Le programme classique d’Emilie Munera : Prokofiev, Rachmaninov, Marx, Mendelssohn, Barber…
Programmation musicale
Serge Prokofiev
Lieutenant Kijé : Troïka
Deutsche Symphony orchester de Berlin, dir. Tugan Sokhiev
Sony 889854194321
Serge Rachmaninov
Les cloches op.35: Allegro ma non tanto
Oleg Dolgov, ténor
Orchestre et Choeur de la Radio bavaroise, dir. Mariss Jansons
BR Klassik 900154
Populaire russe
Ma seule joie
Ensemble Syntagma, dir. Alexandre Danilevsky
Arion 2003
Joseph Marx
Marienlied
Christine Brewer, soprano
BBC Symphony Orchestra dir. Jiri Behlolavek
Chandos CHAN 10505
Joseph Marx
Trio Phantasy : 1er mouvement
Trio Hyperion
CPO 2014
Félix Mendelssohn
Premier concerto pour piano opus 25 : final
Yuja Wang, piano
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier, dir. Kurt masur
DGG 02894835143
Félix Mendelssohn
Psaume 115
Orchestre et choeur de chambre de Stuttgart, dir. Frieder Bernius
Carus 83.204
Gabriel Dupont
La maison dans les dunes : clair d'étoiles
Stéphane Lemelin, piano
Atma classique ACD2 2544
Francis Poulenc
Les Animaux Modèles : 3 premiers mouvements
Orchestre symphonique national de la RTE, dir. Jean-Luc Tingaud
Naxos 8.573739
Daniel-Lesur
Cantique des cantiques : la voix du bien-aimé
I Fagiolini, dir. Robert Hollingworth
Alessandro Striggio
Missa Ecco si beato giorno : Credo
I fagiolini di. Robert Hollingworth
Decca 4789394
Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art away : Strike the viol touch the lute
Raquel Andueza, soprano
L'arpeggiata, dir. Christina Pluhar
Erato 463375 0
Samuel Barber
Souvenirs opus 28 : Hésitation tango
Christian Ivaldi et Noel Lee, piano
Arion ARN 68375
George Gershwin
I Got Rythm (arrgt pour 2 pianos)
Christian Ivaldi et Noel Lee, piano
Arion ARN 68375
Samuel BarberVanessa op 32 : Intermezzo (Acte II)
Royal Scottish National Orchestra, dir Marin Alsop
Naxos 8.559135
Aaron Copland
Rodéo : Buckaroo Holiday
Orchestre symphonique d'Atlanta dir. Louis Lane
Telarc CD 80 078
Moritz Moszkowski
Concerto pour piano opus 59
Michael Ponti, piano
Philharmonia Hungarica, dir. Hans Richard Stracke
Brilliant Classics 95300/7
11 h - 12 h Le portrait de la semaine
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Françoise MonteilCollaboration