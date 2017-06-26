Été Classique Après-midi
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au dimanche, de 14h à 17hMusique classique
Samedi 15 juillet 2017
2h 59mn

Programme classique par Julien Hanck : Scarlatti, Tischenko, Poulenc...

Aujourd'hui, une émission en compagnie de nos amis ondistes, cornistes et sopranistes... Focus sur le compositeur russe Boris Tischenko : on s'est donné pour mission de renflouer son image auprès du public français en faisant écouter ses abracadabrantes Dante-Symphonies !

Le transistor est dans le près, © Getty

Quelques rendez-vous

►15h00 : L’ excès de vitesse : Schubert par Sviatoslav Richter (Budapest, 1958)
►15h08 : Safari Classique : Boris Tischenko, Tristan Murail, Olivier Messiaen, Franz Berwald
►16h00 : La minute cinéma : Ingmar Bergman et le Quintette de Schumann
►16h25 : Focus sur la 4ème Symphonie de Mahler : de Leonard Bernstein à Iván Fischer

Programmation musicale

Avison - Scarlatti 12 concerti grossi PHILIPS (1993)
Avison - Scarlatti 12 concerti grossi PHILIPS (1993)

Charles Avison
Concerto Grosso n°5 en ré mineur : I. Largo
Interprètes : Sir Neville Marriner, Academy of Saint-Martin-in-the-fields

Domenico Scarlatti : Sonates pour piano DGG (1992)
Domenico Scarlatti : Sonates pour piano DGG (1992)

Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate Kk.1 en ré mineur
Interprète : Ivo Pogorelich (piano)

Ignace Paderewski Humoresques de concert Op. 14: Intermezzo polacco in C minor SELENE (1991)
Ignace Paderewski Humoresques de concert Op. 14: Intermezzo polacco in C minor SELENE (1991)

Ignace Paderewski
6 Humoresques de concert n°3 : caprice à la manière de Scarlatti
Interprète : Karol Radziwonowicz (piano)

Joseph Haydn : Quatuors à cordes p 76 CHANDOS (2016)
Joseph Haydn : Quatuors à cordes p 76 CHANDOS (2016)

Joseph Haydn
Quatuor à cordes n°60 en Sol Maj op 76 n°1 HOB III : 75 : Menuet
Interprètes : Quatuor Doric

Felix Mendelssohn : Intégrale des symphonies BRILLIANT CLASSICS (2009)
Felix Mendelssohn : Intégrale des symphonies BRILLIANT CLASSICS (2009)

Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie nº3 en mi min : Andante
Interprètes : Sinfonietta d’Amsterdam, Lev Markiz (direction)

Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie nº3 en mi min : Allegro
Interprètes : Sinfonietta d’Amsterdam, Lev Markiz (direction)

Hohenems-franz-schubert-museum
Hohenems-franz-schubert-museum

Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n°15 en sol majeur, D 887 : Andante un poco moto
Concert donné le 5 juin 2013 à 20h Auditorium du Louvre, Paris

Felix Mendelssohn Symphonie n°4 et symphonie n°5 NAIVE RECORDS (2006)
Felix Mendelssohn Symphonie n°4 et symphonie n°5 NAIVE RECORDS (2006)

Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie n°4 en La Maj op 90 "italienne" - IV. Saltarello
Interprètes : Emmanuel Krivine (direction), La Chambre Philharmonique

Piotr Illich Tchaikovksy Fantasy EMI CLASSICS (2010)
Piotr Illich Tchaikovksy Fantasy EMI CLASSICS (2010)

Piotr Illich Tchaikovksy
Eugène Onéguine op 24 : Kudà kudà kudà vi udalilis (Acte II) Air de Lenski - paraphrase pour flûte traversière et orchestre
Interprètes : Emmanuel Pahud (flûte), Orchestre Philharmonique de Rotterdam, Yannick Nézet-Séguin (direction)

