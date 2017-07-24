Le programme classique de Séverine Garnier (7/7) : Tailleferre, Chateau, Legrand...

♫ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♫

Oscar Straus

Les trois valses : C'est la saison d'amour

Dame Felicity Lott, Soprano

Orchestre de la Suisse Romande

Armin Jordan, direction

ARIA 592297

Arturo Marquez

Danzon n°2 - version pour piano et percussion

Simon Ghraichy, piano

Florent Jodelet et Emmanuel Curt, percussions

DG 4815025

Germaine Tailleferre

Rêverie

Cristina Ariagno, piano

TIMPANI 1C

Jean-Sébastien Bach

Bist du bei mir BWV 508 - pour soprano et basse continue

Lorraine Hunt, soprano

David Bowles, violoncelle

Nicholas Mac Gegan, clavecin

HARMONIA MUNDI HMU 907471.72

Jean Philippe Rameau

- Premier concert : Air gracieux pour les amours

- Deuxième concert : Air pour les amants et les amantes

- Quatrième et nouvelle entrée : Les sauvages-air des sauvages

Christophe Rousset, clavecin

AMBROISIE AM 152

Robert Schumann

Frauenliebe und Leben opus 42 :

- Seit ich ihn gesehen, n°1

- Er der Herrlichste von allen, n°2

- Ich kann's nicht fassen nicht glauben, n°3

- Süsser Freund du blickest mich verwundert an, n°6

Dorothea Röschmann, soprano

Mitsuko Uchida, piano

DECCA 4788439

Franz Liszt

Années de pèlerinage : 2ème année : Italie S 161 : Sonetto 47 del Petrarca S 161 n°4, 5 et 6

Bertrand Chamayou, piano

NAÏVE RECORDS V 5260

Richard Wagner

Siegfried-idyll

Orchestre de L'Opéra Allemand de Berlin

Christian Thielemann, direction

DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 469008-2

Jean Sebastien Bach

Suite n°1 en sol majeur, BWV 1007 :

- I. Prelude (moderato)

- II. Allemande (molto moderato)

- III. Courante (allegro non troppo)

- IV. Sarabande (lento)

- V. Menuetto I &amp;amp;amp; II (allegro modera

- VI. Gigue (vivace)

Pablo Casals, violoncelle

EMI 7610272

Henri Chateau / Monreal / Blondeau

Frou-frou

Berthe Sylva

WH 191500-2

Henri Chateau

Valses françaises : Frou-frou

Orchestre des Concerts Promenade

Adolphe Sibert, direction

BAYARD MUSIQUE S 373800

Reynaldo Hahn

Offrande

Carolyn Sampson, soprano

Joseph Middleton, piano

BIS-2102SACD

Reynaldo Hahn

Le rossignol éperdu : 1er recueil :

- La danse de l'Amour et du Danger

- Liebe Liebe

- La fausse indifférence

Cristina Ariagno, piano

CONCERTO BOX 2015-5/CD1

Maurice Yvain

Yes ! : Yes (Acte II - Air de Totte)

Julie Fuchs, soprano (Totte)

Orchestre National de Lille

Samuel Jean, direction

DG 4812007

Vincent Youmans

No, no, Nanette : Thé pour deux (Acte II - Duo Nanette et Tom)

Julie Fuchs, soprano (Totte)

Stanislas de Barbeyrac, ténor (Tom)

Orchestre National de Lille

Samuel Jean, direction

DG 4812007

Alban Berg

Lyrische Suite :

- Allegretto giovale

- Andante amoroso

- Allegro misterioso - Trio estatico

- Adagio appassionato

- Presto delirando

- Largo desolato

Quatuor Belcea : Corina Belcea et Axel Schacher, violons - Krzysztof Chorzelski, alto - Antoine Lederlin, violoncelle

ALPHA209

Jacques Prévert

Et puis après

Gersende Florens, soprano

Arnaud Marzorati, baryton

Marcus Price, piano

ALPHA 075

Michel Legrand

Les demoiselles de Rochefort : Toujours, jamais

Michel Legrand

Les demoiselles de Rochefort : Toujours, jamais (version instrumentale)

Orchestre non identifié

Michel Legrand, direction

UNIVERSAL MUSIC 534 216 8

Antonio Vivaldi

Gloria en ré majeur RV 589 :

- Gloria in excelsis Deo

- Et in terra pax

- Laudamus te

- Gratias agimus tibi – Propter magnam gloriam tuam

- Domine Deus

Les Cris de Paris

Geoffroy Jourdain, direction

AMBRONAY AMY047

Kurt Weill

Youkali : Tango habanera

Teresa Stratas, soprano

Richard Woitach, piano

NONESUCH NONE 79 019-2