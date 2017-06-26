Programme classique par Judith Chaine : Schubert, Glass, Rameau...

Domenico Scarlatti

Sonate en si min K 27 L 449

Scott Ross, clavecin

CD Récital de 1986 à Saint Guilhem le désert

Antonio Vivaldi

Carnevale di Venezia

Il Giustino RV 717 : Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (Acte II) Air de Lotario

Cappella Dell Ospedale Della Pieta Venezia

Dir Stefan Plewniak

CD Vivaldi : Carnevale di Venezia

Franz Schubert

Auf dem Wasser zu singen op 72 D 774 - réduction pour piano S 558 n°2

Bertrand Chamayou, piano

CD Bertrand Chamayou interprète Schubert

Franz Schubert

Quatuor à cordes n°15 en Sol Maj op posth 161 D 887 :

Allegro assai

Scherzo

Gidon Kremer et Daniel Phillips (violons), Kim Kashkashian (alto) et Yo-Yo Ma (violoncelle)

CD Mozart et Schubert : Quatuors à cordes

Isaac Albeniz

Iberia -Corpus Christi en Sevilla

Alicia de Larrocha, piano

CD Isaac Albeniz par Alicia de Larrocha

Cançons tradicionals catalanes :

El cant dels ocells

Mariagneta

El mestre

El rossinyol

Victoria de Los Angeles, voix et Geoffroy Parsons, piano

CD Catalan Songs

Jean-Philippe Rameau

Le rappel des oiseaux - version pour piano

Wilhelm Kempff, piano

CD Wilhelm Kempff : Intégrale des enregistrements solo des années 1950

Jean-Philippe Rameau

Hippolyte et Aricie : Rossignols amoureux (Acte V sc 8) Air d'une bergère

Les Arts Florissants

Dir William Christie

CD Hippolyte et Aricie (intégrale)

Jean Sibelius

Pièces op 81 : Valse - pour violon et piano

Nicolas Dautricourt, violon et Juho Pohjonen, piano

CD Jean Sibelius : Humoresques

Jean-Sébastien Bach

Suite n°3 en Ré Maj BWV 1068 : Air - arrangement pour orchestre

Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles

Dir Esa-Pekka Salonen

CD Bach Transcriptions

Philip Glass

_Einstein on the beach : Knee play 1 (_Acte I) Choeur diction et claviers

Ensemble Philip Glass

Dir Michael Riesman

CD Einstein on the beach (intégrale)

Henry Purcell

King Arthur Z 628 : What power art thou (Acte III Sc 2) Air du génie du froid

Ensemble Les Inventions

CD A Purcell collection

Edward Elgar

Romance op 62 version pour violoncelle et orchestre

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Dir Julian Lloyd Webber

CD Arthur Sullivan : Concerto pour violoncelle symphonie irlandaise et ouverture de bal

Giacomo Puccini

Madame Butterfly : Un bel di vedremo (Acte II) Air de Butterfly

Maria Callas, chant

Philharmonia Orchestra

Dir Tullio Serafin

CD The Maria Callas collection

Umberto Giordano

Andrea chenier : Come un bel di di maggio (acte IV) air d'Andrea Chenier

Jussi Bjorling, chant

CD Airs d'opéras par Jussi Bjorling

Serge Rachmaninov

Prélude en ut dièse min op 3 n°2

Lazar Berman, piano

CD Encores (CD n°4)

Johannes Brahms

Quatuor n°1 en sol min op 25 : Andante con moto - arrangement pour orchestre

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Dir Simon Rattle

CD Brahms et Schoenberg : Oeuvres pour orchestre

Felix Mendelssohn

Paulus : Chœur

Capella Weilburgensis

Kantorei der Schlosskirche

Dir Doris Hagel

CD Felix Mendelssohn : Paulus op 36

Felix Mendelssohn

Rondo capriccioso pour piano en Mi Maj op 14

Murray Perahia, piano

CD A portrait of Murray Perahia

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

La Betulia liberata K 118 : Dal pari infeconda (1ère partie) Air de Giuditta

Orchestra Dell'Oficina Musicum

Choeur Dell'Officina Musicum

Elena Biscuola, Giuditta

CD Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : La Betulia liberata (intégrale)

Girolamon Fantini

Stravaganza d'Amore : Stravaganza d'Amore - Toccata (1er intermède)

Orchestre Pygmalion

Dir Raphaël Pichon

Cristofano Malvezzi

Stravaganza d'Amore : O fortunato giorno (1er intermède)

Orchestre Pygmalion

Dir Raphaël Pichon

Giulio Caccini

Stravaganza d'Amore : Ineffabile ardore (1er intermède)

Orchestre Pygmalion

Dir Raphaël Pichon

Luca Marenzio

Stravaganza d'Amore : La dipartita é amara (1er intermède)

Orchestre Pygmalion

Dir Raphaël Pichon

Alessandro Striggio

Stravaganza d'Amore : O giovenil ardire (1er intermède)

Orchestre Pygmalion

Dir Raphaël Pichon

Luca Marenzio

Stravaganza d'Amore : Donne le celeste lume (1er intermède)

Orchestre Pygmalion

Dir Raphaël Pichon

CD Stravaganza d'Amore

Alexandre Glazounov

Elégie en sol min op 44

Tabea Zimmermann, alto

Thomas Hoppe, piano

CD Romance oubliée

Arthur Sullivan

Coming home pour soprano, mezzo soprano, et piano

Felicity Lott, soprano

Ann Murray, mezzo

Graham Johnson, piano

CD Sweet power of song

Benjamin Britten

4 sea interludes op 33a :

Dawn

Sunday morning

Moonlight

Storm

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Dir André Prévin

CD Benjamin Britten : Spring symphony et Sea interludes