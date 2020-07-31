Le programme classique de François-Xavier Szymczak : De Berlioz à Teddy Wilson

Ils sont nés ou morts un 31 juillet : Hommage à Franz Liszt, Paul Le Flem, Bud Powell, Steuart Bedford, Ignacio Cervantes, Hank Jones et Teddy Wilson.

Programmation musicale :

(Disques)

Hector Berlioz,

La Damnation de Faust :

Marche hongroise

Orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris

direction : André Cluytens

WARNER CLASSICS (EMI) CDM 7691092

Franz Liszt,

Rhapsodie hongroise en la mineur S 244 n°15

Georges Cziffra, piano

WARNER CLASSICS (EMI) 213255 2

Richard Wagner,

Tristan et Isolde :

Prélude de l’Acte I

Orchestre de Philadelphie

direction : Christian Thielemann

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 453 485-2

Paul Le Flem,

Par grèves

Marie-Catherine Girod, piano

ACCORD 202312

Paul Le Flem,

Symphonie n°1 en la Majeur :

4ème mouvement. Finale. Assez animé

Orchestre de Bretagne

direction : Claude Schnitzler

TIMPANI 1 C 1021

Franz Liszt,

Rhapsodie hongroise en ré bémol Majeur S 244 n°6

Martha Argerich, piano

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 477 5870

Franz Liszt / Albert Franz Doppler,

Rhapsodie hongroise en ré mineur S 359 n°2

Jozsef Lendvay, violon

Miklos Lukacs, Sandor Kuti, cymbalums

Orchestre du Festival de Budapest

direction : Ivan Fischer

PHILIPS 456 570-2

Dorham Kenny / Bud Powell,

Strictly Confidential

Bud Powell, piano

BDMUSIC 73067

Benjamin Britten – John Gay

The Beggar’s Opera (L’Opéra des Gueux) :

“Were I laid on Greenland’s coast”

(“Etais-je couché sur la côte du Groenland”)

Duo Macheath et Polly

“O what pain it is to part”

(“Oh, quelle douleur de se séparer”)

Air de Polly

“The miser thus a shilling sees”

(“L’avare voit donc un shilling”)

Duo Macheath et Polly

Philip Langridge, ténor

Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano

Jacqueline Shave, Patrick Kiernan, violons

Katie Wilkinson, alto

Jonathan Tunnell, violoncelle

Stephen Williams, contrebasse

Aline Brewer, harpe

Jennifer Stinton, flûte et piccolo

Nicholas Daniel, hautbois et cor anglais

Joy Farrall, clarinette

Richard Skinner, basson

Richard Watkins, cor

Nigel Bates, percussions

direction : Steuart Bedford

ARGO 436 850-2

Ignacio Cervantes,

Adios a Cuba

Alexandre Tharaud, piano

ERATO 50999 934137 2 5

Franz Liszt,

Méphisto valse n°1 S110 n°2 – Episodes pour

le Faust de Lenau S 110 – reduction pour piano S 514

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

WARNER CLASSICS (EMI) 5570022

Franz Liszt,

Eine Faust-Symphonie S 108 :

Méphistophélès

Kenneth Riegel, ténor

Chœur du Festival de Tanglewood

Orchestre Symphonique de Boston

direction : Leonard Bernstein

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 431 470-2

Thelonious Monk,

Monk’s mood

Hank Jones, piano

Eddie Gomez, basse

Jimmy Cobb, batterie

DENON 38 C 38-7323

Edward Heyman / Robert Sour / Frank Eyton /

Johnny Green,

Body and soul

Teddy Wilson, piano

Peter Chapman, contrebasse

Johnny Richardson, batterie

BLACK LION RECORDS BLCD 760152