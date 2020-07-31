Été Classique Après-midi
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Par Producteurs en alternance
Tous les jours de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 31 juillet 2020
1h 53mn

Le programme classique de François-Xavier Szymczak : De Berlioz à Teddy Wilson

Ils sont nés ou morts un 31 juillet : Hommage à Franz Liszt, Paul Le Flem, Bud Powell, Steuart Bedford, Ignacio Cervantes, Hank Jones et Teddy Wilson.

Le programme classique de François-Xavier Szymczak : De Berlioz à Teddy Wilson
Franz Liszt (22 octobre 1811 – 31 juillet 1886), compositeur, pianiste et chef d’orchestre. Tableau de Richard Lanchert, 1856. Weimar, Liszt-Haus, © Getty / Photo by DEA / A. DAGLI ORTI DeAgostini / Getty Images

Programmation musicale :

(Disques)

Hector Berlioz,

La Damnation de Faust :
Marche hongroise

Orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris
direction : André Cluytens
WARNER CLASSICS (EMI) CDM 7691092

Franz Liszt,

Rhapsodie hongroise en la mineur S 244 n°15

Georges Cziffra, piano
WARNER CLASSICS (EMI) 213255 2

Richard Wagner,

Tristan et Isolde :
Prélude de l’Acte I

Orchestre de Philadelphie
direction : Christian Thielemann
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 453 485-2

Paul Le Flem,

Par grèves

Marie-Catherine Girod, piano
ACCORD 202312

Paul Le Flem,

Symphonie n°1 en la Majeur :
4ème mouvement. Finale. Assez animé

Orchestre de Bretagne
direction : Claude Schnitzler
TIMPANI 1 C 1021

Franz Liszt,

Rhapsodie hongroise en ré bémol Majeur S 244 n°6

Martha Argerich, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 477 5870

Franz Liszt / Albert Franz Doppler,

Rhapsodie hongroise en ré mineur S 359 n°2

Jozsef Lendvay, violon
Miklos Lukacs, Sandor Kuti, cymbalums
Orchestre du Festival de Budapest
direction : Ivan Fischer
PHILIPS 456 570-2

Dorham Kenny / Bud Powell,

Strictly Confidential

Bud Powell, piano
BDMUSIC 73067

Benjamin Britten – John Gay

The Beggar’s Opera (L’Opéra des Gueux) :
“Were I laid on Greenland’s coast”
(“Etais-je couché sur la côte du Groenland”)
Duo Macheath et Polly
“O what pain it is to part”
(“Oh, quelle douleur de se séparer”)
Air de Polly
“The miser thus a shilling sees”
(“L’avare voit donc un shilling”)
Duo Macheath et Polly

Philip Langridge, ténor
Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano
Jacqueline Shave, Patrick Kiernan, violons
Katie Wilkinson, alto
Jonathan Tunnell, violoncelle
Stephen Williams, contrebasse
Aline Brewer, harpe
Jennifer Stinton, flûte et piccolo
Nicholas Daniel, hautbois et cor anglais
Joy Farrall, clarinette
Richard Skinner, basson
Richard Watkins, cor
Nigel Bates, percussions
direction : Steuart Bedford
ARGO 436 850-2

Ignacio Cervantes,

Adios a Cuba

Alexandre Tharaud, piano
ERATO 50999 934137 2 5

Franz Liszt,

Méphisto valse n°1 S110 n°2 – Episodes pour
le Faust de Lenau S 110 – reduction pour piano S 514

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
WARNER CLASSICS (EMI) 5570022

Franz Liszt,

Eine Faust-Symphonie S 108 :
Méphistophélès

Kenneth Riegel, ténor
Chœur du Festival de Tanglewood
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 431 470-2

Thelonious Monk,

Monk’s mood

Hank Jones, piano
Eddie Gomez, basse
Jimmy Cobb, batterie
DENON 38 C 38-7323

Edward Heyman / Robert Sour / Frank Eyton /
Johnny Green,

Body and soul

Teddy Wilson, piano
Peter Chapman, contrebasse
Johnny Richardson, batterie
BLACK LION RECORDS BLCD 760152

La programmation musicale :
  • 14h05
    La damnation de Faust : Marche hongroise
    Hector Berliozcompositeur

    La damnation de Faust : Marche hongroise

    André Cluytens : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Théâtre National de L'Opéra de Paris
    Album Berlioz - Ouvertures Label Emi (CDM 7691092) Année 1960
  • 14h31
    Par grèves - pour piano - MARIE CATHERINE GIROD
    Paul Le Flemcompositeur

    Par grèves - pour piano

    Marie Catherine Girod : Piano
    Album Paul Le Flem : L'oeuvre pour piano - L'oeuvre pour piano et violon Label Accord (202312) Année 1993
  • 15h07
    Strictly Confidential - BUD POWELL
    Bud Powellcompositeur, Bud Powell

    Strictly Confidential

    Dorham Kenny : compositeur
    Album BD Music & Louis Joos present Bud Powell Label Bdmusic (73067) Année 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 30 juillet 2020
1h 53mn
Le programme classique de François-Xavier Szymczak : de Mozart à Kate Bush
émission suivante
samedi 1 août 2020
1h 53mn
Le programme classique d'Anne Montaron : Voyage dans le temps