Anton Dvorak : Quintette op 81 et Bagatelles op 47 HARMONIA MUNDI (2007)
Anton Dvorak : Quintette op 81 et Bagatelles op 47 HARMONIA MUNDI (2007)

Anton Dvorak
Quintette n°2 en La Maj op 81 B 55 : Scherzo (furiant) : molto vivace
Interprètes : Christine Busch (violon), Hyunjong Kang (violon), Anna Lewis-Deeva (alto), Frank Braley (piano)

Lili Kraus interprète des sonates pour piano de Mozart SONY CLASSICAL (1968)
Lili Kraus interprète des sonates pour piano de Mozart SONY CLASSICAL (1968)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°12 en fa majeur K. 332 : II. Adagio
Interprète : Lili Kraus (piano)

Sviatoslav Richter interprète Schubert Schumann Liszt Debussy et Beethoven / 1958-63 BMC (1958)
Sviatoslav Richter interprète Schubert Schumann Liszt Debussy et Beethoven / 1958-63 BMC (1958)

Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut mineur op. posth. D958 : Allegro
Interprète : Sviatoslav Richter (piano)

Olivier Messiaen : complète édition (vol.27) - fête des belles eaux et autres oeuvres DGG (1980)
Olivier Messiaen : complète édition (vol.27) - fête des belles eaux et autres oeuvres DGG (1980)

Olivier Messiaen
Fête des belles eaux : l'eau (à son maximum de hauteur) - pour sextuor d'ondes martenot
Interprètes : Sextuor Jeanne Loriod

Messiaen et autour de Messiaen RER MEGACORP (2009)
Messiaen et autour de Messiaen RER MEGACORP (2009)

Tristan Murail
Tigres de verre - pour ondes Martenot et piano / d'après une histoire de Luis Borges
Interprètes : Nadia Ratsimandresy (Ondes Martenot), Arevalos Matteo Ramon (piano)

Boris Tischenko - Dante Symphonies Nos. 3 and 5 NORTHERN FLOWERS
Boris Tischenko - Dante Symphonies Nos. 3 and 5 NORTHERN FLOWERS

Boris Tischenko
Dante-Symphonie n°3, op. 123 (2001)
Interprètes : Nikolay Alekseev, Philharmonique de Saint-Pétersbourg

Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater et 7 répons de ténèbres HARMONIA MUNDI (2014)
Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater et 7 répons de ténèbres HARMONIA MUNDI (2014)

Francis Poulenc
Stabat Mater FP 148 : Stabat Mater dolorosa - pour soprano double chœur mixte et orchestre
Interprètes : Daniel Reuss (direction), Orchestre Symphonique d’Etat d’Estonie, Capella Amsterdam, Chœur de Chambre Philharmonique d’Estonie, Carolyn Sampson (soprano)

Francis Poulenc
Stabat Mater FP 148 : Cujus animam gementem - pour soprano double chœur mixte et orchestre
Interprètes : Daniel Reuss (direction), Orchestre Symphonique d’Etat d’Estonie, Capella Amsterdam, Choeur de Chambre Philharmonique d’Estonie, Carolyn Sampson (soprano)

Francis Poulenc
Stabat Mater FP 148 : O quam tristis et afflicta - pour soprano double chœur mixte et orchestre
Interprètes : Daniel Reuss (direction), Orchestre Symphonique d’Etat d’Estonie, Capella Amsterdam, Chœur de Chambre Philharmonique d’Estonie, Carolyn Sampson (soprano)

Francis Poulenc
Stabat Mater FP 148 : Quae moerebat et dolebat - pour soprano double chœur mixte et orchestre
Interprètes : Daniel Reuss (direction), Orchestre Symphonique d’Etat d’Estonie, Capella Amsterdam, Chœur de Chambre Philharmonique d’Estonie, Carolyn Sampson (soprano)

Francis Poulenc
Stabat Mater FP 148 : Quis est homo qui non fleret - pour soprano double chœur mixte et orchestre
Interprètes : Daniel Reuss (direction), Orchestre Symphonique d’Etat d’Estonie, Capella Amsterdam, chœur de Chambre Philharmonique d’Estonie, Carolyn Sampson (soprano)

