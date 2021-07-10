Été Classique Après-midi
Programmation musicale
Été Classique Après-midi
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au samedi de 14h à 16h, durant l'étéMusique classique
Samedi 10 juillet 2021
1h 58mn

Le programme classique de Corinne Schneider : Schubert inconnu

Corinne Schneider présente un « Schubert inconnu » à l’écoute de ses toutes premières compositions pour la voix, d’extraits de ses opéras et d’œuvres instrumentales inachevées complétées par d’autres compositeurs en compagnie de Thomas Allen, Karita Mattila, Gundula Janowitz, Christoph Prégardien…

Portrait de Franz Schubert (Anonyme XIXe), © Getty / DEA / A. DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini

Lire, écouter, voir

Corinne Schneider, "Reflets schubertiens" (Fayard/Mirare, 2007)

La programmation musicale :
  • 14h00
    D7 eine leichenphantasie (first half) - THOMAS ALLEN
    Franz Shubertcompositeur

    D7 eine leichenphantasie (first half)

    Thomas Allen : Piano, Graham Johnson : Voix, Baryton (voix)
    Album Schubert Edition vol 16 Label Hyperion (HYPERION CDJ 33016) Année 1993
  • 14h12
    Fierrabras : Der Abend sinkt auf stiller Flur (Acte I) Duo Eginhard et Emma Fierrabras Charlemagne et choeur . Romance - ROBERT HOLL
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Fierrabras : Der Abend sinkt auf stiller Flur (Acte I) Duo Eginhard et Emma Fierrabras Charlemagne et choeur . Romance

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Robert Holl : Basse (voix), Charlemagne, Karita Mattila : Soprano, Emma, Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix), Roland, Robert Gambil : Ténor, Eginhard
    Album Fierrabras (Intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (427341-2) Année 1990
  • 14h18
    Fierrabras : Zu hohen Ruhmespforten (Acte I) Choeur - ROBERT HOLL
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Fierrabras : Zu hohen Ruhmespforten (Acte I) Choeur

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Robert Holl : Basse (voix), Charlemagne, Karita Mattila : Soprano, Emma, Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix), Roland, Robert Gambil : Ténor, Eginhard
    Album Fierrabras (Intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (427341-2) Année 1990
  • 14h40
    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : Andante molto - PIETER WISPELWEY
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : Andante molto

    Pieter Wispelwey : Violoncelle, Paolo Giacometti : Piano
    Album Schubert et Brahms : Intégrale des duos / Vol.1 Label Evil Penguin Records Classic (EPRC0018) Année 2015
  • 14h44
    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : Allegretto - PIETER WISPELWEY
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : Allegretto

    Pieter Wispelwey : Violoncelle, Paolo Giacometti : Piano
    Album Schubert et Brahms : Intégrale des duos / Vol.1 Label Evil Penguin Records Classic (EPRC0018) Année 2015
  • 14h49
    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : Andantino - PIETER WISPELWEY
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : Andantino

    Pieter Wispelwey : Violoncelle, Paolo Giacometti : Piano
    Album Schubert et Brahms : Intégrale des duos / Vol.1 Label Evil Penguin Records Classic (EPRC0018) Année 2015
  • 15h00
    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : Allegro vivace - PIETER WISPELWEY
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : Allegro vivace

    Pieter Wispelwey : Violoncelle, Paolo Giacometti : Piano
    Album Schubert et Brahms : Intégrale des duos / Vol.1 Label Evil Penguin Records Classic (EPRC0018) Année 2015
  • 15h07
    Rendering : 2. (Sans indication de mouvement)
    Luciano Beriocompositeur

    Rendering : 2. (Sans indication de mouvement)

    Christoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Paris
    Album Luciano Berio : Rendering et Stanze Label Ondine (ODE 1059-2) Année 2005
L'équipe de l'émission :
