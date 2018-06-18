Été Classique Matin
Jeudi 5 juillet 2018
2h 59mn

Le programme classique d’Emilie Munera : Prokofiev, Rachmaninov, Marx, Mendelssohn, Barber…

Eté classique matin 2018, © Getty / akrp

Programmation musicale

Serge Prokofiev
Lieutenant Kijé : Troïka
Deutsche Symphony orchester de Berlin,  dir. Tugan Sokhiev
Sony 889854194321

Serge Rachmaninov
Les cloches op.35: Allegro ma non tanto
Oleg Dolgov, ténor
Orchestre et Choeur de la Radio bavaroise,  dir. Mariss Jansons
BR Klassik 900154

Populaire russe
Ma seule joie
Ensemble Syntagma, dir. Alexandre Danilevsky
Arion 2003

Joseph Marx
Marienlied
Christine Brewer, soprano
BBC Symphony Orchestra dir. Jiri Behlolavek  
Chandos CHAN 10505

Joseph Marx
Trio Phantasy : 1er mouvement
Trio Hyperion
CPO 2014

Félix Mendelssohn
Premier concerto pour piano opus 25 : final
Yuja Wang, piano
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier,  dir. Kurt masur
DGG 02894835143

Félix Mendelssohn
Psaume 115
Orchestre et choeur de chambre de Stuttgart,  dir. Frieder Bernius
Carus 83.204

Gabriel Dupont
La maison dans les dunes : clair d'étoiles
Stéphane Lemelin, piano
Atma classique ACD2 2544

Francis Poulenc
Les Animaux Modèles : 3 premiers mouvements
Orchestre symphonique national de la RTE, dir. Jean-Luc Tingaud
Naxos 8.573739

Daniel-Lesur
Cantique des cantiques : la voix du bien-aimé
I Fagiolini,  dir. Robert Hollingworth

Alessandro Striggio
Missa Ecco si beato giorno : Credo
I fagiolini di. Robert Hollingworth
Decca 4789394

Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art away : Strike the viol touch the lute
Raquel Andueza, soprano
L'arpeggiata, dir. Christina Pluhar
Erato 463375 0

Samuel Barber
Souvenirs opus 28 : Hésitation tango
Christian Ivaldi et Noel Lee, piano
Arion ARN 68375

George Gershwin
I Got Rythm (arrgt pour 2 pianos)
Christian Ivaldi et Noel Lee, piano
Arion ARN 68375

Samuel BarberVanessa op 32 : Intermezzo (Acte II)
Royal Scottish National Orchestra,  dir Marin Alsop
Naxos 8.559135

Aaron Copland
Rodéo : Buckaroo Holiday
Orchestre symphonique d'Atlanta dir. Louis Lane
Telarc CD 80 078

Moritz Moszkowski
Concerto pour piano opus 59
Michael Ponti, piano
Philharmonia Hungarica,  dir. Hans Richard Stracke
Brilliant Classics 95300/7

11 h - 12 h  Le portrait de la semaine 

Frans Brüggen et Beethoven

Frans Brüggen ca 1986 /Collection Gamma-Rapho
Frans Brüggen ca 1986 /Collection Gamma-Rapho, © Getty / Gerard Uferas
