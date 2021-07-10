Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Du lundi au samedi de 14h à 16h, durant l'étéMusique classique
Samedi 10 juillet 2021
Le programme classique de Corinne Schneider : Schubert inconnu
Corinne Schneider présente un « Schubert inconnu » à l’écoute de ses toutes premières compositions pour la voix, d’extraits de ses opéras et d’œuvres instrumentales inachevées complétées par d’autres compositeurs en compagnie de Thomas Allen, Karita Mattila, Gundula Janowitz, Christoph Prégardien…
Lire, écouter, voir
Corinne Schneider, "Reflets schubertiens" (Fayard/Mirare, 2007)
La programmation musicale :
- 14h00Franz Shubertcompositeur
D7 eine leichenphantasie (first half)Thomas Allen : Piano, Graham Johnson : Voix, Baryton (voix)Album Schubert Edition vol 16 Label Hyperion (HYPERION CDJ 33016) Année 1993
- 14h12Franz Schubertcompositeur
Fierrabras : Der Abend sinkt auf stiller Flur (Acte I) Duo Eginhard et Emma Fierrabras Charlemagne et choeur . RomanceClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Robert Holl : Basse (voix), Charlemagne, Karita Mattila : Soprano, Emma, Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix), Roland, Robert Gambil : Ténor, EginhardAlbum Fierrabras (Intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (427341-2) Année 1990
- 14h18Franz Schubertcompositeur
Fierrabras : Zu hohen Ruhmespforten (Acte I) ChoeurClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Robert Holl : Basse (voix), Charlemagne, Karita Mattila : Soprano, Emma, Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix), Roland, Robert Gambil : Ténor, EginhardAlbum Fierrabras (Intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (427341-2) Année 1990
- 14h40Franz Schubertcompositeur
Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : Andante moltoPieter Wispelwey : Violoncelle, Paolo Giacometti : PianoAlbum Schubert et Brahms : Intégrale des duos / Vol.1 Label Evil Penguin Records Classic (EPRC0018) Année 2015
- 14h44Franz Schubertcompositeur
Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : AllegrettoPieter Wispelwey : Violoncelle, Paolo Giacometti : PianoAlbum Schubert et Brahms : Intégrale des duos / Vol.1 Label Evil Penguin Records Classic (EPRC0018) Année 2015
- 14h49Franz Schubertcompositeur
Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : AndantinoPieter Wispelwey : Violoncelle, Paolo Giacometti : PianoAlbum Schubert et Brahms : Intégrale des duos / Vol.1 Label Evil Penguin Records Classic (EPRC0018) Année 2015
- 15h00Franz Schubertcompositeur
Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : Allegro vivacePieter Wispelwey : Violoncelle, Paolo Giacometti : PianoAlbum Schubert et Brahms : Intégrale des duos / Vol.1 Label Evil Penguin Records Classic (EPRC0018) Année 2015
- 15h07Luciano Beriocompositeur
Rendering : 2. (Sans indication de mouvement)Christoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de ParisAlbum Luciano Berio : Rendering et Stanze Label Ondine (ODE 1059-2) Année 2005
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Producteurs en alternanceProduction
émission précédentevendredi 9 juillet 2021
émission suivantelundi 12 juillet 2021
En résidence (1/5) : Sol Gabetta
1h 56mn