Ange
Artemis Quartet
Virgin

Manuel de Falla
La vida breve : Danza espanõla n°1
Anne Gastinel, Pablo Marquez
Naive

Antonio Estevez
Mediodía en el llano/Midi sur la plaine - pour orchestre
Orchestre National des Jeunes Simon Bolivar du Venezuela
Gustavo Dudamel, direction
DGG

Heitor Villa-Lobos
Concerto W502 pour guitare et orchestre
Academy of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fileds
Krzysztof Meisinger, guitare
Jose Maria Florencio, direction
Fuga Libera

Josquin Desprez
Mille Regretz
Ensemble Hilliard
Paul Hillier
EMI

Gabriel Faure
Après un rêve op 7 n°1 - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano
Brian O'Kane, violoncelle
Michael Mac Hale, piano
Champs Hill Records

Anton Dvorak
Quatuor à cordes n°12 en Fa Maj op 96 B 179 (Américain) : I. Allegro ma non troppo
Quatuor Modigliani
Mirare

Claudio Monterverdi
Si dolce è'l tormento SV 332 - pour soprano et basse continue
Mariana Flores
Leonardo Garcia Alarcon, direction
Cappella Mediterranea
Alpha

John Johnson
A pavan to delight
Hopkinson Smith
Naive

Alexandre Borodine
Le Prince Igor : Danses polovtsiennes (Acte II) - pour orchestre
Orchestre Philharmonique d'Oural
Dmitri Liss, direction
Mirare

Camille Saint-Saëns
Symphonie pour orgue n°3 en do mineur op.78 : Maestoso - Allegro
Orchestre Philharmonique d'Israël
Zubin Mehta, direction
Helicon Classics

Franz Schubert
Sonate n°17 en Ré Maj op 53 D 850 : Allegro vivace (1)
Daniel Barenboïm, direction
DGG

George Gershwin
Rhapsody in blue - arrangement pour deux pianos et orchestre
Herbie Hancock, piano
Lang Lang, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
John Axelrod, direction
Sony Classical

Georges Bizet
Les pêcheurs de perles : Mi par d'udir ancora (Acte I) air de Nadir
Enrico Caruso, ténor
Frencesco Cilea, piano
EMI

Alexandre Desplat
Extremely loud and incredibly close : theme
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Alexandre Desplat Orchestra
Alexandre Desplat, direction
Watertower

George Gershwin
Summertime
Billie Holiday

Franz LISZT
Trois études de concert en ré bémol majeur: S144 Un sospiro
Interprètes: Marc-André Hamelin
Hype

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Symphonie Haffner K.385: Finale, presto (4)
Interprètes: ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE ANGLAIS, BENJAMIN BRITTEN

LENNON/MCCARTNEY
Lucy in the sky with diamonds
Interprètes: QUATUOR WIHAN
Nimbus

