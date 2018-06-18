Le programme classique d’Emilie Munera : Prokofiev, Rachmaninov, Marx, Mendelssohn, Barber…

Programmation musicale

Serge Prokofiev

Lieutenant Kijé : Troïka

Deutsche Symphony orchester de Berlin, dir. Tugan Sokhiev

Sony 889854194321

Serge Rachmaninov

Les cloches op.35: Allegro ma non tanto

Oleg Dolgov, ténor

Orchestre et Choeur de la Radio bavaroise, dir. Mariss Jansons

BR Klassik 900154

Populaire russe

Ma seule joie

Ensemble Syntagma, dir. Alexandre Danilevsky

Arion 2003

Joseph Marx

Marienlied

Christine Brewer, soprano

BBC Symphony Orchestra dir. Jiri Behlolavek

Chandos CHAN 10505

Joseph Marx

Trio Phantasy : 1er mouvement

Trio Hyperion

CPO 2014

Félix Mendelssohn

Premier concerto pour piano opus 25 : final

Yuja Wang, piano

Orchestre du Festival de Verbier, dir. Kurt masur

DGG 02894835143

Félix Mendelssohn

Psaume 115

Orchestre et choeur de chambre de Stuttgart, dir. Frieder Bernius

Carus 83.204

Gabriel Dupont

La maison dans les dunes : clair d'étoiles

Stéphane Lemelin, piano

Atma classique ACD2 2544

Francis Poulenc

Les Animaux Modèles : 3 premiers mouvements

Orchestre symphonique national de la RTE, dir. Jean-Luc Tingaud

Naxos 8.573739

Daniel-Lesur

Cantique des cantiques : la voix du bien-aimé

I Fagiolini, dir. Robert Hollingworth

Alessandro Striggio

Missa Ecco si beato giorno : Credo

I fagiolini di. Robert Hollingworth

Decca 4789394

Henry Purcell

Come ye sons of art away : Strike the viol touch the lute

Raquel Andueza, soprano

L'arpeggiata, dir. Christina Pluhar

Erato 463375 0

Samuel Barber

Souvenirs opus 28 : Hésitation tango

Christian Ivaldi et Noel Lee, piano

Arion ARN 68375

George Gershwin

I Got Rythm (arrgt pour 2 pianos)

Christian Ivaldi et Noel Lee, piano

Arion ARN 68375

Samuel BarberVanessa op 32 : Intermezzo (Acte II)

Royal Scottish National Orchestra, dir Marin Alsop

Naxos 8.559135

Aaron Copland

Rodéo : Buckaroo Holiday

Orchestre symphonique d'Atlanta dir. Louis Lane

Telarc CD 80 078

Moritz Moszkowski

Concerto pour piano opus 59

Michael Ponti, piano

Philharmonia Hungarica, dir. Hans Richard Stracke

Brilliant Classics 95300/7

11 h - 12 h Le portrait de la semaine