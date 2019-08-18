Été Classique Après-midi
Dimanche 18 août 2019
1h 58mn

Le programme classique de Max Dozolme : « La quête de soi »

Une programmation musicale autour d'une seule question, simple et insoluble. Une question que l'on se pose tous, plus ou moins souvent dans notre vie : « Au fait, qui suis-je ? ».

Le programme classique de Max Dozolme : « La quête de soi »
Room in Brooklyn (1832) - Edward Hopper, © Francis G. Mayer/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Alfred Schnittke
L'Histoire d'un acteur inconnu
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Berlin, Frank Strobel (dir.)

Claude Debussy
Reflets dans l'eau
Vanessa Wagner (piano)

Gabriel Fauré
Reflets dans l'eau
Marianne Crebassa, Fazil Say (piano)

Paul Le Flem
Sept pièces enfantines
Orchestre Philharmonique du Rhin, James Lockhart (dir)

José Maria de Heredia
Les Conquérants
Denis Podalydès (lecture)

Sergueï Prokofiev
Cendrillon : Pas de châle
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, André Prévin (dir.)

Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of travel : I. The Vagabond
Bryn Terfel (baryton), Malcolm Martineau (piano)

Blaise Cendrars
L'or : (Chapitre II, 5)
Jean Servais (lecture)

Maurice Ravel
Trio en la mineur : Passacaille
Trio Karénine

John Adams
Nixon in China (extraits)
Orchestre et choeur de Saint Luke, Edo de Waart

Diego Ortiz
Recercada n° 4 et ottava
Jordi Savall (viole de gambe), Rolf Lislevand (vihuela) et Michael Beringer (clavecin)

Antonio de Cabezon
Folia : Para quien crié yo cabellos
Jordi Savall (viole de gambe), Rolf Lislevand (vihuela) et Michael Beringer (orgue)

Jean-Baptiste Lully
Le bourgeois gentilhomme : Marche pour la cérémonie turque
Musica Antiqua de Cologne, Reinhard Goebel (dir.)

Richard Wagner
Lohengrin WWV 75 : Prélude (Acte I)
Orchestre du Gewandhaus, Andris Nelsons (dir.)

Gabriel Pierné
Sonate pour violon et piano en ré min op 36 : 1. Allegretto
Maria Milstein (violon), Nathalia Milstein (piano)

Domenico Cimarosa
Concerto en ut min : Larghetto et Allegro
François Leleux (hautbois), Orchestre de chambre de Munich

Franz Schubert
Le voyage d'hiver : Au village, le matin d'orage, illusion
Ian Bostridge (ténor), Leif ove Andsnes (piano)

Hans Zender
Schuberts 'Winterreise' : Illusion
Julian Pregardien, Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrucken Kaiserlautern, Robert Reimer

Hector Berlioz
La damnation de Faust : Marche Hongroise
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, Sir Colin Davis

Charles Cros
Moi je vis la vie
Ruf Eric (lecture)

Jean-Philippe Rameau
Nouvelles suites de pièces de clavecin : 3. Suite en La : Sarabande en La Maj
Trio SR9

Maurice Ravel
Don Quichotte à Dulcinée
François Le Roux (baryton), Orchestre National de Lyon, Leonard Slatkin

Richard Strauss
Don Quixotte
Yo-Yo Ma, Orchestre Symphonique de Boston, Seiji Ozawa 

