Programme classique par Judith Chaine : Schubert, Glass, Rameau...
Judith Chaine vous propose un programme musical pour vous accompagner cette semaine du 17 au 23 juillet 2017
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate en si min K 27 L 449
Scott Ross, clavecin
CD Récital de 1986 à Saint Guilhem le désert
Antonio Vivaldi
Carnevale di Venezia
Il Giustino RV 717 : Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (Acte II) Air de Lotario
Cappella Dell Ospedale Della Pieta Venezia
Dir Stefan Plewniak
CD Vivaldi : Carnevale di Venezia
Franz Schubert
Auf dem Wasser zu singen op 72 D 774 - réduction pour piano S 558 n°2
Bertrand Chamayou, piano
CD Bertrand Chamayou interprète Schubert
Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n°15 en Sol Maj op posth 161 D 887 :
Allegro assai
Scherzo
Gidon Kremer et Daniel Phillips (violons), Kim Kashkashian (alto) et Yo-Yo Ma (violoncelle)
CD Mozart et Schubert : Quatuors à cordes
Isaac Albeniz
Iberia -Corpus Christi en Sevilla
Alicia de Larrocha, piano
CD Isaac Albeniz par Alicia de Larrocha
Cançons tradicionals catalanes :
El cant dels ocells
Mariagneta
El mestre
El rossinyol
Victoria de Los Angeles, voix et Geoffroy Parsons, piano
CD Catalan Songs
Jean-Philippe Rameau
Le rappel des oiseaux - version pour piano
Wilhelm Kempff, piano
CD Wilhelm Kempff : Intégrale des enregistrements solo des années 1950
Jean-Philippe Rameau
Hippolyte et Aricie : Rossignols amoureux (Acte V sc 8) Air d'une bergère
Les Arts Florissants
Dir William Christie
CD Hippolyte et Aricie (intégrale)
Jean Sibelius
Pièces op 81 : Valse - pour violon et piano
Nicolas Dautricourt, violon et Juho Pohjonen, piano
CD Jean Sibelius : Humoresques
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite n°3 en Ré Maj BWV 1068 : Air - arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angeles
Dir Esa-Pekka Salonen
CD Bach Transcriptions
Philip Glass
_Einstein on the beach : Knee play 1 (_Acte I) Choeur diction et claviers
Ensemble Philip Glass
Dir Michael Riesman
CD Einstein on the beach (intégrale)
Henry Purcell
King Arthur Z 628 : What power art thou (Acte III Sc 2) Air du génie du froid
Ensemble Les Inventions
CD A Purcell collection
Edward Elgar
Romance op 62 version pour violoncelle et orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Dir Julian Lloyd Webber
CD Arthur Sullivan : Concerto pour violoncelle symphonie irlandaise et ouverture de bal
Giacomo Puccini
Madame Butterfly : Un bel di vedremo (Acte II) Air de Butterfly
Maria Callas, chant
Philharmonia Orchestra
Dir Tullio Serafin
CD The Maria Callas collection
Umberto Giordano
Andrea chenier : Come un bel di di maggio (acte IV) air d'Andrea Chenier
Jussi Bjorling, chant
CD Airs d'opéras par Jussi Bjorling
Serge Rachmaninov
Prélude en ut dièse min op 3 n°2
Lazar Berman, piano
CD Encores (CD n°4)
Johannes Brahms
Quatuor n°1 en sol min op 25 : Andante con moto - arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Dir Simon Rattle
CD Brahms et Schoenberg : Oeuvres pour orchestre
Felix Mendelssohn
Paulus : Chœur
Capella Weilburgensis
Kantorei der Schlosskirche
Dir Doris Hagel
CD Felix Mendelssohn : Paulus op 36
Felix Mendelssohn
Rondo capriccioso pour piano en Mi Maj op 14
Murray Perahia, piano
CD A portrait of Murray Perahia
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Betulia liberata K 118 : Dal pari infeconda (1ère partie) Air de Giuditta
Orchestra Dell'Oficina Musicum
Choeur Dell'Officina Musicum
Elena Biscuola, Giuditta
CD Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : La Betulia liberata (intégrale)
Girolamon Fantini
Stravaganza d'Amore : Stravaganza d'Amore - Toccata (1er intermède)
Orchestre Pygmalion
Dir Raphaël Pichon
Cristofano Malvezzi
Stravaganza d'Amore : O fortunato giorno (1er intermède)
Orchestre Pygmalion
Dir Raphaël Pichon
Giulio Caccini
Stravaganza d'Amore : Ineffabile ardore (1er intermède)
Orchestre Pygmalion
Dir Raphaël Pichon
Luca Marenzio
Stravaganza d'Amore : La dipartita é amara (1er intermède)
Orchestre Pygmalion
Dir Raphaël Pichon
Giulio Caccini
Stravaganza d'Amore : Ineffabile ardore (1er intermède)
Orchestre Pygmalion
Dir Raphaël Pichon
Alessandro Striggio
Stravaganza d'Amore : O giovenil ardire (1er intermède)
Orchestre Pygmalion
Dir Raphaël Pichon
Luca Marenzio
Stravaganza d'Amore : Donne le celeste lume (1er intermède)
Orchestre Pygmalion
Dir Raphaël Pichon
CD Stravaganza d'Amore
Alexandre Glazounov
Elégie en sol min op 44
Tabea Zimmermann, alto
Thomas Hoppe, piano
CD Romance oubliée
Arthur Sullivan
Coming home pour soprano, mezzo soprano, et piano
Felicity Lott, soprano
Ann Murray, mezzo
Graham Johnson, piano
CD Sweet power of song
Benjamin Britten
4 sea interludes op 33a :
Dawn
Sunday morning
Moonlight
Storm
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Dir André Prévin
CD Benjamin Britten : Spring symphony et Sea interludes
- Judith ChaineProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Soizic NoëlCollaboration