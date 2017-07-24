Le programme classique de Séverine Garnier (7/7) : Tailleferre, Chateau, Legrand...
Oscar Straus
Les trois valses : C'est la saison d'amour
Dame Felicity Lott, Soprano
Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
Armin Jordan, direction
ARIA 592297
Arturo Marquez
Danzon n°2 - version pour piano et percussion
Simon Ghraichy, piano
Florent Jodelet et Emmanuel Curt, percussions
DG 4815025
Germaine Tailleferre
Rêverie
Cristina Ariagno, piano
TIMPANI 1C
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Bist du bei mir BWV 508 - pour soprano et basse continue
Lorraine Hunt, soprano
David Bowles, violoncelle
Nicholas Mac Gegan, clavecin
HARMONIA MUNDI HMU 907471.72
Jean Philippe Rameau
- Premier concert : Air gracieux pour les amours
- Deuxième concert : Air pour les amants et les amantes
- Quatrième et nouvelle entrée : Les sauvages-air des sauvages
Christophe Rousset, clavecin
AMBROISIE AM 152
Robert Schumann
Frauenliebe und Leben opus 42 :
- Seit ich ihn gesehen, n°1
- Er der Herrlichste von allen, n°2
- Ich kann's nicht fassen nicht glauben, n°3
- Süsser Freund du blickest mich verwundert an, n°6
Dorothea Röschmann, soprano
Mitsuko Uchida, piano
DECCA 4788439
Franz Liszt
Années de pèlerinage : 2ème année : Italie S 161 : Sonetto 47 del Petrarca S 161 n°4, 5 et 6
Bertrand Chamayou, piano
NAÏVE RECORDS V 5260
Richard Wagner
Siegfried-idyll
Orchestre de L'Opéra Allemand de Berlin
Christian Thielemann, direction
DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON) 469008-2
Jean Sebastien Bach
Suite n°1 en sol majeur, BWV 1007 :
- I. Prelude (moderato)
- II. Allemande (molto moderato)
- III. Courante (allegro non troppo)
- IV. Sarabande (lento)
- V. Menuetto I &amp;amp;amp; II (allegro modera
- VI. Gigue (vivace)
Pablo Casals, violoncelle
EMI 7610272
Henri Chateau / Monreal / Blondeau
Frou-frou
Berthe Sylva
WH 191500-2
Henri Chateau
Valses françaises : Frou-frou
Orchestre des Concerts Promenade
Adolphe Sibert, direction
BAYARD MUSIQUE S 373800
Reynaldo Hahn
Offrande
Carolyn Sampson, soprano
Joseph Middleton, piano
BIS-2102SACD
Reynaldo Hahn
Le rossignol éperdu : 1er recueil :
- La danse de l'Amour et du Danger
- Liebe Liebe
- La fausse indifférence
Cristina Ariagno, piano
CONCERTO BOX 2015-5/CD1
Maurice Yvain
Yes ! : Yes (Acte II - Air de Totte)
Julie Fuchs, soprano (Totte)
Orchestre National de Lille
Samuel Jean, direction
DG 4812007
Vincent Youmans
No, no, Nanette : Thé pour deux (Acte II - Duo Nanette et Tom)
Julie Fuchs, soprano (Totte)
Stanislas de Barbeyrac, ténor (Tom)
Orchestre National de Lille
Samuel Jean, direction
DG 4812007
Alban Berg
Lyrische Suite :
- Allegretto giovale
- Andante amoroso
- Allegro misterioso - Trio estatico
- Adagio appassionato
- Presto delirando
- Largo desolato
Quatuor Belcea : Corina Belcea et Axel Schacher, violons - Krzysztof Chorzelski, alto - Antoine Lederlin, violoncelle
ALPHA209
Jacques Prévert
Et puis après
Gersende Florens, soprano
Arnaud Marzorati, baryton
Marcus Price, piano
ALPHA 075
Michel Legrand
Les demoiselles de Rochefort : Toujours, jamais
Michel Legrand
Les demoiselles de Rochefort : Toujours, jamais (version instrumentale)
Orchestre non identifié
Michel Legrand, direction
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 534 216 8
Antonio Vivaldi
Gloria en ré majeur RV 589 :
- Gloria in excelsis Deo
- Et in terra pax
- Laudamus te
- Gratias agimus tibi – Propter magnam gloriam tuam
- Domine Deus
Les Cris de Paris
Geoffroy Jourdain, direction
AMBRONAY AMY047
Kurt Weill
Youkali : Tango habanera
Teresa Stratas, soprano
Richard Woitach, piano
NONESUCH NONE 79 019-2
- Séverine GarnierProduction
- Nelly PortalCollaboration