Francis Poulenc Encore my good Sir MELBA RECORDINGS (2008)
Francis Poulenc Encore my good Sir MELBA RECORDINGS (2008)

Francis Poulenc
Elégie FP 168 - pour cor et piano
Interprètes : Lin Jiang (cor), Benjamin Martin (piano)

Robert Schumann : Musique pour piano et musique de chambre ALPHA (2015)
Robert Schumann : Musique pour piano et musique de chambre ALPHA (2015)

Robert Schumann
Andante et Variations - quintette pour deux pianos, deux violoncelles et cor
Interprètes : Eric Le Sage (piano), Frank Braley (piano), Bruno Schneider (cor), François Salque (violoncelle), Victor Julien-Laferrière (violoncelle)

Franz Berwald A bassoon in Stockholm BIS (2015)
Franz Berwald A bassoon in Stockholm BIS (2015)

Franz Berwald
Septuor en Si bémol Maj : Introduzione - pour clarinette cor basson trio à cordes et contrebasse
Interprètes : Donna Agrell (basson), Lorenzo Coppola (clarinette), Teunis Van der Zwart (Cor), Marc Destrube (violon), Yoshiko Morita (alto), Albert Bruggen (violoncelle), Robert Franenberg (contrebasse)

Schumann/ Quatuor pour cordes; quintette pour piano / Koroliov; Quatuor Prazak PRAGA (2010)
Schumann/ Quatuor pour cordes; quintette pour piano / Koroliov; Quatuor Prazak PRAGA (2010)

Robert Schumann
Quintette en Mi bémol Maj op 44 : In modo d'una marcia : Un poco largamente
Interprètes : Evgeni Koroliov (piano), Quatuor Prazak

Récital : Michel Dalberto interprète des oeuvres pour piano de Franz Schubert RCA (2005)
Récital : Michel Dalberto interprète des oeuvres pour piano de Franz Schubert RCA (2005)

Franz Schubert
4 impromptus pour piano op posth 142 D 935 : Allegro scherzando
Interprète : Michel Dalberto (piano)

Alkan et Liszt : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano HARMONIA MUNDI (2001)
Alkan et Liszt : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano HARMONIA MUNDI (2001)

Franz Liszt
La Lugubre gondole S 134 - Elégie n°3 S 134 pour violoncelle et piano
Interprètes : Emmanuelle Bertrand (violoncelle), Pascal Amoyel (piano)

Mahler / Symphonie n°4 / Fischer CHANNEL CLASSICS (2009)
Mahler / Symphonie n°4 / Fischer CHANNEL CLASSICS (2009)

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°4 : In gemachlicher bewegung ohne hast
Interprètes : Ivan Fischer (direction), Orchestre du Festival de Budapest

Lourié : Intégrale des oeuvres pour piano GRAND PIANO (2016)
Lourié : Intégrale des oeuvres pour piano GRAND PIANO (2016)

Arthur Vincent Lourié
2 estampes op 2 : Crépuscule d'un faune - pour piano
Interprète : Giorgio Koukl (piano)

Edouard Lalo : Trios avec piano HYPERION (2015)
Edouard Lalo : Trios avec piano HYPERION (2015)

Edouard Lalo
Trio avec piano n°3 en la mineur : II Presto
Interprètes : Trio Leonore

Arno Babadjanian LP 1970
Arno Babadjanian LP 1970

Arno Babadjanian
Sonate pour violon et piano en la mineur : II. Andante sostenuto - Presto
Interprètes : Eduard Grach (violon), Arno Babadjanian

Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°4 DGG (1986)
Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°4 DGG (1986)

Gustav Mahler
_Symphonie n°4 : Das himmlische Leben - pour orchestre avec soprano-garço_n
Interprètes : Leonard Bernstein (direction), Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d’Amsterdam, Helmut Witteck (soprano-garçon)

