Le programme classique de François-Xavier Szymczak : De Berlioz à Teddy Wilson
Ils sont nés ou morts un 31 juillet : Hommage à Franz Liszt, Paul Le Flem, Bud Powell, Steuart Bedford, Ignacio Cervantes, Hank Jones et Teddy Wilson.
Programmation musicale :
(Disques)
Hector Berlioz,
La Damnation de Faust :
Marche hongroise
Orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris
direction : André Cluytens
WARNER CLASSICS (EMI) CDM 7691092
Franz Liszt,
Rhapsodie hongroise en la mineur S 244 n°15
Georges Cziffra, piano
WARNER CLASSICS (EMI) 213255 2
Richard Wagner,
Tristan et Isolde :
Prélude de l’Acte I
Orchestre de Philadelphie
direction : Christian Thielemann
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 453 485-2
Paul Le Flem,
Par grèves
Marie-Catherine Girod, piano
ACCORD 202312
Paul Le Flem,
Symphonie n°1 en la Majeur :
4ème mouvement. Finale. Assez animé
Orchestre de Bretagne
direction : Claude Schnitzler
TIMPANI 1 C 1021
Franz Liszt,
Rhapsodie hongroise en ré bémol Majeur S 244 n°6
Martha Argerich, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 477 5870
Franz Liszt / Albert Franz Doppler,
Rhapsodie hongroise en ré mineur S 359 n°2
Jozsef Lendvay, violon
Miklos Lukacs, Sandor Kuti, cymbalums
Orchestre du Festival de Budapest
direction : Ivan Fischer
PHILIPS 456 570-2
Dorham Kenny / Bud Powell,
Strictly Confidential
Bud Powell, piano
BDMUSIC 73067
Benjamin Britten – John Gay
The Beggar’s Opera (L’Opéra des Gueux) :
“Were I laid on Greenland’s coast”
(“Etais-je couché sur la côte du Groenland”)
Duo Macheath et Polly
“O what pain it is to part”
(“Oh, quelle douleur de se séparer”)
Air de Polly
“The miser thus a shilling sees”
(“L’avare voit donc un shilling”)
Duo Macheath et Polly
Philip Langridge, ténor
Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano
Jacqueline Shave, Patrick Kiernan, violons
Katie Wilkinson, alto
Jonathan Tunnell, violoncelle
Stephen Williams, contrebasse
Aline Brewer, harpe
Jennifer Stinton, flûte et piccolo
Nicholas Daniel, hautbois et cor anglais
Joy Farrall, clarinette
Richard Skinner, basson
Richard Watkins, cor
Nigel Bates, percussions
direction : Steuart Bedford
ARGO 436 850-2
Ignacio Cervantes,
Adios a Cuba
Alexandre Tharaud, piano
ERATO 50999 934137 2 5
Franz Liszt,
Méphisto valse n°1 S110 n°2 – Episodes pour
le Faust de Lenau S 110 – reduction pour piano S 514
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
WARNER CLASSICS (EMI) 5570022
Franz Liszt,
Eine Faust-Symphonie S 108 :
Méphistophélès
Kenneth Riegel, ténor
Chœur du Festival de Tanglewood
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 431 470-2
Thelonious Monk,
Monk’s mood
Hank Jones, piano
Eddie Gomez, basse
Jimmy Cobb, batterie
DENON 38 C 38-7323
Edward Heyman / Robert Sour / Frank Eyton /
Johnny Green,
Body and soul
Teddy Wilson, piano
Peter Chapman, contrebasse
Johnny Richardson, batterie
BLACK LION RECORDS BLCD 760152
